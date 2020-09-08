Long-time Liberal Party democratic reform advocate John Ruddick recently wrote a book titled Make the Liberal Party Great Again (available at all good book sellers). One day someday someone might write the compendium edition, Make the Liberal Party Liberal Again.

Recently in the Australian newspaper, Peter Van Onselen wrote that:

….the traditional conservative position that staying in office to keep Labor out of office is an end in and of itself.

Granted liberalism and conservatism are not the same thing, this statement by Van Onselen is at once both extraordinary and not surprising given that he was writing about Liberal Party representatives the Commonwealth Parliament.

In this same article, Van Onselen pejoratively described those members who sought liberal reforms as “ideologues” and the rest as:

a collection of ambitious political operatives who have been elevated to high office

many of whom

have goals for their political careers beyond length of service and status in office.

Whilst it may pain to agree with Van Onselen, in this case he seem right on. Sadly so.

Liberalism is a political philosophy that centres on liberty, freedom, property rights, the rule of law and the consent of the governed. Yet this is not within the soul of the contemporary Liberal Party. But it takes real chutzpah for “Liberal” Party representatives to advocate policies in direct conflict with these principles.

Consider recently elected NSW Senator Andrew Bragg and his proposed policies for superannuation and fintech regulatory reform.

On superannuation, a liberal position might be to end the compulsion to contribute to superannuation. Perhaps a second or third best option would be to enhance competition, to reduce mobility frictions and to improve the accountability of superannuation funds to investors. But it takes real political talent to propose reform from the left of the Australian Labor Party while also a member of the Australian Liberal Party.

Senator Bragg has suggest that default superannuation contributions go to a:

new “semi-government” default fund with low fees that outsourced the management of assets to several wholesale fund managers including the Future Fund.

It is unclear what is “semi-government” about a proposal to nationalise superannuation. What is also unclear is how a giant government run investment scheme will reduce fees given the track record of every other government run scheme when it comes to managing costs and delivering results.

Not satisfied with advocating for superannuation nationalisation, Senator Bragg has also recently chaired a Senate Committee into Financial Technology and Regulatory Technology. According to Senator Bragg, he was delighted Chair:

the Senate Select Committee on Financial Technology and Regulatory Technology because it goes to the heart of two things I (Bragg) care about – jobs and choice.

Who’s jobs and who’s choice, we will see.

This Senate Committee has apparently recommended that when it comes to regulation:

it was inappropriate to “force each innovation into a one size fits all approach.

But is not the liberal principal about the rule of law and equality before the law exactly the opposite of Senator Bragg’s recommendation? The liberal position is that equivalent conduct and equivalent business models should be treated equally under the law rather than capriciously based on novelty and relationships? If there is an issue with the regulations around new business models, then regulatory change should benefit everyone and not the select cool and hip. That would be the liberal solution.

Unfortunately, anti-liberal tendencies are not uncommon within the Australian Liberal Party. From the giant state security apparatus created within the Commonwealth Department of Home Affairs to the deathly silence of the Victorian Liberal Opposition while its citizens are slowly suffocated. The current Liberal Party is living off a brand build by others in earlier times. It either needs to change or change its name.

As Van Onselen has sadly but correctly noted, in the current Liberal Party, ideology is a badge of dishonour and representatives are:

In the national interest, especially at this time of COVID policy calamity, can the Liberal Party be made not only great again, but liberal again.

TAFKAS is not a member of any political party.