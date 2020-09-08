Long-time Liberal Party democratic reform advocate John Ruddick recently wrote a book titled Make the Liberal Party Great Again (available at all good book sellers). One day someday someone might write the compendium edition, Make the Liberal Party Liberal Again.
Recently in the Australian newspaper, Peter Van Onselen wrote that:
….the traditional conservative position that staying in office to keep Labor out of office is an end in and of itself.
Granted liberalism and conservatism are not the same thing, this statement by Van Onselen is at once both extraordinary and not surprising given that he was writing about Liberal Party representatives the Commonwealth Parliament.
In this same article, Van Onselen pejoratively described those members who sought liberal reforms as “ideologues” and the rest as:
many of whom
have goals for their political careers beyond length of service and status in office.
Whilst it may pain to agree with Van Onselen, in this case he seem right on. Sadly so.
Liberalism is a political philosophy that centres on liberty, freedom, property rights, the rule of law and the consent of the governed. Yet this is not within the soul of the contemporary Liberal Party. But it takes real chutzpah for “Liberal” Party representatives to advocate policies in direct conflict with these principles.
Consider recently elected NSW Senator Andrew Bragg and his proposed policies for superannuation and fintech regulatory reform.
On superannuation, a liberal position might be to end the compulsion to contribute to superannuation. Perhaps a second or third best option would be to enhance competition, to reduce mobility frictions and to improve the accountability of superannuation funds to investors. But it takes real political talent to propose reform from the left of the Australian Labor Party while also a member of the Australian Liberal Party.
Senator Bragg has suggest that default superannuation contributions go to a:
new “semi-government” default fund with low fees that outsourced the management of assets to several wholesale fund managers including the Future Fund.
It is unclear what is “semi-government” about a proposal to nationalise superannuation. What is also unclear is how a giant government run investment scheme will reduce fees given the track record of every other government run scheme when it comes to managing costs and delivering results.
Not satisfied with advocating for superannuation nationalisation, Senator Bragg has also recently chaired a Senate Committee into Financial Technology and Regulatory Technology. According to Senator Bragg, he was delighted Chair:
the Senate Select Committee on Financial Technology and Regulatory Technology because it goes to the heart of two things I (Bragg) care about – jobs and choice.
Who’s jobs and who’s choice, we will see.
This Senate Committee has apparently recommended that when it comes to regulation:
it was inappropriate to “force each innovation into a one size fits all approach.
But is not the liberal principal about the rule of law and equality before the law exactly the opposite of Senator Bragg’s recommendation? The liberal position is that equivalent conduct and equivalent business models should be treated equally under the law rather than capriciously based on novelty and relationships? If there is an issue with the regulations around new business models, then regulatory change should benefit everyone and not the select cool and hip. That would be the liberal solution.
Unfortunately, anti-liberal tendencies are not uncommon within the Australian Liberal Party. From the giant state security apparatus created within the Commonwealth Department of Home Affairs to the deathly silence of the Victorian Liberal Opposition while its citizens are slowly suffocated. The current Liberal Party is living off a brand build by others in earlier times. It either needs to change or change its name.
As Van Onselen has sadly but correctly noted, in the current Liberal Party, ideology is a badge of dishonour and representatives are:
In the national interest, especially at this time of COVID policy calamity, can the Liberal Party be made not only great again, but liberal again.
TAFKAS is not a member of any political party.
Superannuation Nationalisation would at least make the System accountable.
Can Government run things well?
Well, they didn’t do a bad job of running the Post Office when they ran the Post Office, have a look at it now it’s Privatised.
Good luck!
On Bragg, you have to first decide whether compulsory super is at all appropriate. I tend to think it’s not and that all the trappings should be shut, but that’s not going to happen because of the tax benefits to people with large incomes and assets.
If you retain compulsion it’s logical to put it all in a bucket with an index fund approach or something that has simplicity and low fees. Today’s “default” and other options all have fees that are too high for people who would not usually save much outside the house the buy.
Generally, I can’t see how political parties get out of the mess they are in. The tiny base of members makes it easy to produce a flow of factional daleks. Then it’s only a question of who gets the wing and who gets the leg.
I keep banging-on about the Party’s Beliefs Statement. Has anyone in the Party actually read it? If so how on earth could the policies of (at least) the post-Abbott years ever have made their way on to the floor of any parliament in the country? On energy? Super? Workplace relations? Innovation palaver?? And the reflexive support for COVID lockdowns???
I was recently called to make a donation by a young Lib staffer. I asked him point-blank if he’d ready and understood the Beliefs Statement? He didn’t have the faintest idea of what I was talking about. It’s basically the party of Photios clones now – i.e. useless imbeciles who think that by doing something – anything – they’re making a DIFFERENCE. They haven’t a clue why their own party exists, but it doesn’t really matter. It’s just a vehicle to a sinecure and the occasional bit of press attention.
In a nutshell: the Liberal Party, once a party of idealists, has been hijacked by careerists.
PVO is spot on. The LNP believes is nothing except the perks of power.
The Canberra game is all about who controls the purse-strings. The ALP is the only party with an ideological agenda — to confiscate wealth and redistribute it to the undeserving (although in practice that is never what happens — just the accumulation of power and privilege to the elite).
The LNP’s only agenda is to jump aboard the gravy train whatever it takes, even if that means behaving like their communist opposition.
I think Menzies was of that view as long ago as 1974 but it’s got worse maybe to the point of no return.
The Lieborals implement Liar policies like the NDIS and NBN after they have been thrown out again for incompetence and/or corruption. At best, like ScoMo,they believe and stand for nothing. A placeholder if you like. Occasionally, like Howard, Campbell Newman, Colin Barnett and Kennett they over-reach, lose office and the process starts again
I stopped reading Prof van Wrongselen for health reasons.
I reluctantly have come to the view that the above statement also applies to John Howard.
Keeping the Liars out of office is a noble cause and more often than not enough to win the election, less so at State level when mere managerial competence (and lack of outright corruption) is usually enough.
Waffleworth showed what the Lieborals are. A fallback when you are rejected by the Liars. Chrissy Payne too.
There is nothing wrong with Lieboral principles. Listen to any London speech they give. Unfortunately they are thrown in the bin with uneaten fruit when re-entering Australia.
Was Trumble Howard’s pay back for something? I still don’t get why he would encourage such a person whom I always thought was labor.
Howard never allowed a natural successor to emerge. Costello was kept as Treasurer where he played Grinch annually at Budget time. Abbott, Hockey and Waffleworth were all variously encouraged. The aim? To keep him (or more importantly Hyacinth Bucket) in The Lodge.
Seems about right HB. Just liked being PM. Not about protecting the country.
TAFKAS
I have long argued that The Australian Liberal Party should be prosecuted for false advertising.
Their ‘liberalness’ is of the American style and they operate in fact as a centrist Democrat Party.