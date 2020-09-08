Shut.It.Down – this time, the United Nations

This is the most recent drivel from that socialist heading up the United Nations, Antonio Guetteres.

The COVID-19 pandemic is demonstrating what we all know: millennia of patriarchy have resulted in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture which damages everyone – women, men, girls and boys.

And to add to this insult – men, it’s all your fault – he tweets the following codswallop.

This is the time to rebuild a more equal, inclusive, and resilient society.

Yes, there is only solution for the United Nations: Shut. It. Down.