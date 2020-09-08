Shut.It.Down – this time, the United Nations

This is the most recent drivel from that socialist heading up the United Nations, Antonio Guetteres.
The COVID-19 pandemic is demonstrating what we all know: millennia of patriarchy have resulted in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture which damages everyone – women, men, girls and boys.
And to add to this insult – men, it’s all your fault – he tweets the following codswallop.
This is the time to rebuild a more equal, inclusive, and resilient society.
Yes, there is only solution for the United Nations: Shut. It. Down.
How much evidence do we need to withdraw from all things UN?
Is Guetteres male?
💡
Resign then, imbecile. Show us how it’s done.
Oh. Not you. You’re different.
Bureaucrats and government minions think the solution to all the worlds ills is more bureaucracy and government.
We should be glad he is not in a knitting circle – we would all have to wear wool mittens to eat boiled crocheted parsnips with double-stitched utensils.
The Vatican said much the same thing.
They’ve set up a commission for a post-covid world.
Never let a crisis go to waste, eh?
… has resulted in us leaving the cave and building civilisations around the world that have created the great wealth needed to fund the toxic woke organisation known as the UN.
The UN (AKA global socialists) needs to be shut down.
No need to shut it down, just withdraw Australia from it.
And STOP PAYING UP to these tin-pot dictators and imbeciles.
Australia, stop throwing away money !
I have been maintaining for many years that the UN and its unelected, elitist scum can get stuffed!
ABC RN were parroting this pandemic is anti female meme this morning. They said industries hit hardest were female dominated, ie hospitality. Their solution, girls need to learn a trade and become tradies. Seems the virus is a Rorschach Test and people see whatever they want. Mindyou the ABC see anti female in everything.
Guetteres looks like a toad impersonating a human being.
ABC RN were parroting this pandemic is anti female meme this morning.
Never mind the fact that apparently more males are killed by the virus than female.
But when did the left get facts in the way of a good story?
They said industries hit hardest were female dominated, ie hospitality.
If that is the case, then why is the left, almost without exception, praising Dictator Dan for closing the industry down and the lockdown generally?
“…millennia of patriarchy have resulted in…”
… in the west at least:
* the outlawing of slavery
* equality before the law, regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, sex, sexual preference…
* massive increase in wealth and health
* massive reduction in environmental damage, including pollution
* massive increase in parks and other public places, including nature reserves and so on
Is it perfect? No, not even close.
Is it better? In almost every way we can and do measure, it is a better world compared to even 70 years ago (“killer smog” in London, Tokyo, LA etc etc don’t happen any more, eg)
Even over the last 20 years, we’ve seen those living in poverty reduced to a tiny fraction of the number that used to exist – 100 years ago 80% of the world was in poverty, today it is well under 15% (IIRC, under 10%, and closer to under 5%, but anyway) and most of that has happened since 1980.
Give me a female Pope and then we’ll talk …
“Never mind the fact that apparently more males are killed by the virus than female.”
They are still chasing equality of outcomes – morons.
Ask them when they intend to address the significant difference in outcomes between men and women for:
Teaching: heavily female dominated
Nursing and other health care: heavily female dominated
Academia: female dominated
Gaol: most inmates are male
Hard physical work (like bricklayers etc): dominated by men
Outdoor work: dominated by men
Suicide: male dominated
We need to ensure “equity” in these areas too – we can’t discriminate, can we?
“Make them live up to their own standards”.
I love it, an over weight white male telling the world that the patriarchy is the source of all the world troubles. Obviously Fatguts and the UN don’t do irony.
Also I’m with Grunter until the micks have female priests and elect a female pope maybe they should STFU.
Quote of the week!
‘Teaching: heavily female dominated
Nursing and other health care: heavily female dominated
Academia: female dominated
Gaol: most inmates are male
Hard physical work (like bricklayers etc): dominated by men
Outdoor work: dominated by men
Suicide: male dominated’
add: battle casualties in defence of liberty (you know, that essential thing being freely exchanged to purchase a little temporary safety).
Women dominate the Traffic Control Industry.
I doubt he wrote the tweet. It would be some tattooed, pierced androgynous bint who have never worked anywhere but in government. He is just the front guy – a bit like Biden.
Says a cunning Pareto fox.