What they said: Victorian curfew

Posted on 2:19 pm, September 8, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Patrick Durkin – AFR journalist on Twitter:

STAY AT HOME DIRECTIONS (RESTRICTED AREAS)

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to What they said: Victorian curfew

  1. Roberto
    #3577181, posted on September 8, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    The rats are sniffing the wind and deserting the sinking ship.

  2. notafan
    #3577186, posted on September 8, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    It’s been blatantly obvious since the the get go that curfew and non essential business closures were about making it easy for police to control the people of Melbourne, not ‘driven by the science’.

  3. Terry
    #3577209, posted on September 8, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    ‘The rats are sniffing the wind and deserting the sinking ship.’

    The rats (and future rats) must be made to understand that long after the wind has stopped blowing and long after the ship has slipped beneath the waves, we will look for them, we will find them, and we will do to them what is done to all rats that find themselves hiding where they are not welcome and should not be.

    You do not get to ransack the joint and then skulk away without consequence.

  4. Dr Faustus
    #3577212, posted on September 8, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Public Health Commander
    Now there’s a title to be scared of.

  5. Robber Baron
    #3577221, posted on September 8, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    May the revolution be swift and decisive!

  6. Rex Mango
    #3577230, posted on September 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    These Health Officials need someone like Hugo Boss, or the bloke that designed the Border Force outfit to design them decent looking uniforms. They also need caps, makes em look far more official.

  7. stevem
    #3577236, posted on September 8, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    The CHO surely had a prime role in designing the Covid response and details of a level 4 lockdown. Are we meant to believe in this carefully planned response his Deputy Commander took it upon himself to go against CHO advice and implement a curfew all by himself? If so why was he not sacked for misusing the delegated authority?

    Is the CHO squirming under the pressure and saying it wasn’t his advice but somebody else’s and he went along with it? Semantics are the last refuge for the cornered.

  8. cuckoo
    #3577248, posted on September 8, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    The curfew has never been anything but theatre, intended to cow the peasants. Brett Sutton admitted as much at the presser on Sunday. Fielding a question on the future of the curfew he began by saying that it had so far “served its purpose” in “sending a message”.

  9. cuckoo
    #3577253, posted on September 8, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    we will do to them what is done to all rats that find themselves hiding where they are not welcome and should not be.

    Good luck with that. These particular rats will be held to account around the same time people like Christine Nixon and Simon Overland will be, i.e., roughly half-past never.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.