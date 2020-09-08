What they said: Victorian curfew

Patrick Durkin – AFR journalist on Twitter:
Victoria's @VictorianCHO says it wasn't his advice to introduce a curfew!! When asked if he would have recommended he says it's "probably" been helpful.. #COVID19Vic #covidvic
STAY AT HOME DIRECTIONS (RESTRICTED AREAS)
The rats are sniffing the wind and deserting the sinking ship.
It’s been blatantly obvious since the the get go that curfew and non essential business closures were about making it easy for police to control the people of Melbourne, not ‘driven by the science’.
The rats (and future rats) must be made to understand that long after the wind has stopped blowing and long after the ship has slipped beneath the waves, we will look for them, we will find them, and we will do to them what is done to all rats that find themselves hiding where they are not welcome and should not be.
You do not get to ransack the joint and then skulk away without consequence.
Public Health Commander
Now there’s a title to be scared of.
May the revolution be swift and decisive!
These Health Officials need someone like Hugo Boss, or the bloke that designed the Border Force outfit to design them decent looking uniforms. They also need caps, makes em look far more official.
The CHO surely had a prime role in designing the Covid response and details of a level 4 lockdown. Are we meant to believe in this carefully planned response his Deputy Commander took it upon himself to go against CHO advice and implement a curfew all by himself? If so why was he not sacked for misusing the delegated authority?
Is the CHO squirming under the pressure and saying it wasn’t his advice but somebody else’s and he went along with it? Semantics are the last refuge for the cornered.
The curfew has never been anything but theatre, intended to cow the peasants. Brett Sutton admitted as much at the presser on Sunday. Fielding a question on the future of the curfew he began by saying that it had so far “served its purpose” in “sending a message”.
Good luck with that. These particular rats will be held to account around the same time people like Christine Nixon and Simon Overland will be, i.e., roughly half-past never.