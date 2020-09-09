Coming soon to a taxpayer funded university near you …
Washington and Lee University:
is a private liberal arts university in Lexington, Virginia.
Has offered a course to students in “How to Overthrow the State”.
being taught by Assistant Professor of History Matt Gildner.
This course places each student at the head of a popular revolutionary movement aiming to overthrow a sitting government and forge a better society. How will you attain power? How will you communicate with the masses? How do you plan on improving the lives of the people? How will you deal with the past? From Frantz Fanon to Che Guevara to Mohandas Gandhi and others, we explore examples of revolutionary thought and action from across the Global South. Students engage these texts by participating in a variety of writing exercises, such as producing a Manifesto, drafting a white paper that critically analyzes a particular issue, and writing a persuasive essay on rewriting history and confronting memory.
Give it time. Coming soon to a taxpayer funded university near you.
American Lleftists p[repping for post-epection civil war.
* prepping for post-election
Coffee still kicking in!
Options:
10 killed
1,000 killed
1,000,000 killed
Khmer Rouge option
10,000,000 killed
Russian option
100,000,000 killed
China option (ongoing)
Well, these days you need publicity to be successful and he got it. Smart.
The follow up course would get none. Called “After the Revolution” it includes: Gulag, setting up and managing 101, Running a Struggle Session and Eliminate Opposition ( case study: how to sharpen an ice pick and guillotine blade)
Revolutions are wonderful things until the overthrowee starts fighting back.
Just ask the Antifa scrote who was arrested with a flamehrower in the US, and distinguished himself by curling up in a ball and crying his poor little eyes out.
When Antifa finally overstep the line of acceptable behaviour they are so eager to encroach on, nobody is going to mourn these fools when the order to Fix Bayonets! is given to the USArmy and National Guard..
Not sure why you’re all against it.
Dan is not going anywhere unless violently overthrown.
Perhaps the Vic Libs should take the course, they might actually have an impact on how proceedings play out.