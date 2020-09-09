Coming soon to a taxpayer funded university near you …

Washington and Lee University:

Has offered a course to students in “How to Overthrow the State”.

The course is:

being taught by Assistant Professor of History Matt Gildner.

What does it teach:

This course places each student at the head of a popular revolutionary movement aiming to overthrow a sitting government and forge a better society. How will you attain power? How will you communicate with the masses? How do you plan on improving the lives of the people? How will you deal with the past? From Frantz Fanon to Che Guevara to Mohandas Gandhi and others, we explore examples of revolutionary thought and action from across the Global South. Students engage these texts by participating in a variety of writing exercises, such as producing a Manifesto, drafting a white paper that critically analyzes a particular issue, and writing a persuasive essay on rewriting history and confronting memory.

Give it time. Coming soon to a taxpayer funded university near you.