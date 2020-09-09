Rewriting Chinese history

The word from China this week is that the new school year is starting with a revised History textbook.

After Mao died there was a dispute in the party over the Cultural Revolution and the legacy of Mao. Was the Cultural Revolution a terrible mistake like the Great Leap Forward or something else. Eventually Deng announced that it was a damaging mistake.

A few years ago, without public discussion or announcement, it seems that the school texts were revised to describe the Cultural Revolution in a neutral or favourable light as Mao’s attempt to find a solution to the problem of China.

This week my wife accessed some Chinese news on WhatsApp. There was a photo of a page in the history text that the children have been buying for the new school year that starts this week. The text indicated that the Cultural Revolution was a serious mistake. Again no official statement or public discussion.

Just now Amy went back to the source to check the details she found that the item is not available.

Fancy that!

On the topic of revising history texts, Karl Popper suggested that historians should write history that is relevant to their times, not to falsify the records but to find what can be learned from the past that helps us to understand and deal with the present.

We can interpret the history of power politics from the point of view of our fight for the open society, for a rule of reason, for justice, freedom, equality, and for the control of international crime. Although history has no ends, we can impose these ends of ours upon it; and although history has no meaning, we can give it a meaning.

The proliferation of narratives and points of view is not an invitation to relativism because all interpretations have to stand up to criticism and historians need to be conscious of their own point of view, to be willing to reconsider it, and to avoid as much as possible giving in to unconscious bias in the selection and interpretation of facts. Of course the selection of evidence is just that, selective, but the point is to use the evidence in a critical and not an uncritical manner. As a public document, the historical narrative will have to stand up to criticism from other people who may not be charitably inclined towards the views of the author. Desirable features of the story in addition to its capacity to stand up to criticism will include its fertility, its ability to prompt fresh ideas and elucidate new sources of information, also its topical interest and the way it illuminates the problems of the day.