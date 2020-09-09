Rewriting Chinese history

Fancy that!
On the topic of revising history texts, Karl Popper suggested that historians should write history that is relevant to their times, not to falsify the records but to find what can be learned from the past that helps us to understand and deal with the present.
We can interpret the history of power politics from the point of view of our fight for the open society, for a rule of reason, for justice, freedom, equality, and for the control of international crime. Although history has no ends, we can impose these ends of ours upon it; and although history has no meaning, we can give it a meaning.
The proliferation of narratives and points of view is not an invitation to relativism because all interpretations have to stand up to criticism and historians need to be conscious of their own point of view, to be willing to reconsider it, and to avoid as much as possible giving in to unconscious bias in the selection and interpretation of facts. Of course the selection of evidence is just that, selective, but the point is to use the evidence in a critical and not an uncritical manner. As a public document, the historical narrative will have to stand up to criticism from other people who may not be charitably inclined towards the views of the author. Desirable features of the story in addition to its capacity to stand up to criticism will include its fertility, its ability to prompt fresh ideas and elucidate new sources of information, also its topical interest and the way it illuminates the problems of the day.
You think that’s crazy, you should see the revised history we teach Australian kids.
Why am I reminded of the Australian national history curriculum? Oh I know. Because it is just as revisionist as any other good communist history.
Almost the only thing I know about history is that Viking culture fully supported gay marriage, gender transition, transvestism and was full of cis-women warriors who were the equal of any man on the battle field.
And that Queen Elizabeth I had several persons of colour at the highest levels of her government.
In other news, Uncle Bruce Pascoe (B.Ed) is now a professor of indigenous agriculture at the once-prestigious University of Melbourne. This is like making Erich Von Daniken a professor of archaeology.
“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”
― George Orwell, 1984
We’re seeing the same thing in the US with the 1619 project, and also here with Dark Emu. Orwell wrote this because he knew that there is a strong leftist political drive to control the narrative and bury their past failings. Very hard to sell socialism to ordinary people otherwise.
I only hope Victoria adopts Professor Pascoe’s agricultural recommendations so that we can save the planet. The plenitude resulting from this Indigenous Technology was such that it could support 1000 people in a 10,000 (100 x 100) square kilometer area in the vicinity of Port Phillip.