Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020

Posted on 10:48 am, September 9, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
46 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020

  3. cohenite
    #3578106, posted on September 9, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Where’s Tom’s Toons?

  5. thefrollickingmole
    #3578108, posted on September 9, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Shiny and new
    Come aboard
    Were expecting youuuu!

  7. Rossini
    #3578110, posted on September 9, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Just looking for Tom’s toons!

  8. Rex Anger
    #3578111, posted on September 9, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Top 5?

    Nope. 😞

    Top 10 at least…

  10. incoherent rambler
    #3578115, posted on September 9, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Yes it is new, but where is the toilet paper?

  11. Cardimona
    #3578117, posted on September 9, 2020 at 10:56 am

    This is not the thread I was looking for…

  12. Boambee John
    #3578118, posted on September 9, 2020 at 10:56 am

    From the pseudo open thread.

    to introduce a “compulsory as we can make it” untested vaccine.

    Take a leaf out of the playbook of the raving greens.

    Highlight the possibility that it might genetically modify your DNA. Call it a “Franken-vaccine”, as a play on the Green reference to GM crops as “Frankenfood”. Demand that the “Precautionary Principle” be applied, with no use of any vaccine without an explicit guarantee from the manufacturers of the safety of their Franken-vaccine.

    Let the scare campaign begin!

  13. Tom
    #3578119, posted on September 9, 2020 at 10:56 am

    Where’s Tom’s Toons?

    Just looking for Tom’s toons!

    Sorry, Cohenite and Rossini, but there was no open fred in which to dump them at 0400 this morning, Doomikins (h/t Gab) having shut the old fred without opening a newie.

    ‘Toons return at 0400 tomorrow with, among others,today’s blinder from Leak Jnr.

  14. Goanna
    #3578120, posted on September 9, 2020 at 10:57 am

    Initially they called him Daniel but then it was decided he needed a name change. He would transform into Dan, a proper bloke’s name with one syllable like Bob, Joe, Ted or Jim.

    Dan, Dan, the dictator man.
    Good and hard.

  15. Mother Lode
    #3578124, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:03 am

    This fits much more comfortably.

  16. Makka
    #3578126, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:03 am

    Every year a family member – pilot – has to have the flu vaccine. Been doing so for over a decade. And in every year he suffers a reaction, from mild to severe. In some years he has had the flu.

    The wuflu vax is a hoax. Beads and mirrors.

  18. harrys on the boat
    #3578128, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Can you post it, Tom?

  19. calli
    #3578129, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Tah Dah!

    Did Doomlord pick up the new thread at Aldi Special Buys? Next time make yourself an Epic Reminder and put it in the fridge.

  20. calli
    #3578130, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:07 am

    on

    Otherwise the light will go out and you won’t see it.

  21. calli
    #3578131, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Why are Victorians still being tested? Haven’t they worked the scam out yet?

  25. Bubbels
    #3578135, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:13 am

    As the Bjelke Petersen experience demonstrated, dictators must never be awarded a nickname or a foreshortened name. It makes them appear human; just one of the boys/girls, even a bit of dig dig fun.
    They must be identified as not of the mainstream.
    ‘Dictator Dan’ does not cut it. The dictatorial CCP agent Daniel Andrews is the appropriate formula.
    During the many years when Joh was the darling of the QLD ABC, they loved the Joh meme. It was only after the falling out that he became Johannes in ABC land.

  29. calli
    #3578139, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:14 am

    A deluge of Leaks!

    Thanks guys.

  31. mh
    #3578141, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Joh left Qld in great shape.

    Whereas Dan…

  32. Mater
    #3578144, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:17 am

    An appropriate quote for Dan:

    “Progress means getting nearer to the place you want to be. And if you have taken a wrong turn, then to go forward does not get you any nearer.
    If you are on the wrong road, progress means doing an about-turn and walking back to the right road; and in that case the man who turns back soonest is the most progressive man.

    ― C.S. Lewis

  34. Dr Faustus
    #3578146, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Carryover:

    Sex parties allowed but dancing at weddings banned under Queensland’s COVID-19 restrictions

    This is Queensland.
    Dancing leads to far worse things than “group sex at approved swinger clubs“.

    Potentially a Frecklington LNP Government.

  35. Harlequin Decline
    #3578148, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:20 am

    I fired up a browser I hadn’t used for months there was the open thread from 16 March 2020. I scrolled down and saw this prescient comment from Barry-

    Barry
    #3359294, posted on March 16, 2020 at 6:06 pm
    Experts – Bah!

    So many fucking experts. We must listen to the experts, respect the science. FUCK!

    How many pandemics have they successfully managed? Ask them! Nix Nada Nil – Fucking NONE. What are their KPI’s? Where’s their skin in the game – FUCKING NONE!!!

    They just keep demanding ever more extreme measures until the politicians say STOP! because it’s become electorally unpalatable.

    There’s no SCIENCE! Just a weighing scale of little tinpot expert dictators on one side, and the threat of the populace revolting on the other.

    Climate change all over again.

    Fuck them. Fuck their mothers and fuck the horses they rode in on.

  36. incoherent rambler
    #3578149, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Rule #2
    The wrong road is most used looking track.
    Eventually, everyone travels it in both directions.

  37. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3578150, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Almost all big companies are the same, their annual reports replete with mawkish talk of social responsibility, climate change action, diversity and eliminating slavery.

    From Judith Sloan’s excellent piece in the Oz, put up here yesterday, giving a quick run through of how the Gramsci influence of wokeness has changed the names of private sector Human Resources to all sorts of weird appellations of woke intent. How things change too, for in my yoof ‘Human Resources’ was the big newbie, for previously we had called such departments simply ‘Personnel’.

    It’s worth my saying here too that day or so ago there was some harsh criticism writing off Judith for initially supporting Dan’s lockdown. In fairness, Judith doesn’t seem to do that now and it can’t be said enough that Judith Sloan is a great friend of Catallaxy, and that her economic and social commentary is most often spot on. A case of don’t diss your own, I think.

  38. Mark from Melbourne
    #3578151, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Why are Victorians still being tested? Haven’t they worked the scam out yet?

    Well, I *was* due to have my second cataract done on Monday (forget that!).

    And a condition of entry is that I must have had a negative test within the previous 7 days.

    In fact, I think that was probably the case when I had the first eye done 7ish weeks ago… admitting nurse did ask me when I’d had my “last” test. Raised her eyebrows when I said “never”, then obviously decided to just move on.

    When the Diktator (PBUH) opens up elective surgery, there will be a massive rise in testing, because if you want the surgery, they will insist you are tested. It’s not always a choice…

  39. incoherent rambler
    #3578153, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:22 am

    A case of don’t diss your own

    Well then, you would be comfortable at the ABC.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #3578154, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Howdy Troops

    mmmm Still has that new car smell

  41. Winston Smith
    #3578155, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:23 am

    I somehow expected a little puff of dust at the 4.22 mark, like in the roadrunner cartoons.

  42. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3578156, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:23 am

    One good thing the Chinese Biowar Attack has done is slow global warming to a shadowof its former self !
    Just occurred to me it has also eliminated the annual flu which usually kills more people than covids has ,
    Wonder why that is? Does covids kill other flu germs ? Has it killed all the climate tragics ?
    Must ask DANDEMIC DANS huge panel of exports.

  43. Leigh Lowe
    #3578157, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Did Doomlord pick up the new thread at Aldi Special Buys? Next time make yourself an Epic Reminder and put it in the fridge.

    Texta.
    On the “high forehead”.
    Plenty of signage real estate there.

  44. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3578158, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Good get there, Harlequin.

    Where’s Barry gone? Gone West, gone broke, or gone crazy?
    Come back Barry.
    And come back John Constantine.
    Very prescient, both of those.

  45. DrBeauGan
    #3578159, posted on September 9, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Judith doesn’t seem to do that now and it can’t be said enough that Judith Sloan is a great friend of Catallaxy, and that her economic and social commentary is most often spot on. A case of don’t diss your own, I think.

    Diss anyone for being wrong.

