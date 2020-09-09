Liberty Quote
I seem to smell the stench of appeasement in the air.— Margaret Thatcher
-
-
Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Oh, looky here.
Thanks, Doomykins xx
Where’s Tom’s Toons?
Podium!
Shiny and new
Come aboard
Were expecting youuuu!
Top 5?
Just looking for Tom’s toons!
Top 5?
Nope. 😞
Top 10 at least…
Open thread!
Yes it is new, but where is the toilet paper?
This is not the thread I was looking for…
From the pseudo open thread.
to introduce a “compulsory as we can make it” untested vaccine.
Take a leaf out of the playbook of the raving greens.
Highlight the possibility that it might genetically modify your DNA. Call it a “Franken-vaccine”, as a play on the Green reference to GM crops as “Frankenfood”. Demand that the “Precautionary Principle” be applied, with no use of any vaccine without an explicit guarantee from the manufacturers of the safety of their Franken-vaccine.
Let the scare campaign begin!
Sorry, Cohenite and Rossini, but there was no open fred in which to dump them at 0400 this morning, Doomikins (h/t Gab) having shut the old fred without opening a newie.
‘Toons return at 0400 tomorrow with, among others,today’s blinder from Leak Jnr.
Initially they called him Daniel but then it was decided he needed a name change. He would transform into Dan, a proper bloke’s name with one syllable like Bob, Joe, Ted or Jim.
Dan, Dan, the dictator man.
Good and hard.
This fits much more comfortably.
Every year a family member – pilot – has to have the flu vaccine. Been doing so for over a decade. And in every year he suffers a reaction, from mild to severe. In some years he has had the flu.
The wuflu vax is a hoax. Beads and mirrors.
Finally
Can you post it, Tom?
Tah Dah!
Did Doomlord pick up the new thread at Aldi Special Buys? Next time make yourself an Epic Reminder and put it in the fridge.
on
Otherwise the light will go out and you won’t see it.
Why are Victorians still being tested? Haven’t they worked the scam out yet?
https://content.api.news/v3/images/bin/e1b3cab80e068e036f5ba586624dbd15
Leak
https://twitter.com/mpsmithnews/status/1303465721343565826
For harrys on the boat: Johannes Leak.
As the Bjelke Petersen experience demonstrated, dictators must never be awarded a nickname or a foreshortened name. It makes them appear human; just one of the boys/girls, even a bit of dig dig fun.
They must be identified as not of the mainstream.
‘Dictator Dan’ does not cut it. The dictatorial CCP agent Daniel Andrews is the appropriate formula.
During the many years when Joh was the darling of the QLD ABC, they loved the Joh meme. It was only after the falling out that he became Johannes in ABC land.
Leak 😄
Snap to the other posters!
‘Mulan’ movie boycott calls grow over scenes filmed in Xinjiang
A deluge of Leaks!
Thanks guys.
Strange times:
The Georgia man arrested for stabbing a stranger last month claiming that he “felt the need to find a white man to kill” after watching videos of “police brutality,” has murdered the white cell mate he was placed with following his arrest.
Joh left Qld in great shape.
Whereas Dan…
An appropriate quote for Dan:
― C.S. Lewis
Why COVID-19 is more deadly in people with obesity—even if they’re young
Carryover:
Sex parties allowed but dancing at weddings banned under Queensland’s COVID-19 restrictions
This is Queensland.
Dancing leads to far worse things than “group sex at approved swinger clubs“.
Potentially a Frecklington LNP Government.
I fired up a browser I hadn’t used for months there was the open thread from 16 March 2020. I scrolled down and saw this prescient comment from Barry-
Rule #2
The wrong road is most used looking track.
Eventually, everyone travels it in both directions.
From Judith Sloan’s excellent piece in the Oz, put up here yesterday, giving a quick run through of how the Gramsci influence of wokeness has changed the names of private sector Human Resources to all sorts of weird appellations of woke intent. How things change too, for in my yoof ‘Human Resources’ was the big newbie, for previously we had called such departments simply ‘Personnel’.
It’s worth my saying here too that day or so ago there was some harsh criticism writing off Judith for initially supporting Dan’s lockdown. In fairness, Judith doesn’t seem to do that now and it can’t be said enough that Judith Sloan is a great friend of Catallaxy, and that her economic and social commentary is most often spot on. A case of don’t diss your own, I think.
Well, I *was* due to have my second cataract done on Monday (forget that!).
And a condition of entry is that I must have had a negative test within the previous 7 days.
In fact, I think that was probably the case when I had the first eye done 7ish weeks ago… admitting nurse did ask me when I’d had my “last” test. Raised her eyebrows when I said “never”, then obviously decided to just move on.
When the Diktator (PBUH) opens up elective surgery, there will be a massive rise in testing, because if you want the surgery, they will insist you are tested. It’s not always a choice…
Well then, you would be comfortable at the ABC.
Howdy Troops
mmmm Still has that new car smell
I somehow expected a little puff of dust at the 4.22 mark, like in the roadrunner cartoons.
One good thing the Chinese Biowar Attack has done is slow global warming to a shadowof its former self !
Just occurred to me it has also eliminated the annual flu which usually kills more people than covids has ,
Wonder why that is? Does covids kill other flu germs ? Has it killed all the climate tragics ?
Must ask DANDEMIC DANS huge panel of exports.
Texta.
On the “high forehead”.
Plenty of signage real estate there.
Good get there, Harlequin.
Where’s Barry gone? Gone West, gone broke, or gone crazy?
Come back Barry.
And come back John Constantine.
Very prescient, both of those.
Diss anyone for being wrong.
The mortality statistics tell us that obesity is almost unknown amongst young Australians.