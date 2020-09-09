Why has the Covid crisis not disappeared already?

Back in March, there was a vast level of uncertainty over what would happen and how things might unfold. And then there was THE BIG LIE of the time about the need “to flatten the curve” which was a justification whose relevance did not last the month. Yet here we are, more than six months later, where we can see that the economies that did the least – Sweden say, and Taiwan – are the ones who are going forward, while those who have taken the hardest road are facing both economic and social disaster. The question is why is this continuing?
NO MEDICAL DANGER You may get Covid but unless you are old and have these “co-morbidities” you are not going to die from it. You have to be colossally ignorant by now not to know the chances of dying from Covid-19 is for all practical purposes zero. There have been 770 deaths in Australia with Covid present which in itself is a death rate from the virus of 0.003%, that is 3 persons per 100,000 in the population. We are dealing with a form of morbid ignorance and stupidity which no government should ever cater to.
DESTROYING THE ECONOMY And it is only the private sector that has been affected. Every useless public servant has continued to be employed on full salary, along with even the occasionally useful one. Everyone has now been reduced to a relatively primitive standard of living. You get to stay in your own house and you can find food in the shops. Thousands of businesses have been ruined which will never come back. Well paying jobs are disappearing. And even those self-satisfied public servants will be in for a shock when governments at every level eventually find they cannot pay what they used to pay because of the enormous debts governments now have. The future levels of taxation will be quite a horror story for quite a few amongst us.
DESTROYING OUR SOCIAL LIVES Even among those who who have others to live with – wives, husbands, partners, children – have had their personal lives devastated. Social contacts have been diminished. Our usual ways of getting on and about – going to each other’s homes, going to the theatre, meeting up for lunch, travel – have been utterly smashed. For those on their own, the isolation has been awful. An almost total contraction of being with others. The lie that “we are all in this together” really is that you are left all on your own and by yourselves to do as best you can.
UNDERMINING OUR FUTURE Lives, alas, are finite. By government decree, each of us has lost a year of our lives in which we would have done many other things had we not been stopped from doing them. The economy will not, of course, come back as it was, and many job opportunities will be lost. Some may never work again, with retirement incomes never reaching the potential they might have achieved. There are trips we didn’t take, visits we never made, studies we never took up, and much much more. Each day has been much less of what in normal times it might have been.
LOSS OF PERSONAL FREEDOM Not only have we lost our personal freedom we have lost our trust in political institutions. We have exposed just how shallow and generally ignorant our political leaders are. They stand for nothing other than their own will to rule. Whatever the polls of the moment may show, has any political leader in charge of a lockdown grown in political stature? Not a single one. Every one of them will be remembered as part of a pack of political fools. There is the Melbourne Syndrome, in which a population in fear grows grateful to their captors, but that will evaporate soon enough, following which will come the anger and resentment for having been deceived by people who will be recognised as having been overwhelmed by events and with no particularly ability to lead. Yet we have seen how easy it is for a government to generate a sense of crisis in which the single most significant aspect of our lives – our ability to live our own lives in our own way – has been ripped from us on false pretences.
LOSS OF TRUST IN THE MEDIA The media have again been exposed as a gaggle of ignorant nobodies with the collective knowledge and depth of the nation’s Grade 4 teachers, if even that. The endless inability to set out any issue in a way that balances all of the relevant considerations has been striking. Merely in relation to the debate over Hydroxychloroquine, the media have joined with the governing classes to spread concern about a drug that would without question have taken the spectre of death completely out of the political equation, never mind having been able to save many lives.
There will eventually have to be a reckoning. How did we let this happen and how can we make sure it never happens again? This non-crisis will eventually come to an end, although having original thought this could not last past June, I am no longer willing to guess just how crazed and power-hungry our political class is or how cowardly the population at large is or how easily they are able to be thrown into a terrified frenzy. But we have learned a lesson, or at least I hope we have. Ultimately this episode should weigh heavily on our political direction. People will be elected with the promise to remedy the obvious deficiencies in our political arrangements.
anyone lived in a pretty how town
(with up so floating many bells down)
spring summer autumn winter
he sang his didn’t he danced his did.
Women and men(both little and small)
cared for anyone not at all
they sowed their isn’t they reaped their same
sun moon stars rain
children guessed(but only a few
and down they forgot as up they grew
autumn winter spring summer)
that noone loved him more by more
when by now and tree by leaf
she laughed his joy she cried his grief
bird by snow and stir by still
anyone’s any was all to her
someones married their everyones
laughed their cryings and did their dance
(sleep wake hope and then)they
said their nevers they slept their dream
stars rain sun moon
(and only the snow can begin to explain
how children are apt to forget to remember
with up so floating many bells down)
one day anyone died i guess
(and noone stooped to kiss his face)
busy folk buried them side by side
little by little and was by was
all by all and deep by deep
and more by more they dream their sleep
noone and anyone earth by april
wish by spirit and if by yes.
Women and men(both dong and ding)
summer autumn winter spring
reaped their sowing and went their came
sun moon stars rain
— ee cummings
The pregnant Ballarat woman arrested in her home after allegedly organising an anti-lockdown rally wants an apology from Premier Daniel Andrews.
Zoe Lee Buhler, 28, has posted a video of herself online for the first time since she was temporarily banned from social media.
She is charged with incitement and will face court in January for allegedly planning a Freedom Day protest in Ballarat.
Ms Buhler posted a video of herself to Facebook on Sunday where she reads a poem she wrote about coronavirus restrictions titled “remember, remember”.
“Hello everyone, so you’re all well aware what myself and my family have been going through,” she said.
“I haven’t been able to go on social media until today. So I just wanted to jump on and say thank you to everyone for all the support.
“And, when I’m going through tough times I like to write poetry.
“So yesterday on Freedom Day here in Victoria, the 05/09/2020 I decided to write a poem and I would love to share it all with you right now.”
On Monday she posted on her Facebook page: “So sick of living in fear! Today it’s windy where I am and it sounded like there was a banging at the door.
“I woke up thinking this is it they’re coming to get me, all over me being awake and knowing the truth and for that for simply having knowledge I feel as if my life could end at any moment.
“Wake up people we can’t keep living this way!
“I want an apology from Dan Andrews. I thought he cared about keeping people safe? I don’t feel safe in Victoria.”
In another post written on the same day, Ms Buhler addressed accusations she had faked being arrested and charged.
“So many thinking I’m an actor,” it reads.
“I swear on my children’s lives I have been charged with incitement and the live of the arrest was very real.”
READ THE POEM:
How can we call this living when they feel like dying?
We’re hardly surviving when we should be thriving.
Our ancestors are sick of crying, sick of seeing you lying.
Lifetimes and lifetimes spent wondering where all the effort went
Messages from far and wide are sent wondering when you will repent
While you sit on your high horse, I wonder where is the remorse
We’re living in a time I cannot endorse
A time where crime is enforced
Enforced by those who want to protect us
Those we have been taught to trust
And I know you’re afraid wondering what they will say
But we can’t keep living this way
And I won’t give up until my dying day
So say what you may, so well please
Because this is me begging on my knees
It’s time to let us be free
Herald-Sun
