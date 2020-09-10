I thought the story must have been about Daniel Andrews

This one, that is: ASIO bans Chinese ‘agents’. Turns out not this time, but we should not forget this: Inside Victoria’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative deal with China.
Premier Daniel Andrews had signed a memorandum of understanding with Beijing to make his state a member of the Communist Party’s $1.5 trillion Belt and Road Initiative – the only government in the country to do so.
Anyone who doesn’t recognise the nature and size of this problem with Victoria has no sense of what matters in politics. Victoria is now living our version of a communist tyranny, with our police turned into the Stasi and the economy run from the centre by the government. Everyone does know that Andrews is from the Socialist-Left of the ALP, don’t they?
Andrews is just the most jagged tip of the iceberg that is proof of the demise of the Liberal Party. It’s no use blaming Andrews for being a Leftard. At least he’s being true-to-Leftard-brand. Plenty of reasons to blame the Photios Party for being so utterly useless that the Victorian Premier feels immune to political threats. He’s treating them for the weak knuckleheads they are.
If Andrews was a Chinese provincial leader and he signed up his Province to receive multi billions from a Belt and Road deal orchestrated by Australia he would suddenly not be seen anywhere. Many months later the news would filter out that he had been executed for committing serious crimes against the State. Don’t let anyone tell you that such a scenario could not occur because we all know that Chinese citizens live with this every day. Why is it that Andrews has no bloody idea about the people to whom he wants to sell us?
Is that how we can remove him from power? Based on national security issues?
All is not well, comrade. After Andrews tried to suggest that the request for a curfew came from Vicpol, the chief commissioner has come out to say they never requested it. As is usual with late-stage despotisms, every member is ready to shiv every other member at a moment’s notice in the interest of staying alive.
Is Treason still a criminal offence ? Is capital punisment still the penalty for it ?does ASIO have the power to aprehend and keep for questioning people suspected of this crime ?have andrews Chinese assosciates been investigated for espionage ? Is subversion against the Commonwealth a crime?
Treasonous assosciation opens a legal can of worms
. Wasnt whitlam sacked for his dodgy deals with a middle eastern crook ?
Texas Jack is right.
The Feds (libs, don’t forget), should have squashed this blatant breach of the constitution when it occured, or when they first heard about it.
Worst Premier Ever. And I should know I’ve voted for a few over the years
“Victoria is now living our version of a communist tyranny, with our police turned into the Stasi and the economy run from the centre by the government.” and how easy was that? You have to give it to the left for the ruthless application of power to achieve the required outcome. The problem being the required outcome is the same old shite outcome every time.
And then they blame the people for what happens and increase the tyranny ..see Hotel Quarantine, Dan Andrews Govt response.
Andrews is just the end point. VicPlod increasingly politicised under the last 3 Commissioners, compromised in the Lawyer X Royal Commission; the judicial system hopelessly compromised by Rob Hull’s appointments and exposed by the Pell case and by the High Court. The rule of law and the foundations of the common law are close to absent in Victoriastan. Yet seemingly accepted by a majority of the people.