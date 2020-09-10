I thought the story must have been about Daniel Andrews

This one, that is: ASIO bans Chinese ‘agents’. Turns out not this time, but we should not forget this: Inside Victoria’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative deal with China.

Premier Daniel Andrews had signed a memorandum of understanding with Beijing to make his state a member of the Communist Party’s $1.5 trillion Belt and Road Initiative – the only government in the country to do so.

Anyone who doesn’t recognise the nature and size of this problem with Victoria has no sense of what matters in politics. Victoria is now living our version of a communist tyranny, with our police turned into the Stasi and the economy run from the centre by the government. Everyone does know that Andrews is from the Socialist-Left of the ALP, don’t they?