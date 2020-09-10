Who gave the curfew order?

So the Victorian authorities can’t decide between them who made the curfew call.

Brett Sutton:

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has confirmed Melbourne’s nightly curfew was not imposed as a consequence of his public health advice to the Andrews government.

Victoria Police:

The Victoria Police Chief Commissioner has said the decision to impose an 8pm to 5am curfew on Victorians did not come from police. Shane Patton told ABC radio this morning he believed the decision had been made on “health advice”, contradicting comments from Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Tuesday.

Then there is Dan Andrews:

Notice what Andrews is doing – he is making statements that are more or less correct but don’t really address the matter at hand.

Yes. Government’s make decisions. Blah. Blah. Blah.

This, however, is a problem.

Here is s199 of the PHW Act.

Chief Health Officer may authorise exercise of certain powers

(1) This section applies if— (a) a state of emergency exists under section 198; and (b) the Chief Health Officer believes that it is necessary to grant an authorisation under this section to eliminate or reduce a serious risk to public health. (2) If this section applies, the Chief Health Officer may, for the purpose of eliminating or reducing the serious risk to public health, authorise— (a) authorised officers appointed by the Secretary to exercise any of the public health risk powers and emergency powers; and (b) if specified in the authorisation, a specified class or classes of authorised officers appointed by a specified Council or Councils to exercise any of the public health risk powers and emergency powers. (3) The Chief Health Officer may at any time revoke or vary an authorisation given under this section.

The Chief Health Officer is authorised to exercise powers. Yet the Chief Health Officer indicates that the decision to enforce a curfew was not his decision. Based upon what Dan Andrews has said it seems that the government (who? when?) made the decision to impose the curfew. It is obvious then that the government ordered the Chief Health Officer to impose the curfew.