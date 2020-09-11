911 Tribute

Posted on 1:00 pm, September 11, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

3 Responses to 911 Tribute

  1. feelthebern
    #3580738, posted on September 11, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    “some people did something”

    Thank you James Woods for reminding me.

  2. cuckoo
    #3580745, posted on September 11, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    The best musical tribute I saw was a US forces choir, shortly after the events of 9/11. Can’t remember where they were, but it was outdoors and cold and they were in long coats. Men and women, black, white, asian, hispanic. It didn’t feel like a concert event, almost more like something improvised at short notice. They sang America (“O beautiful..”) unaccompanied and the hairs still stand up on my arm when I think of it.

