Climate and Energy Roundup

A lot of wind about at present. SA is generating three quarters of its needs from the wind and the price is minus $1000. Tasmania (the battery of the nation) is importing power. NSW is producing less than 10% of demand and importing.

Not facing the fire facts in California. More of the same old.

The pattern is a form of insanity: We keep doing overzealous fire suppression across California landscapes where the fire poses little risk to people and structures. As a result, wildland fuels keep building up.

This week we’ve seen both the second- and third-largest fires in California history. “The fire community, the progressives, are almost in a state of panic,” Ingalsbee said. There’s only one solution, the one we know yet still avoid. “We need to get good fire on the ground and whittle down some of that fuel load.”

Deforesting Europe to save the planet.

Thanks to climate activists, coal deposits underground are safe but Europe’s old forests are being converted to industrial plantations and wood pellets.

Where once massive hardwoods once stood now grows tiny fir trees. The harvested trees, were used for wood pellets. Not only are the forests taking a hit, but so is the wildlife that once inhabited in them. According to Ms. Steinberg, bird life has fallen some 25%. “It’s wasted. Now we have to start all over again.”

The problem is particularly severe in Estonia where one sixth of the forest has been razed since just 2001 to feed the worlds second largest pellet company.

Today was the last day for feedback on Tasmania’s plan to double its production of renewable energy, become the battery of the nation and create a massive green hydrogen industry.

Sorry, a bit late. But you have until 19th October to respond to the ESB Post 2025 Market Design Consultation paper.

Questions for stakeholders. 1. Have we correctly identified the cost, reliability and security risks to consumers from the transition away from thermal generation?

No. See the four “icebergs”.

