Force Daniel Andrews to bear the costs of the damage he wreaks

The cruellest thing one can do to Daniel Andrews’s explanation of Victoria’s strategy for dealing with COVID-19 is to read it a second time. After all, given the costs that are being inflicted on Victorians and on the country as a whole, one might assume, on a first reading, that a cogent justification for the strategy lay hidden in the explanatory material Andrews used last Sunday.

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
  1. stackja
    #3580404, posted on September 11, 2020 at 8:37 am

    Dan is doing what voters elected him to do. Why the surprise?

  2. duncanm
    #3580414, posted on September 11, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Truly frightening..

    The sums involved are breathtaking: in the course of this fiscal year, the payments for JobSeeker and JobKeeper alone will transfer the equivalent of $7000 to each Victorian man, woman and child, which is 45 per cent more than has been disbursed for those programs, on a per capita basis, in the other jurisdictions.

    Adding the other forms of pandemic-related assistance, Victorians will receive almost $11,000 per capita from the commonwealth, vastly exceeding the payments to the other states.

    To place those transfers into perspective, they are substantially greater than Victoria’s total public spending in 2019-20.

  3. nb
    #3580416, posted on September 11, 2020 at 8:45 am

    What is his reward? From whom does he get it?

  4. Hay Stockard
    #3580428, posted on September 11, 2020 at 8:50 am

    Paywalled. Not all of us get that increasingly left-wing rag. Ergo, not helpful.

  5. nb
    #3580431, posted on September 11, 2020 at 8:53 am

    ALP China (federal branch) might not get their turn if Andrews shows the nation what the federal office have in store for Australia:
    https://www.pollbludger.net/2020/09/11/something-for-everybody/
    ‘Labor-linked firm Redbridge Group has published polling from three Labor-held federal seats, which collectively suggest Labor has gone backwards since last year’s election.’

  6. Mother Lode
    #3580438, posted on September 11, 2020 at 8:56 am

    This has long been a problem is that politicians do not really bear responsibility for the damage they wreak.

    Damage to the economy is not reflected in their pay packets, and they are kept isolated from all the social mayhem they sign off on.

    I should love to see their pay packets adjusted based on performance – make it across the entire party so they all have a reason to demand the best performance of each other. When the economy tanks let their pay take a hit. Ours does. When the economy booms let them have the bonus – it is the carrot to the stick.

    Giving a panel any discretion in deciding this is fraught – over time pollies will game it, fiddle it, neuter it, tame it.

    It is ridiculous how much they are paid. So many people want the job it should depress their wages, but their cupidity knows no bounds.

    Their honour, decorum, self-awareness, and self-effacement know nothing but.

  7. egg_
    #3580450, posted on September 11, 2020 at 9:07 am

    SloMo is Andrews Lite – same “National Cabinet” of retards.

