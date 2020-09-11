Force Daniel Andrews to bear the costs of the damage he wreaks

Today in The Australian
The cruellest thing one can do to Daniel Andrews’s explanation of Victoria’s strategy for dealing with COVID-19 is to read it a second time. After all, given the costs that are being inflicted on Victorians and on the country as a whole, one might assume, on a first reading, that a cogent justification for the strategy lay hidden in the explanatory material Andrews used last Sunday.
Imprudent granting of credit is bound to prove just as ruinous to a bank as to any other merchant.— Ludwig von Mises
Dan is doing what voters elected him to do. Why the surprise?
Truly frightening..
What is his reward? From whom does he get it?
Paywalled. Not all of us get that increasingly left-wing rag. Ergo, not helpful.
ALP China (federal branch) might not get their turn if Andrews shows the nation what the federal office have in store for Australia:
https://www.pollbludger.net/2020/09/11/something-for-everybody/
‘Labor-linked firm Redbridge Group has published polling from three Labor-held federal seats, which collectively suggest Labor has gone backwards since last year’s election.’
This has long been a problem is that politicians do not really bear responsibility for the damage they wreak.
Damage to the economy is not reflected in their pay packets, and they are kept isolated from all the social mayhem they sign off on.
I should love to see their pay packets adjusted based on performance – make it across the entire party so they all have a reason to demand the best performance of each other. When the economy tanks let their pay take a hit. Ours does. When the economy booms let them have the bonus – it is the carrot to the stick.
Giving a panel any discretion in deciding this is fraught – over time pollies will game it, fiddle it, neuter it, tame it.
It is ridiculous how much they are paid. So many people want the job it should depress their wages, but their cupidity knows no bounds.
Their honour, decorum, self-awareness, and self-effacement know nothing but.
SloMo is Andrews Lite – same “National Cabinet” of retards.