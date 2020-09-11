Foreign student numbers in US also collapsing.
Liberty Quote
Opening the Tax Act is like entering the door to a parallel universe.— Patrick Keane, Chief Justice of the Federal Court
-
Recent Comments
- egg_ on Force Daniel Andrews to bear the costs of the damage he wreaks
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- duncanm on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- calli on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Tailgunner on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Fat Tony on How do we come out of this alive?
- Mother Lode on Force Daniel Andrews to bear the costs of the damage he wreaks
- Dr Faustus on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Struth on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- nb on Force Daniel Andrews to bear the costs of the damage he wreaks
- Woolfe on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Hay Stockard on Force Daniel Andrews to bear the costs of the damage he wreaks
- min on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Alex Davidson on How do we come out of this alive?
-
Recent Posts
- Not just Australia
- Force Daniel Andrews to bear the costs of the damage he wreaks
- Climate and Energy Roundup
- How do we come out of this alive?
- Who gave the curfew order?
- I thought the story must have been about Daniel Andrews
- Hey Dan we’re not okay.
- Tabitha Alloway: “Rule by Experts” Is Tyranny Shrouded in Science
- Rewriting Chinese history
- Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- How to Overthrow the State
- Why has the Covid crisis not disappeared already?
- Make the Liberal Party Liberal Again
- A FANTASTIC Read
- What they said: Victorian curfew
- Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd
- Shut.It.Down – this time, the United Nations
- Daniel Andrews’ aim is to destroy capitalism not protect us from a virus
- Interesting times in the energy debate
- Here’s my plan
- What do statistics have to do with it?
- Get with the program Daniel!
- Australia has been pursuing an elimination strategy not suppression strategy
- The moment a man realises his wife needs institutional care
- Double standards on picket lines
- The insane and the invisible
- Elections have consequences Ann and Dan and others
- George Orwell on the prevention of telling the truth
- Victoria Police now intimidating journalists
- Stoopid iz az Stoopid Duz
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta