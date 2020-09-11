Perhaps his judgement is fading in his later years. Perhaps he never had any judgement. But here is a neat piece of indiscretion from Graham Richardson in today’s Australian:
When the dark clouds were encircling him, I was dispatched by Bob Hawke and Gareth Evans to tell him (Lionel Murphy) he would have to resign as a member of the High Court. While there was no obvious sign of the brain cancer which would soon kill him, I will never forget the look of a man who knew it was all over.
So let’s get this right. The executive has the power to dismiss members of the judiciary. Right. Yeah right from the banana republic playbook.
If this is true, it is a disgrace. But disgrace and Richardson seem never far apart.
“Whatever it takes.”
Probably the most timely death Australian history. Plenty of sighs of relief too in the Liars party room.
Separation of powers – yeah nah.
Are they still keeping a Richo away from the match box ? Can he still insure anything after the last claim .
No doubt, pension entitlements and the subsequent affect of bad publicity were mentioned ..
… just a hint though … LOL!
Are they still keeping a Richo away from the match box ? Can he still insure anything after the last claim .
He made that much he bought the insurance company & made a 2nd fortune … HIH LOL!
I suspect that they had “stuff” on him and could force his hand. That makes sense in terms of the corruption that surrounded Murphy.
I’m not sure it’s really a separation of powers issue. He was just given a friendly tap on the shoulder. The look on his face is no surprise. Murphy was under official investigation because of his behaviour, and knew that in any case he was not long for this world. Whatever Richardson said, Murphy didn’t resign anyway, nor was he dismissed. He just announced that he was dying and remained a High Court judge until he did.
The slave in the back of the chariot idea was a good one.
Having someone tell a HC beak it’s time to lay down their mallet and retire has some merit.
Thinking especially of RBG.