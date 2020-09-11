Separation of Powers

Perhaps his judgement is fading in his later years. Perhaps he never had any judgement. But here is a neat piece of indiscretion from Graham Richardson in today’s Australian:

When the dark clouds were encircling him, I was dispatched by Bob Hawke and Gareth Evans to tell him (Lionel Murphy) he would have to resign as a member of the High Court. While there was no obvious sign of the brain cancer which would soon kill him, I will never forget the look of a man who knew it was all over.

So let’s get this right. The executive has the power to dismiss members of the judiciary. Right. Yeah right from the banana republic playbook.

If this is true, it is a disgrace. But disgrace and Richardson seem never far apart.