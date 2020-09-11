She’d be arrested in Dan Andrews’ Victoria

Posted on 3:41 pm, September 11, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

5 Responses to She’d be arrested in Dan Andrews’ Victoria

  1. Joanna Smythe
    #3580959, posted on September 11, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    I wonder what the sign would say today or are there too many possibilities to contemplate.

  2. H B Bear
    #3581005, posted on September 11, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    At least she was allowed outside.

  3. H B Bear
    #3581008, posted on September 11, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Bird would be all over this.

  4. bemused
    #3581022, posted on September 11, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    In Chairman Dan’s state there’d be six hefty rozzers standing around ready to tackle her.

  5. MrZee
    #3581037, posted on September 11, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    We are veiled, we have no music, we have no bars. Living under the TaliDan

