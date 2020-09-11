Liberty Quote
At the heart of the social vision prevalent among contemporary intellectuals is the belief that there are “problems” created by existing institutions and that “solutions” to these problems can be excogitated by intellectuals. This vision is both a vision of society and a vision of the role of intellectuals within society.— Thomas Sowell
-
Recent Comments
- MrZee on She’d be arrested in Dan Andrews’ Victoria
- Tailgunner on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Armadillo on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Tailgunner on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Shy Ted on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- William the Conjuror on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Tim Neilson on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Carpe Jugulum on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Separation of Powers
- bemused on She’d be arrested in Dan Andrews’ Victoria
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Armadillo on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Perth Trader on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Perth Trader on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- Mark from Melbourne on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- mindfree on Force Daniel Andrews to bear the costs of the damage he wreaks
- Ed Case on Who needs principles when salary supplements and perquisites are at risk
- David Brewer on Separation of Powers
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- H B Bear on She’d be arrested in Dan Andrews’ Victoria
-
Recent Posts
- Separation of Powers
- She’d be arrested in Dan Andrews’ Victoria
- 911 Tribute
- Who needs principles when salary supplements and perquisites are at risk
- Not just Australia
- Force Daniel Andrews to bear the costs of the damage he wreaks
- Climate and Energy Roundup
- How do we come out of this alive?
- Who gave the curfew order?
- I thought the story must have been about Daniel Andrews
- Hey Dan we’re not okay.
- Tabitha Alloway: “Rule by Experts” Is Tyranny Shrouded in Science
- Rewriting Chinese history
- Wednesday Forum: September 9, 2020
- How to Overthrow the State
- Why has the Covid crisis not disappeared already?
- Make the Liberal Party Liberal Again
- A FANTASTIC Read
- What they said: Victorian curfew
- Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd
- Shut.It.Down – this time, the United Nations
- Daniel Andrews’ aim is to destroy capitalism not protect us from a virus
- Interesting times in the energy debate
- Here’s my plan
- What do statistics have to do with it?
- Get with the program Daniel!
- Australia has been pursuing an elimination strategy not suppression strategy
- The moment a man realises his wife needs institutional care
- Double standards on picket lines
- The insane and the invisible
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
She’d be arrested in Dan Andrews’ Victoria
This entry was posted in COVID-19, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.
I wonder what the sign would say today or are there too many possibilities to contemplate.
At least she was allowed outside.
Bird would be all over this.
In Chairman Dan’s state there’d be six hefty rozzers standing around ready to tackle her.
We are veiled, we have no music, we have no bars. Living under the TaliDan