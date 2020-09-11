Who needs principles when salary supplements and perquisites are at risk

In NSW, there has been some political argy-bargy within the Liberal-National parliamentary coalition. The NSW Nationals threatened to sit on the cross bench over a dispute over a koala protection law.

Showing a level of fortitude and spine absent from most Australian political leaders, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told her coalition “partners” that they can’t have it both ways. Either support the legislation or get out of the executive (cabinet) and with that surrender their salary supplements, their drivers, their second offices, their phalanx of gormless and vacuous advisors, their gold embossed business cards and their “the Hon” title prefixes.

TAFKAS does not know the details of this koala protection law, but takes on face value that the NSW National Party seemed to have a problem with it. But rather than stand up for their principles, what did the Nationals do? They fell over like a Greens Party run economic enterprise.

Oh the shock.

When it comes to a coalition government, who needs an opposition when you have the National Party.