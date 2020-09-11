Who needs principles when salary supplements and perquisites are at risk

In NSW, there has been some political argy-bargy within the Liberal-National parliamentary coalition. The NSW Nationals threatened to sit on the cross bench over a dispute over a koala protection law.
Showing a level of fortitude and spine absent from most Australian political leaders, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told her coalition “partners” that they can’t have it both ways. Either support the legislation or get out of the executive (cabinet) and with that surrender their salary supplements, their drivers, their second offices, their phalanx of gormless and vacuous advisors, their gold embossed business cards and their “the Hon” title prefixes.
TAFKAS does not know the details of this koala protection law, but takes on face value that the NSW National Party seemed to have a problem with it. But rather than stand up for their principles, what did the Nationals do? They fell over like a Greens Party run economic enterprise.
Oh the shock.
When it comes to a coalition government, who needs an opposition when you have the National Party.
Gladys is the fascist in this case.
Koalas are the stormtroopers.
We’re sick to death of such crap being used to destroy private property rights, values, restrict freedom and bind us all under the one ring of greenery.
That dope Matt Kean is all over this koala nonsense, to further promote his extreme green agenda. Gladys is scared of him as he is working his way up to be a NSW power broker. She should march him to the local Greens office immediately.
Won’t somebody think of the koalas?
TAFKAS is not familiar with the proposed policy or legislation or Kean or whatever. If it is as bad as you say and was of sufficient grounds for the Nationals to threaten to cross the floor, why did this team of jelly backs capitulate?
Why? Perquisites over Principles. The current politician catch cry.
Says a lot about the deteriorating commitment to conservative values, doesn’t it. At least the Left, as much as I disagree with world view, are largely consistent in their determination to send the world back to the stone-age.
Both sides had their say in the SMH this morning. Both seemed to accept the idea that government is the paramount owner of everything, differing only in degree. Stokes is a through and through believer who wouldn’t find himself out of place on a central planning committee in the former Soviet Union or China today. Barilaro at least indirectly refers to the relentless erosion of ownership rights we have been enduring for decades, but gives way too much ground to the usurpers.
It would be so encouraging to hear a politician point out that protecting property rights is vastly more important than trying to blanket the country with koalas, but I can’t see this ever happening while we have a political class that survives by using force to help themselves to other people’s property.