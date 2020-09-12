The worst president of my lifetime, except for all the others

That Donald Trump won’t get the Nobel Peace Prize is a blot on the judgement of the Nobel Committee, along with virtually the whole of the foreign policy establishment of the United States. You hardly even hear any of it in the press, and it’s played down as if it were just another day at the office. These are from Instapundit. For this alone he should hold his place in history as one of the greatest presidents who has ever held that office. Interesting also that this is the 19th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York.
Now Bahrain? Trump Really Does Deserve the Nobel Peace Prize!
Donald Trump (with significant help from Jared Kushner and Mike Pompeo) seems to be doing what few thought possible after decades of Oslo Accords failure—bringing peace to the Middle East.
Only the other day, to the consternation of the usual suspects, the president was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for helping engineer the new peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.
Now we have Bahrain added to the mix, apparently also making a deal with the Jewish state.
Cementing those ties, Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa will be arriving in Washington Monday to attend the Tuesday ceremony where Israel and the UAE will formalize their ties, according to the Jerusalem Post.
Saudi Arabia—that is known to have been sharing intelligence with Israel for some time and is now allowing overflights of its territory by El Al—seems poised for a similar recognition.
How could this have happened? It could not be more obvious it all began to reach fruition when Trump withdrew from the Iran Deal—the awkwardly-named Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPCOA). Some action!
Why Barack Obama wanted to enter into such a bizarre and ineffectual semi-agreement (it was never really formalized) with the biggest state sponsor of terrorism remains one of the mysteries of our era.
Theories exist, but suffice it to say the net result was billions in the mullahs’ coffers with which they were able to finance their murderous proxies (Hezbollah, Houthis, Hamas, et. al.), build missiles and other advanced weaponry and extend the Syrian civil war with another quarter of a million corpses not to mention millions more refugees.
That Joe Biden wishes to return to this insanity is reason enough to ban him from all public offices in perpetuity. . . .
Meanwhile, one thing is clear. Trump, unlike so many before him, really does deserve that Nobel Peace Prize. He is earning it for actual achievements on the ground.
His predecessor, Barack Obama, won one before he did anything at all, just for “being cool.”
PEACE IS BREAKING OUT ALL OVER: Trump Gets ANOTHER Arab Country to Establish Diplomatic Relations With Israel.
No one knows how the future will unfold, but so far these events are absolutely astonishing.
Bahrain is often used by the Saudis as a test case. So the Saudis will see how it goes and then follow. The reason for all this is two fold;
1. Chinese Belt and Road ‘initiative’ passes through the Shia countries esp Iran. It will by-pass the Sunni countries ( mind you not for want of trying, the Chinese kept offering multi-million dollar gifts). Hence KSA, UAE, Bahrain are now interested in Israel
2. A few years ago Israel proposed a railway from UAE to Haifa via Amman ( which would be the ‘inland port’). From Haifa,the containers would go by ship to Europe and the rest. So I would expect Jordan to follow very soon. Jordan’s economy is a disaster and the port will make a huge difference.
The rail would also link KSA ( Saudi) internally – the Saudi have been building this over the last few years in preparation for running out of oil.
President Trump (and team) has seen this opportunity and used it to create a new trade route and therefore possible partnership and wealth for these countries. China is left out completely.
If he lasts the next few months he will go down in history as one of the great leaders of out time.
Add Serbia and Kosovo.
Donald Trump, the new real deal maker.
Brilliant strategy. As it stands, peace with the Palestinians is impossible. So, make Israel stronger by moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognising Israeli ownership of the Golan Heights. Get Arab states onside by weakening Iran. And then get an increasing number of Arab states to normalise their relationship with Israel. Eventually, even the Palestinians might have no choice but to reach some kind of accomodation with Israel. Perhaps. Perhaps, is a better outcome than could ever have been achieved by any other president. Trump is quite simply unique. In any rational world he would be a shoo-in in November and a Nobel Peace Prize winner to boot.
Is there no end to the Kates bilge on Trump? ME peace! This President dumped the Kurds, who hadc been allies in suppressing extremists i Syria and Iraq. Now Trump withdraws troops, leaving both countries as playrooms for a number of terrorist groups. Kates thinks UAE is the key to the ME! Apparently did not notice that the Saudis didn’t show up for the Kushner campaign spot!
Let’s keep an eye out for the Ukraine LNG deals of Rick Perry and no doubt many other crooked, grubby efforts of this POTUS.