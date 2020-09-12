Well, maybe, perhaps

Posted on 11:44 am, September 12, 2020 by Steve Kates

It’s a survey in Victoria by the Libs in five swing seats.

The election is two years from now by which time the lockdowns will probably be over so it hardly matters. It would have been interesting to have asked if anyone knew who the Leader of the Opposition is. We’ll see what happens in Queensland first.

  1. bemused
    #3582064, posted on September 12, 2020 at 11:52 am

    I suspect that this is fueling the fires somewhat:

    Curfew, stage four COVID lockdown under fire from all sides

    Mind you, if some had their way, the likes of the curfew would be here forever (despite what he says):

    Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius made it clear on Friday that the curfew had his support and that it had been “of significant benefit” in reducing crime, but said he did not believe it should be extended any longer than necessary.

    “While police don’t write the Chief Health Officer’s directions … we have certainly found the curfew of significant benefit in terms of us being able to keep the community safe,” he said.

    “There has been a reduction in the number of out-of-control parties being held in the CBD since the curfew, as well as a drop in high-harm crimes such as carjackings and home invasions.

  2. Mustapha Bunn
    #3582079, posted on September 12, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    ” by which time the lock downs will be over”. No ! Andrews has another 6 months,at least,to continue with his wrecking of Melbourne and he will use it.

  3. a happy little debunker
    #3582086, posted on September 12, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    the lockdowns will probably be over

    Ya think?
    No vaccination = lockdowns / lockouts & restrictions.

    These tactics will continue because ‘elimination’ is the only strategy our collective governments have adopted.

  4. Chris M
    #3582105, posted on September 12, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Aw, Steve is so cute. He thinks there will be an election in two years time.

    To vote for a socialist there is only one election and that is in the past now. Get used to the new normal Steve.

  5. Wallace
    #3582107, posted on September 12, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Here is my theory.
    Danistan will announce a billion or two dollars to save the state.
    The money will come from existing infrastructure spending.
    That money gap will be replaced with Belt and Road funding.
    How could you refuse?

  6. min
    #3582117, posted on September 12, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    There will be a petition to governor requesting she does not give royal assent to the legislation extending the emergency powers after 13 th September. This will upset the apple cart as It’s not reducing numbers top of Dan’s agenda it is maintaining power and control . Think about what he could have pushed through with just the others in gang of 8 to keep him in check and they are all lily livered sycophants .
    It will be very interesting to see who saves their own backsides at quarantine inquiry and dobs Dan in next week . He’ll be up the proverbial creek.

  7. cuckoo
    #3582123, posted on September 12, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    While police don’t write the Chief Health Officer’s directions..

    Pay attention flatfoot, the CHO did not direct the curfew. From the neck up Cornelius looks like a lesbian civil celebrant.

  8. Roger
    #3582125, posted on September 12, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    the lockdowns will probably be over

    But the aftermath will linger fo ryears.

    As for QLD, the LNP has led in the polls since March.

    Labor’s internal polling has prompted three cabinet ministers to announce their retirement “to spend more time with their families”.

    And Palaszczuk’s foray into state jingoism – her last resort – has backfired badly on her.

  9. stackja
    #3582126, posted on September 12, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Victorian voters keep electing ALP to government expecting a different result.

  10. cuckoo
    #3582130, posted on September 12, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    And by 2022 the ABC will be broadcasting a miniseries drama about how Daniel Andrews saved the world. Starring Chris Hemsworth as Andrews, Mary Coustas as Jenny Mikakos, David Wenham as Brett Sutton, and Mick Molloy as Martin Pakula. With a cameo by Ernie Dingo as Bruce Pascoe.

  11. cuckoo
    #3582140, posted on September 12, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    The real takeaway from that polling is that O’Brien is one point short of Andrews as preferred premier, at a time when O’Brien has zero public profile. It’s really a choice between Andrews and anybody-not-Andrews.

  12. HP
    #3582144, posted on September 12, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    The Leader of the Opposition is Tim Smith, of “Chairman Dan” fame.

    There is also that other guy, O-what’s-his-name. He’s been replaced. He just does not know it yet.

