Well, maybe, perhaps

It’s a survey in Victoria by the Libs in five swing seats.
The election is two years from now by which time the lockdowns will probably be over so it hardly matters. It would have been interesting to have asked if anyone knew who the Leader of the Opposition is. We’ll see what happens in Queensland first.
I suspect that this is fueling the fires somewhat:
Mind you, if some had their way, the likes of the curfew would be here forever (despite what he says):
” by which time the lock downs will be over”. No ! Andrews has another 6 months,at least,to continue with his wrecking of Melbourne and he will use it.
Ya think?
No vaccination = lockdowns / lockouts & restrictions.
These tactics will continue because ‘elimination’ is the only strategy our collective governments have adopted.
Aw, Steve is so cute. He thinks there will be an election in two years time.
To vote for a socialist there is only one election and that is in the past now. Get used to the new normal Steve.
Here is my theory.
Danistan will announce a billion or two dollars to save the state.
The money will come from existing infrastructure spending.
That money gap will be replaced with Belt and Road funding.
How could you refuse?
There will be a petition to governor requesting she does not give royal assent to the legislation extending the emergency powers after 13 th September. This will upset the apple cart as It’s not reducing numbers top of Dan’s agenda it is maintaining power and control . Think about what he could have pushed through with just the others in gang of 8 to keep him in check and they are all lily livered sycophants .
It will be very interesting to see who saves their own backsides at quarantine inquiry and dobs Dan in next week . He’ll be up the proverbial creek.
Pay attention flatfoot, the CHO did not direct the curfew. From the neck up Cornelius looks like a lesbian civil celebrant.
the lockdowns will probably be over
But the aftermath will linger fo ryears.
As for QLD, the LNP has led in the polls since March.
Labor’s internal polling has prompted three cabinet ministers to announce their retirement “to spend more time with their families”.
And Palaszczuk’s foray into state jingoism – her last resort – has backfired badly on her.
Victorian voters keep electing ALP to government expecting a different result.
And by 2022 the ABC will be broadcasting a miniseries drama about how Daniel Andrews saved the world. Starring Chris Hemsworth as Andrews, Mary Coustas as Jenny Mikakos, David Wenham as Brett Sutton, and Mick Molloy as Martin Pakula. With a cameo by Ernie Dingo as Bruce Pascoe.
The real takeaway from that polling is that O’Brien is one point short of Andrews as preferred premier, at a time when O’Brien has zero public profile. It’s really a choice between Andrews and anybody-not-Andrews.
The Leader of the Opposition is Tim Smith, of “Chairman Dan” fame.
There is also that other guy, O-what’s-his-name. He’s been replaced. He just does not know it yet.