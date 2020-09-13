TaliDan government goons at work

Posted on 10:40 am, September 13, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to TaliDan government goons at work

  2. Cassie of Sydney
    #3583229, posted on September 13, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Grotesque…….I find it hard to watch.

  3. Mustapha Bunn
    #3583231, posted on September 13, 2020 at 10:51 am

    I have just put this up on farcebook,I would ask everyone to do similar. And ask where the feminists are including Mz Misogyny herself who seems to have disappeared.

  4. Riversutra
    #3583236, posted on September 13, 2020 at 10:54 am

    When the members of Vic Pol saw that cop/thug grab the phone out of the hand of a seated bystander in the park….they can legally seize from the suspect, not the bystander…and absolutely no one even suggested he be charged? counselled? or even investigated? Just , it happened, let’s move on. To the next one….and the next one and , well, you know how this story ends.

  5. candy
    #3583237, posted on September 13, 2020 at 10:54 am

    I’m not exactly sure now after the last few months or so, that we are not just seeing some people being stubborn deliberately to develop a “scene” for social media. Saying “I’m not safe, you’re armed” is not so great.

    There’s no history of Australian police shooting people in cars for minor offences, if that’s what she was implying.

    Some police have reached breaking point, that they can go from zero to nuclear in seconds?
    Time for Premier Andrews to cease restrictions and lockdowns.

  6. mh
    #3583238, posted on September 13, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Victoria police go from ‘zero to nuclear’ in latest footage of police overreach

    The cops have to be decisive when dealing with nail technicians.

  7. mh
    #3583240, posted on September 13, 2020 at 10:56 am

    At least the cop wasn’t looking at his watch.

  8. Crazyoldranga
    #3583253, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:08 am

    @Candy

    “There’s no history of Australian police shooting people in cars for minor offences, if that’s what she was implying.“

    True, but there is history of VicPlod shooting men in the back while they go down on their girlfriend at a private, adults only party.

  9. ev425128
    #3583256, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:11 am

    It’s only a matter of “when” now. Dandrews is trying to find the boundaries of what the sheep will accept. That’s been obvious from the start and confirmed by the curfew which has no logical basis at all.

    There will be no change tomorrow – one girl in Wallan, no big deal. Until people start adding up the examples of totalitarianism. Ballarat girl, park bench grandma, Avi Yemeni and now Wallan girl.

    We are living in a state where everything is forbidden unless expressly allowed by the Central Committee. So many people do not see this. In itself it describes a Dictatorship.

    The people of Victoria will push back eventually. Not If, When.

  10. incoherent rambler
    #3583263, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:15 am

    “There’s no history of Australian police shooting people in cars for minor offences, if that’s what she was implying.“

    Ahem. They shot out the windscreen of a geriatric a few weeks ago. Check the MSM news.

  11. Win
    #3583266, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:15 am

    What’s happened to the first assault on a female and having her face ground into the cement. She seems to have been disappeared.

  12. min
    #3583270, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:17 am

    What will happen even when we get down to 5 a day and everyone is let out numbers will go up .

  13. min
    #3583276, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:20 am

    The virus will not go away just like flu and colds viruses that hang around. However we get some sort of herd immunity . After lockdown there will be no herd immunity however even if numbers go up there will not be thousands of deaths . Danny Boy ignores what is happening overseas.

  14. Baa Humbug
    #3583286, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:29 am

    The people who are defending these strong arm tactics because ‘muh COVID’ don’t seem to realise that this is the new normal as far as policing is concerned.
    The plod isn’t going to go back to ‘yes sir, no sir’ nice constabulary after the lockdowns.

  15. Rebel with cause
    #3583296, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:36 am

    We’re kidding ourselves.

    All across Victoria there will be discussion about the dangers of mobile phone holders and how ‘it’s a good thing’ the police taught this woman a lesson.

    We are a compliant lot.

  16. Jonesy
    #3583297, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Look, in the interests of personal safety, whatever the goons say to you, obey their authority. Not all coppers are bad. We just have to hope the good coppers override their union input and start actually upholding the right of the public.

    This government is no longer legitimate. One way or another, Victoria has been under special conditions since the start of the contrived fire emergency last year. Fire season is less than a month away….twelve bloody months these goons have attempted to micromanage Victorians in their every facet of life.

    The Andrews government is the best advertisement for fixed term government.

  17. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3583303, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:40 am

    I think they are fudging figures to justify the draconian fascist communistopressive regime they are
    imposing it wouldnt do to inform the public where these cases come from as the left dont admit to foul ups .
    I suspect they are health workers and institutionalised people the number of ordinary people is miniscule .
    The damage to public trust in government and police is enormous ,politiciands arer never trusted before this but now they so odious they are beneath contempt .
    VICPOL has been totally destroyed ,trust in them has been slipping since the useless Nixon ,Overland left aparatchiks started destroying it ,but the Stasi tactics under DANDEMIC DAN have completed the destruction of a once fine Police Force .
    The left always hate the police and military ,they are a threat to their total power ,just look at the corrupt decromats in the USA trying to destroy the police and politicise the military to keep the ribes coming .

  18. Fred
    #3583304, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:41 am

    This is the same police force that didn’t breath test Daniel Andrew’s wife when she hit a teenage boy riding a bicycle.

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3583308, posted on September 13, 2020 at 11:44 am

    VICPOL has been totally destroyed ,trust in them has been slipping since the useless Nixon ,Overland left aparatchiks started destroying it ,but the Stasi tactics under DANDEMIC DAN have completed the destruction of a once fine Police Force .

    How do you rebuild a force after all this rotten leadership?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.