What Daniel Andrews needs to understand about Covid-19

Posted on 11:47 am, September 13, 2020 by Steve Kates

The problem with Daniel Andrews has been from the start that he’s not very bright and has only a limited grasp of the issues. He does however like to tell people what to do and has little time for actual discussion and debate since argument is not really his preferred form of persuasion. The video will bring you up to date on where the Covid story now finds itself. It is a shame Andrews doesn’t get any of this. The video although somewhat long (but not too long) really is an eyeopener.

3 Responses to What Daniel Andrews needs to understand about Covid-19

  1. Gerry
    #3583417, posted on September 13, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Incredibly clear science as science should be.

  2. H B Bear
    #3583421, posted on September 13, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Maybe they don’t teach this in a Monash BA?

  3. H B Bear
    #3583424, posted on September 13, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Bullshit modelling. Where have we seen that before?

