“All of it can be avoided if people don’t protest”

  2. woolfe
    #3585056, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    #DictatorDan “You will not be shot if you do not protest. Plus if you are shot you will be denied a last cigarette as smoking is banned in the firing range”

  3. Crossie
    #3585060, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Does Dan understand that he sounds like a domestic abuser?

  4. H B Bear
    #3585063, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    The peasants are revolting.

  5. Squirrel
    #3585064, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    He “damaged” the police vehicle – what’s next he tripped and “fell” on the bullet…..?

  6. stackja
    #3585065, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    BLM protests now wrong?
    Will Vic police now charge and fine the BLM protesters?

  7. H B Bear
    #3585068, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Surely Chairman Dan’s tame lesbian should be delivering that message.

  9. miltonf
    #3585072, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    The threats to citizens from their rulers are becoming more and more explicit.

  10. H B Bear
    #3585073, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    “…protesting is stupid…”

    Pointless maybe? And dangerous.

  11. Lee
    #3585080, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    All this can be avoided if people don’t protest.

    In other words, bend to my will, or else.
    Could have been said by any of the despots of history by way of justification.

  12. calli
    #3585082, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Andrews: “all this can be avoided if people don’t protest.”

    That’s a thinly veiled threat. Physical harm to citizens via VicPol.

    Out. Of. Control.

  13. H B Bear
    #3585083, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Chairman Dan must think he is in a Liars party room meeting.

  14. miltonf
    #3585087, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    The dicktator seems to be channeling his inner uncle joe.

  15. H B Bear
    #3585090, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Setka needs to do something soon.

  16. miltonf
    #3585092, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Getting more grotesque and outrageous by the minute.

  17. Legalise Sedition
    #3585093, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    “Don’t make me arrest you, you fucking bitch!”

    Victorians

    We see you.
    We hear you.
    We believe you.

  18. The Manager
    #3585099, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Speaking of which Woolfe, the cops would were pissed when Natalie of todays report lit up after they finally let her back in her car.
    Looked like they would have loved to arrest her, again, for something else.
    Anyway good on her. She’s a feisty one and stood up to the heavy handed shit some of Vicplod revel in,
    There’s ways and means to “follow orders” . Some plod deserve all the criticism that’s hung on them.
    Plenty of older ex plod agree.
    BLM protest ok but.

  19. al
    #3585108, posted on September 14, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Domestic abuser:

    Look what you made me do!

