Can he breathe? III

Of course by now we’ve all seen this footage.
Well the story gets worse:
The father of a mentally ill man who was stomped on the head by police while being arrested at Epping says his son is now in a coma as a result of the incident.
Then … I wonder why the Police arrested these two?
VicPol. Totally out of control. UnAustralian swill. An unofficial arm of the CCP.
Vicpol has crossed the line – rather than protection the citizens, it is now being deployed against them.
No police force in Victoria any longer, just a ghastly, politicised goon squad.
Jesus wept !
This behaviour was typoical in Stalin’s USSR, then copied he STASI in East Germany.
Solzhenitzen wrote about it while in the Gulag.
When was it imported to Victoria?
Are tehy operating on the instruction of Captain Cornflakes?
I don’t see kicking. But police deal with violent druggies all the time. Which is not to say this man is a druggie gone crazy, but how are the police to know?
I also think a coma from that seems extraordinarily unlikely.
The way they relish their new found power is terrifying – they just get more brazen by the day. Their stormtrooper armour, masks and massed presence gives them the anonymity that emboldens them.
These are the sort of people that have been the brutal enforcers for every totalitarian regime in history and are now the personal army of Dan Andrews.
I see that duncanm but I would ask what led up to that. I don’t like to think Australian police are at that level which is a bit like America or America used to be. They deal with mad druggies and people on violent binges, in any State not just Victoria.
Candy, worse than a mad druggie, I suspect he wasn’t wearing a mask, the evil granny killer. Clearly, in your world, he was worth hanging, drawing and quartering. Of course, in any civilized society, your standards might seem a tad extreme?
He’s not black, so presumably he doesn’t matter.
Thugs
Candy, that head kick was completely illegal and uncalled for. Vicpol is out of control the new Chief is MIA and leaving Fat Boy Cornelius to make the running. They have become an out of control goon squad for the premier. There must be many members appalled by the current situation but if they put their head up they’ll be shuffled off to somewhere unpleasant to work and jeopardise their super payout. Money and power win.
Dan Andrews, your government is a disgrace.