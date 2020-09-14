Can he breathe? III

Posted on 1:02 pm, September 14, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Of course by now we’ve all seen this footage.

Well the story gets worse:

The father of a mentally ill man who was stomped on the head by police while being arrested at Epping says his son is now in a coma as a result of the incident.

Then … I wonder why the Police arrested these two?

14 Responses to Can he breathe? III

  1. Hay Stockard
    #3584525, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    VicPol. Totally out of control. UnAustralian swill. An unofficial arm of the CCP.

  2. John64
    #3584528, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Vicpol has crossed the line – rather than protection the citizens, it is now being deployed against them.

  3. Megan
    #3584532, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    No police force in Victoria any longer, just a ghastly, politicised goon squad.

  5. Karabar
    #3584536, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    This behaviour was typoical in Stalin’s USSR, then copied he STASI in East Germany.
    Solzhenitzen wrote about it while in the Gulag.
    When was it imported to Victoria?
    Are tehy operating on the instruction of Captain Cornflakes?

  6. candy
    #3584537, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    I don’t see kicking. But police deal with violent druggies all the time. Which is not to say this man is a druggie gone crazy, but how are the police to know?

    I also think a coma from that seems extraordinarily unlikely.

  7. duncanm
    #3584540, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    candy
    #3584537, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:15 pm
    I don’t see kicking.

    0:15

  8. stevem
    #3584542, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    The way they relish their new found power is terrifying – they just get more brazen by the day. Their stormtrooper armour, masks and massed presence gives them the anonymity that emboldens them.
    These are the sort of people that have been the brutal enforcers for every totalitarian regime in history and are now the personal army of Dan Andrews.

  9. candy
    #3584549, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    I see that duncanm but I would ask what led up to that. I don’t like to think Australian police are at that level which is a bit like America or America used to be. They deal with mad druggies and people on violent binges, in any State not just Victoria.

  10. Roger W
    #3584557, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    Candy, worse than a mad druggie, I suspect he wasn’t wearing a mask, the evil granny killer. Clearly, in your world, he was worth hanging, drawing and quartering. Of course, in any civilized society, your standards might seem a tad extreme?

  11. Frosty
    #3584559, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    He’s not black, so presumably he doesn’t matter.

  13. sfw
    #3584564, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Candy, that head kick was completely illegal and uncalled for. Vicpol is out of control the new Chief is MIA and leaving Fat Boy Cornelius to make the running. They have become an out of control goon squad for the premier. There must be many members appalled by the current situation but if they put their head up they’ll be shuffled off to somewhere unpleasant to work and jeopardise their super payout. Money and power win.

  14. Gertrude
    #3584565, posted on September 14, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Dan Andrews, your government is a disgrace.

