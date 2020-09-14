Ghosts of Margaret and Ronald

Apparently Treasurer Josh Frydenberg claims to take “inspiration” from Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.
TAFKAS wonders what Thatcher and Reagan would think of this:
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has told the chairman of Rio Tinto that the company’s next chief executive should be Australian along with the majority of its directors.
Any other directives the Treasurer would like to give to other private companies?
These careerist politicians truly think the world only turns because they say so.
No. real. World. Experience.
I dont think it’s inspiration , he just takes the names in vain.
Josh is so utterly compromised he is a certainty to be PM after Morrison.
Of all the things you could call him on, this is not the most compelling.
With respect, advice and opinion does not constitute a directive.
STFU , Josh. Nobody needs advice from the likes of you.
Most politicians suffer delusions they could have made it in the private sector instead of a life of insider deals and patronage. Nearly all of them are wrong – like Fraudenberg.