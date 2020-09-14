‘I’ll lose election before backing down on borders,’ says Palaszczuk

“If it means I have to lose the election, I will risk all that if it means keeping Queenslanders safe,” she said on Monday.
The electorate:
I don’t know if Palaszczuk will or won’t win the upcoming Queensland election – but it will be an interesting revelation of information as to voters’ actual thoughts on closed internal borders.
Not unexpectedly, those not impacted by the border closure back her.
So she will win in a land slide.
One of my sisters lives in country QLD and tells me that they are all very happy with the Palace Chook’s strong border stance. Be interesting though to see what impact the dragged out mine approvals such as Ackland will have closer to the election.
If she wins in a landslide as commented above then what do you think this will do to her totalitarian thinking, power basically. Let’s face it if PalaceChook (PC) had to get a job in the private sector she wouldn’t get one in even a CV racked nursing home. I live in FNQ where many of us have siblings, children and grandchildren in other states and are mighty pissed off about the fact this little Hitlerette and her Dr Mengale prevent us from seeing them. If the southern electorates vote this fascist tribe in again then maybe Its Time (Gough’s ghost) for northern QLD to separate from southern QLD. Of course the south would go broke with this mob, all expenses and little revenue without our resources.