It’s that Dan is really really stupid that makes it so much worse

Australia Is A Full Scale Pilot Test For The New World Order

Several journalists and content creators have noticed that Australia looks like the most totalitarian police state that has existed in recent history. It has become a full-scale pilot test for the elitists to see how well they can implement the New World Order. Australians have been subjected to some of the most horrendous basic human rights and dignity violations during this entire scamdemic. “These guys know full well what they are doing. They are psychopaths, but they aren’t stupid.”

I can agree with most of that but not all. They are far-left totalitarians, psychopaths perhaps, but on that last point, I don’t agree even slightly. When it comes to Daniel Andrews, on top of everything else, he really is stupid. Along with so much else that is wrong with him, Daniel Andrews is the thickest, densest politician I have ever come across, and there’s a lot of competition specially at the moment. That he never discusses or explains anything is how he has been from the start. This was from the weekend: Labor unrest grows as Daniel Andrews botches crisis management. In fact, Daniel Andrews has botched every single thing he has done. He has not had a single success in anything he has done since becoming premier. Try to find anything he has achieved with all the billions he has gone through. Victoria was already bankrupt even before the virus arrived. Dwell on this from the link.

Andrews is a political dictator who comes across as a strong leader. But, sadly, he is not a chief executive who weighs up the view of many groups before making a decision. Like all dictators Andrews relies more on his gut instincts than advice from others. Business people who attend the Andrews advice committees say he rarely listens. In the latest Victorian aid package the payroll tax deferral will scare the banks. Prior to COVID-19, the best example of Andrews disregard for commercial outcomes was in the infamous gas bans where somehow gas that did not require fracking got mixed up with the fracking bans. The fact that the bans on Victoria’s immense non fracked gas reserves sent gas prices and energy costs through the roof just didn’t register.

He is too stupid to know what he is doing, and the more he gets wrong the further into the mud he goes. He cannot explain, he never takes responsibility, he never defends. He never discusses. He just shuts up because he is basically a blank space between the ears.

What frustrates ALP members is that they now know that provided a series of co-ordinated alternative strategies are introduced there is absolutely no need for prolonged harsh restrictions that will send the state into recession for many years. The alternative strategies have been successful in other states and will work in Victoria. But as so often happens with [stupid people] once they are headed in a direction nothing will change them.

Others, of course, assume Andrews is able to sift these different points of view, analyse them and come to a rational conclusion based on the evidence. The reality is that he has no capacity to evaluate anything said to him. Dumb as an ox, but stubborn and a thug to go along with his arrogance.

There is the old political rule, “never apologise, never explain.” Andrews of course never does either, because so far as apologies go he will not, and as for explanations, he cannot. It may well be that others across the world are looking at the example he has set as a road to totalitarian rule, but it’s not because he’s some kind of genius who has beaten a new path to dictatorial rule. He has blundered into where we find him and ourselves through sheer stupidity. He is wrecking Victoria, and indeed the entire Australian economy. He has turned the police force into a Gestapo. He has made Melbourne a place of ridicule across the world. It’s a tragedy at every turn. Just don’t expect any serious explanation from Andrews for anything he does since he has none. He is the stupidest political leader we have ever seen and we will pay for this for many years to come.