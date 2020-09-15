No wind in Dan’s sails, Scomo on fire (sort of) and leave it to LEAN

Wind drought across the nation. All the states from west to east have virtually no wind in the early afternoon today with the exception of Tasmania and Queensland. Tasmania is importing power, presumably to save water.

Just remember that the transition to unreliable energy means that all the black, brown and red parts of the bars have to be replaced by green. Think about it! Check out the chart at dinner time and see how it looks with no solar contribution.

Going for Gas! Oh well, when all you can expect are second, third or fourth rate policy decisions it could have been worse. What were the options after you exclude the first choice? Appeal to AGL to keep Liddell going to honour their social obligations under the corporate social responsibility rules that are becoming fashionable around the world? Privatize (state or federal)? Public funding for gas and fast track the red and green approvals? If something can be done to keep the lights on after Liddell is scheduled to close then there is a five-year gap to the scheduled closure of Vales Point.

Leave it to LEAN to sink the ALP. Funny how quiet the Labour Environmental Action Network has been since the time three weeks ago when they circulated a call to give up gas. I wonder what the Labor heartland would have thought about that when the news got about?

Possibly some intense discussion behind closed doors. Once upon a time it would have been smoke-filled rooms, now maybe on ZOOM.

Now the greens are worried about rare earth mining. The story in The Guardian.

Researchers mapped the areas around more than 60,000 mining properties to assess whether they overlapped with biodiversity conservation sites. They found mining potentially influences 50m sq km of the Earth’s land surface, and that 82% of mining areas produce materials used in renewable energy production.

Furthermore, they found 8% of these mining areas overlapped with regions designated as protected areas, 7% with key biodiversity areas, and 16% with remaining wilderness.

The full scientific report.

Rare earth mining vs biodiversity