Tuesday Forum: September 15, 2020

    #3585711, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Couple of funny vid tweets from TheLastRefuge – Sniffer bug….

    The Dirty Truth 0:55 – Joe Biden gets bugged.

    mad_liberals 0:17 – How do you like being sniffed from behind? Payback is a bitch.

  3. Mother Lode
    #3585718, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:33 am

  5. Roger
    #3585722, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:34 am

  7. Legalise Sedition
    #3585724, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Is IT and his sockpuppet Grigory banned yet?

  8. Struth
    #3585726, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Freedom Slipping Away

    Der Fuhrer Dan’s , been watching you………..rpt
    So you don’t break his curfew…..rpt
    So be careful what you say, or you’ll get dragged away, and a fine you’ll pay.

    His Storm troopers kneel for the BLM…rpt
    But they crush you if you want freedom….rpt
    They’ll crash right through your door, yes we’ve seen this all before,
    In Germany.
    Oh our freedom’s slipping away you see
    And the socialists are in ecstasy
    And they’re breaking us in two
    Hate is what they do
    But they’re gonna pay.

    Annastasi will not let you through…rpt
    No surprise, ‘ cause she’s a socialist too…rpt
    If you’re not a star, or in the AFL, you can go to hell
    she just don’t care.

    Now there’s a dunce called Jeanette Young
    Decrees funerals are only for the chosen ones
    Can’t see your dad before he dies
    Or fly solo in the sky
    On Anzac day

    Oh our freedom’s slipping away you see
    Seems Venezuela is our destiny
    Yes they’re breaking us in two
    Cause people wanted Brexit and Trump too
    Well they’re gonna pay.

    Now Dan’s killing more than Kung Flu……rpt
    Just as China wants him to………rpt
    They’re found hanging in their sheds at home
    Dying of other causes all alone
    He just don’t care.

    You can stick your Vaccine up your arse….rpt
    No jabs just to get a pass…..rpt
    No one dies from this disease
    without ten comorbidities
    and over 83.

    . Sco Mo you’re a UN man….rpt
    Funding this Coup d’etat wherever you can…rpt
    He’s funding all of the tyranny
    thinking we just cannot see
    Who he really is.

    Oh Freedoms slippin’ away ya see
    The socialists are in ecstasy
    They’re trying to break us right in two
    Hate is what they do
    But they’re gonna pay

    Time to put this to an end ….rpt
    Don’t listen to the MSM..rpt
    For the lies that they told you
    Is so socialists can hold you, down today

    Australians put up with a lot….rpt
    But if you scum refuse to stop…rpt
    You’ll see we have a different side
    And we’ll reverse this slide
    And then you’ll really pay……..

    Oh our freedoms slipping away you see
    The socialists are all in ecstasy.
    They’re trying to break us all in two
    Cause the west voted for Brexit and Trump too
    Well they’re gonna pay.
    Oh our freedom’s slipping away you see
    The socialists are all in ecstasy
    Little tyrants over you
    Trying to break us all in two
    They’re gonna pay.

  9. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3585728, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Ah, if only it were so. A very amusing Babylon Bee. Trump puts himself on all US postage stamps, forcing mail voters to use them in mail voting.

    https://babylonbee.com/news/brilliant-trump-puts-himself-on-all-postage-stamps-forcing-democrats-to-abolish-the-usps/

  10. Tom
    #3585731, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Many thanks, your Doomlordship — a place to put the ‘toons for the rest of the week!

  12. Arky
    #3585733, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:38 am

    A man carrying a knife has been shot by police during an incident at Lilydale Marketplace

    Taking bets they shot some poor butcher just doing his job.

  13. Roger
    #3585734, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:39 am

    A man carrying a knife has been shot by police during an incident at Lilydale Marketplace this morning. Emergency services are at the scene where he is receiving medical treatment.

    Victorian media commentary will be determined by the colour of his skin, once that is confirmed.

    They already have two stories prepared, just waiting for that confirmation.

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3585735, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Well done Struth. Make an audio of you singing that, and let’s all hear it sung.

    By our wits and hits we will defeat them.

  16. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3585737, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:40 am

    What on earth is it with VicPlod and markets??

  17. MemoryFault
    #3585740, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:42 am

    Hello Lizzie.
    How are you holding up?

  18. Infidel Tiger King
    #3585742, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Josh Gerstein
    @joshgerstein
    BREAKING: 9th Circuit has given the Trump administration a green light to proceed with deportation of about 300,000 El Salvadorans by ending the ‘temporary protected status’ they’ve had for up to 20 years. 2-1 ruling today. Doc: https://bit.ly/33tjOTi More to come

  19. mh
    #3585743, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:44 am

    VicPol head-stomper has been suspended, pending an enquiry.

  20. feelthebern
    #3585744, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:45 am

    The unbelievable scenes could be heard unfolding on 3AW this morning, with caller Pauline telling broadcaster Neil Mitchell that a man was walking around Lilydale Marketplace, near Chemist Warehouse, with a “quite a large knife”.

    When Cornelius first heard about it, he said, just hand over your keys, hand over your wallet.

  22. feelthebern
    #3585747, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:46 am

    VicPol head-stomper has been suspended, pending an enquiry.

    What about his mate, the knee to the head chap?
    & his mate, Snatchy McPhone-Grab?

  23. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3585748, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Trump and his face on postage stamps , must be the greatest troll ever, hahaha
    The man is a bloody genius ,like the guy in the balloon party with a lit cigar .popping all the blown up pompous decromat ponces and poncettes .
    Be good if the vote manipulators have to lick them .

  24. Bubbels
    #3585749, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:49 am

    Suspended pending consideration by the Honours and Awards Committee.

  25. Struth
    #3585750, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:49 am

    I’m working on it Lizzie.
    But I’m going down to Hervey Bay to ride my pushy from Urangan to point Vernon and back, along the foreshore with a mate as part of my need to lose the covid kilos.
    It’s a beautiful day here, and my good mate lives down there since he had the brains to get out of Victoriastan.
    He’s an avid cyclist so I’m getting into it.
    It’s also great exercise for the optic nerve!
    Life can’t be all doom and gloom.
    The dog isn’t happy though, maybe I better walk her first!

  26. calli
    #3585751, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:49 am

  27. Mother Lode
    #3585752, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:51 am

    VicPol head-stomper has been suspended, pending an enquiry.

    Hopefully that will placate the mob.

    Question still stands as to why none of the other officers responded to this as something excessive.

    I have no idea what is going through the minds of these officers, but it seems very widespread and hints at a broader culture.

    I would speculate the same person is responsible for that as is responsible for the curfew.

  28. 132andBush
    #3585753, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:51 am

  29. calli
    #3585754, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:52 am

    VicPol has just shot someone.

  30. feelthebern
    #3585756, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:53 am

    In useless regulator news:

    APRA and ACCC sign updated Memorandum of Understanding

    Looking forward to more of their QC mates getting fantastical fees from cases they lose but tax payers foot the bill so who cares right?

  31. calli
    #3585757, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Well, over an hour ago anyways. Looks like a Mr Sliceydicey.

    But these days you never know. He might have been clipping his nails.

  32. Roger
    #3585758, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:54 am

    I have no idea what is going through the minds of these officers, but it seems very widespread and hints at a broader culture.

    Purely anecdotal, but as I mentioned yesterday, my neice in Melbourne was for quite some time dating a young fella who she was quite keen on. Then he joined VicPol. After that she said he changed and she broke it off.

  33. Econocrat
    #3585759, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Vic Pol have just shot a guy in Lilydale live on Neil Mitchell.

  34. calli
    #3585760, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:56 am

  35. Mother Lode
    #3585761, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:59 am

    VicPol has just shot someone.

    Someone on a mobile phone in the park? Pausing to sip their coffee? Nostrils peeking out above their mask? Stepping onto the footpath in front of their house at 9:01 to jiggle loose the letters jammed into their letterbox?

    This outbreak of lawlessness will kill us all!

  36. mh
    #3585762, posted on September 15, 2020 at 10:59 am

    And just like that there are no Covid deaths.
    And Dan the Great will lift restrictions in regional areas.
    Praise Dan!

  37. MemoryFault
    #3585763, posted on September 15, 2020 at 11:00 am

  38. rickw
    #3585767, posted on September 15, 2020 at 11:03 am

    VicPol has just shot someone.

    Must have been getting in some practice. In their last attempted COVID-19 shooting they missed.

  39. Some History
    #3585768, posted on September 15, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Some photos

    ‘Oh my God!’: Caller’s dramatic radio interview after watching a knife-wielding man shot by police in a shopping centre car park

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8733087/Knife-wielding-man-shot-dead-police-shopping-centre-car-park.html

  40. rickw
    #3585769, posted on September 15, 2020 at 11:07 am

    VicPol head-stomper has been suspended, pending an enquiry.

    Pretty straightforward:
    1). Fire him.
    2). Charge him with assault as a minimum, depending on how the bloke pulls up.
    3). Initiate a civil case against him.
    4). Initiate a civil case against Vikpol.
    5). Initiate investigation into Vikpol recruiting and training.

  41. H B Bear
    #3585770, posted on September 15, 2020 at 11:08 am

    VicPol has just shot someone

    Just like the good old days.

  42. Tim Neilson
    #3585771, posted on September 15, 2020 at 11:09 am

    And just like that there are no Covid deaths.
    And Dan the Great will lift restrictions in regional areas.
    Praise Dan!

    Has Dan actually said that?
    There’s still one case from an unknown source in regional Victoria, so surely he’s going to keep all 1.6 million people over the whole 217,000 square km’s in lockdown. It’s for their own good.

  44. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3585773, posted on September 15, 2020 at 11:14 am

    MV, I have just written with the news to the Louisiana extended family. My brother was one of their favourites during the three or four visits made by various cousins and our aunt in group visits in more recent years when travel became available to all. He drove them around sightseeing and was a bit of a joker with the ladies, who loved it. An Aussie bloke, my bro. Brought up his family in ‘The Shire’, and they are all very much there still in and of that famed place from whence our own PM comes too.

    It is a mixed bag, ‘The Shire’, but still one of the truest blue ordinary Aussie worker places around. Johanna was raised there too, she has said, and her memories can fill out the picture more if she wishes at some time to share them further here. Sydney is really quite tribal in its localities. We saw that with the Bali bombing, when the Coogee tribe showed that the Eastern Suburbs weren’t all wealth and nowt else.

    My brother did an apprenticeship, and his kids too are all well-employed, even the one with the familial ADD/Spectrum problems, whom he assisted to be self-employed. Life is work and no whinging, was his attitude to their upbringing. His modest house, dogs, cats, kids, park, local school and in later years going on long Lycra-clad bike rides with some mates; that was his life. Glad I never saw him in the Lycra, for he was a substantial figure in the tum department. Ate what he liked and a lot of it, but never a drinker nor smoker. BBQ Christmases at their place were noisy and the gifts were many and a sort of free-for-all of consumption, whereas when it was at our place Hairy egged on by Bis Sis had introduced a far more middle class style – presents formally handed out after the big sit-down meal, with some adult playing Santa handing out the presents to keep things organised so people could see others open theirs.

    I am more composed now. These memories are good. The weekend was brutal.
    Time to remember now, and there will be a funeral soon for that.
    Thanks once more to you good people here. It does help, those thoughts and prayers.

  45. Leigh Lowe
    #3585774, posted on September 15, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Has Dan actually said that?
    There’s still one case from an unknown source in regional Victoria, so surely he’s going to keep all 1.6 million people over the whole 217,000 square km’s in lockdown. It’s for their own good.

    Some clown picks up Kung Flu and lies about visiting his girl-friend or drug dealer and there you have it.
    Unknown source.

  46. mh
    #3585775, posted on September 15, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Has Dan actually said that?
    There’s still one case from an unknown source in regional Victoria, so surely he’s going to keep all 1.6 million people over the whole 217,000 square km’s in lockdown. It’s for their own good.

    Saw the start of the press conference.
    Dan has either realised or been told he has to change tack or he’s gone.
    Lifting regional restrictions from tomorrow night, to what extent you Victorians will soon know.

  49. rickw
    #3585778, posted on September 15, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Great news.
    What about his mate, the knee to the head chap?
    & his mate, Snatchy McPhone-Grab?

    What about all their mates? Stand around and watch it go down, maybe even giving a slap on the back or thumbs up.

    It is absolutely vital that police intervene on each other when the line is being crossed.

