The financial acid test of most ‘public’ services is whether the people forwhomthey are supposedly intended would pay for them. Let government and subsidised ‘public’ services be judged not by politicians and lobbyists but by the people for whom they are intended.— Arthur Seldon
Tuesday Forum: September 15, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Couple of funny vid tweets from TheLastRefuge – Sniffer bug….
The Dirty Truth 0:55 – Joe Biden gets bugged.
mad_liberals 0:17 – How do you like being sniffed from behind? Payback is a bitch.
And away we go!
Turd!
That didn’t come out right.
9 th
Hallo Hallo, what do we have here then?
Sorry, wrong link-
Should be https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1305599307391868932
Is IT and his sockpuppet Grigory banned yet?
Freedom Slipping Away
Ah, if only it were so. A very amusing Babylon Bee. Trump puts himself on all US postage stamps, forcing mail voters to use them in mail voting.
https://babylonbee.com/news/brilliant-trump-puts-himself-on-all-postage-stamps-forcing-democrats-to-abolish-the-usps/
Many thanks, your Doomlordship — a place to put the ‘toons for the rest of the week!
Turn it up to 11
..
Taking bets they shot some poor butcher just doing his job.
A man carrying a knife has been shot by police during an incident at Lilydale Marketplace this morning. Emergency services are at the scene where he is receiving medical treatment.
Victorian media commentary will be determined by the colour of his skin, once that is confirmed.
They already have two stories prepared, just waiting for that confirmation.
Well done Struth. Make an audio of you singing that, and let’s all hear it sung.
By our wits and hits we will defeat them.
How do you like being sniffed from behind?
Payback is a bitch.
https://twitter.com/mad_liberals/status/1305576517481660417
What on earth is it with VicPlod and markets??
Hello Lizzie.
How are you holding up?
Great stuff.
VicPol head-stomper has been suspended, pending an enquiry.
The unbelievable scenes could be heard unfolding on 3AW this morning, with caller Pauline telling broadcaster Neil Mitchell that a man was walking around Lilydale Marketplace, near Chemist Warehouse, with a “quite a large knife”.
When Cornelius first heard about it, he said, just hand over your keys, hand over your wallet.
Good Moaning all
VicPol head-stomper has been suspended, pending an enquiry.
Great news.
What about his mate, the knee to the head chap?
& his mate, Snatchy McPhone-Grab?
Trump and his face on postage stamps , must be the greatest troll ever, hahaha
The man is a bloody genius ,like the guy in the balloon party with a lit cigar .popping all the blown up pompous decromat ponces and poncettes .
Be good if the vote manipulators have to lick them .
Suspended pending consideration by the Honours and Awards Committee.
I’m working on it Lizzie.
But I’m going down to Hervey Bay to ride my pushy from Urangan to point Vernon and back, along the foreshore with a mate as part of my need to lose the covid kilos.
It’s a beautiful day here, and my good mate lives down there since he had the brains to get out of Victoriastan.
He’s an avid cyclist so I’m getting into it.
It’s also great exercise for the optic nerve!
Life can’t be all doom and gloom.
The dog isn’t happy though, maybe I better walk her first!
Freshly baked. 🥧
Tuck in!
Hopefully that will placate the mob.
Question still stands as to why none of the other officers responded to this as something excessive.
I have no idea what is going through the minds of these officers, but it seems very widespread and hints at a broader culture.
I would speculate the same person is responsible for that as is responsible for the curfew.
That’s fortuitous.
The old Fred just self immolated!
VicPol has just shot someone.
In useless regulator news:
APRA and ACCC sign updated Memorandum of Understanding
Looking forward to more of their QC mates getting fantastical fees from cases they lose but tax payers foot the bill so who cares right?
Well, over an hour ago anyways. Looks like a Mr Sliceydicey.
But these days you never know. He might have been clipping his nails.
I have no idea what is going through the minds of these officers, but it seems very widespread and hints at a broader culture.
Purely anecdotal, but as I mentioned yesterday, my neice in Melbourne was for quite some time dating a young fella who she was quite keen on. Then he joined VicPol. After that she said he changed and she broke it off.
Vic Pol have just shot a guy in Lilydale live on Neil Mitchell.
*shame*
Never trust “Breaking News” at ABC. 😑
Someone on a mobile phone in the park? Pausing to sip their coffee? Nostrils peeking out above their mask? Stepping onto the footpath in front of their house at 9:01 to jiggle loose the letters jammed into their letterbox?
This outbreak of lawlessness will kill us all!
And just like that there are no Covid deaths.
And Dan the Great will lift restrictions in regional areas.
Praise Dan!
Brunch time over.
Back to the grindstone for a few hours.
VicPol has just shot someone.
Must have been getting in some practice. In their last attempted COVID-19 shooting they missed.
Some photos
‘Oh my God!’: Caller’s dramatic radio interview after watching a knife-wielding man shot by police in a shopping centre car park
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8733087/Knife-wielding-man-shot-dead-police-shopping-centre-car-park.html
VicPol head-stomper has been suspended, pending an enquiry.
Pretty straightforward:
1). Fire him.
2). Charge him with assault as a minimum, depending on how the bloke pulls up.
3). Initiate a civil case against him.
4). Initiate a civil case against Vikpol.
5). Initiate investigation into Vikpol recruiting and training.
Just like the good old days.
And just like that there are no Covid deaths.
And Dan the Great will lift restrictions in regional areas.
Praise Dan!
Has Dan actually said that?
There’s still one case from an unknown source in regional Victoria, so surely he’s going to keep all 1.6 million people over the whole 217,000 square km’s in lockdown. It’s for their own good.
Top 50!
MV, I have just written with the news to the Louisiana extended family. My brother was one of their favourites during the three or four visits made by various cousins and our aunt in group visits in more recent years when travel became available to all. He drove them around sightseeing and was a bit of a joker with the ladies, who loved it. An Aussie bloke, my bro. Brought up his family in ‘The Shire’, and they are all very much there still in and of that famed place from whence our own PM comes too.
It is a mixed bag, ‘The Shire’, but still one of the truest blue ordinary Aussie worker places around. Johanna was raised there too, she has said, and her memories can fill out the picture more if she wishes at some time to share them further here. Sydney is really quite tribal in its localities. We saw that with the Bali bombing, when the Coogee tribe showed that the Eastern Suburbs weren’t all wealth and nowt else.
My brother did an apprenticeship, and his kids too are all well-employed, even the one with the familial ADD/Spectrum problems, whom he assisted to be self-employed. Life is work and no whinging, was his attitude to their upbringing. His modest house, dogs, cats, kids, park, local school and in later years going on long Lycra-clad bike rides with some mates; that was his life. Glad I never saw him in the Lycra, for he was a substantial figure in the tum department. Ate what he liked and a lot of it, but never a drinker nor smoker. BBQ Christmases at their place were noisy and the gifts were many and a sort of free-for-all of consumption, whereas when it was at our place Hairy egged on by Bis Sis had introduced a far more middle class style – presents formally handed out after the big sit-down meal, with some adult playing Santa handing out the presents to keep things organised so people could see others open theirs.
I am more composed now. These memories are good. The weekend was brutal.
Time to remember now, and there will be a funeral soon for that.
Thanks once more to you good people here. It does help, those thoughts and prayers.
Thems the rules.
One case with an unkown source.
FMD.
Some clown picks up Kung Flu and lies about visiting his girl-friend or drug dealer and there you have it.
Unknown source.
Saw the start of the press conference.
Dan has either realised or been told he has to change tack or he’s gone.
Lifting regional restrictions from tomorrow night, to what extent you Victorians will soon know.
Thanks mh.
That made me laugh, HB!
Great news.
What about his mate, the knee to the head chap?
& his mate, Snatchy McPhone-Grab?
What about all their mates? Stand around and watch it go down, maybe even giving a slap on the back or thumbs up.
It is absolutely vital that police intervene on each other when the line is being crossed.