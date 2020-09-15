When the ABC Goes Low, Karvelas Goes Gutter

TAFKAS was never a fan of Tony Abbott the politician. In fact, he thought he was a rather crap Prime Minister who frittered away an unbelievable amount of political capital.
All said though, TAFKAS did watch (live) Abbott’s recent speech to the Policy Exchange in the UK and thought the content quite good. TAFKAS also knew that, while entirely sensible, Abbott’s comments on the handling of Covid in Australia would cause a number of brain explosions in Australia:
In this climate of fear, it was hard for governments to ask how much is a life worth because every life is precious and every death is sad. But that’s never stopped families sometimes electing to make elderly relatives as comfortable as possible while nature takes its course.
Inevitably, much of the media has spread virus hysteria, with the occasional virus linked death of a younger person highlighted to show that deadly threat is not confined to the very old or the already very sick.
So while discussing these comments, the dynamic dunderheads of the ABC, Fran Kelly and Patricia Karvelas on their weekly taxpayer funded session of self indulgence, decided to take exception with and implied a level of hypocrisy in Abbott’s statements because according to Karvelas:
… we all know he (Abbott) is a right to lifer, has outspoken views about euthanasia. The sanctity and importance of life. Essentially making a very contentious and I think a very controversial argument about the worth of life. The value of life.
You’ve gotta sorta wonder if he’s morally and intellectually being particularly consistent Sabra (Lane). I would argue not so much. It seems when it suits him he would make those arguments. In this case not so much.
And speaking of being intellectually and morally unfit, is there a depth that the ABC and Karvelas won’t stoop?
If Karvelas cannot see the difference between euthanasia and abortion and the policy trade-offs between putting over 5 million Victorians under house arrests to protect the lives of some older and less healthy Australian’s versus the economic and social carnage from such policy, including a marked and evidenced increase in children self harming, then Karvelas needs to leave the island tout suite.
What an absolutely disgusting proposition from someone who has the luxury of a secure and comfortably public service job. Someone who is working from home in a pseudo-studio almost certainly paid for by tax payers while at the same time cheering on systematic economic and mental health strangulation of those tax payers who are funding her perfidy.
Karvelas – take the Alberici option. Consider an alternative career.
He restored border sovereignty and repealed the carbon tax.
He then faltered on 18C against stringent opposition within and without.
Yes, he could be frustrating, but on the first two achievements alone he’s our best PM in modern times.
We’ve degenerated into a sort of neo-feudalism with serfs doing the real work while tax leaches lecture us on our short comings.
Karvelas certainly has gone native since suckling on Aunty’s tit. She carries on like a pork chop on Insiders. But then doesn’t everyone?
Albescreecky is not pursuing an alternative career – none is on offer. She tried to push around the CEO and found herself surplus to requirements when her demands were not met. Her next career will probably involve picking up dog shit in the parks for her local council.
Albescreecky is part of the nomenklatura and she will be fine.
Public servants peddling activist ideologies while sucking contentedly on the public teat. Is that not hypocrisy?
Fran Kelly, for an activist she is.
Gotta hand it to the ABC , when you are not on Team ABC they play hard and play the man …relentlessly. Hell hath no fury than an ABC activist scorned.
miltonf – This feudalism of which you speak? Lovingly ushered in by the Fed Libs, the friends of small business……
Mental health issues ahead for anyone who actually cares.
Which incarnation of the federal libs CB? I think the Howard era actually did more damage than Fraser.
It disgusts me that Karvela has the option of resigning. Having her entire family assett stripped, and deported penniless is more what I would see as an even handed approach to justice for taxpayers. But I am known for being too soft.
Karvalas never actually outlines how the above is inconsistent with pro-life views. In fact, I’m positive she doesn’t even understand nor could articulate what is meant by the sanctity of life and what it entails. Lazy, ignorant, virtue-signalling: Our ABC.
Pro life would surely be allowing the living to get on with life.
comfortably public service consumer of time…
TFTFY
She’s just an Abbott hater. Her views contribute nothing, because they are warped by hate, even though it could be a very interesting discussion, but the hate has blinded her.
Like the ones with TDS.
It’s a mental disease – people so blinded by hate of a public/political figure they can’t be rational or respectful.
There is something in the mental processes that prohibits reason.
That is the other half. Imposing onerous restrictions on people’s lives and livelihoods would require grave threats that are simply absent at present. The restrictions are grossly disproportionate.
I think the real point that Abbott made is that, as Health Minister, he was required to make those cost/benefit calculations about medications all the time. And they weren’t required to wear a Grim Reaper costume while doing so.
Do we give 96 year olds with dementia heart transplants? No we don’t.
In fact were the LieBC to bother reading the covid19 pathways for medical professionals palliative care for the frail aged is clearly a recommended option.
This inability to see proportionately is not surprising.
Save that particular life at any cost is the Andrew’s* mantra.
If the same person want a suicide cocktail next week, that’s okay too.
*election winning strategy
France has now made the decision not to impose further lockdowns. No doubt there will be a small death spike. Will it be anything like March April?
No.
More logic pretzels from Tractor Kelly.
Intellects are in short supply at the ABC these days.