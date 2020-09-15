When the ABC Goes Low, Karvelas Goes Gutter

TAFKAS was never a fan of Tony Abbott the politician. In fact, he thought he was a rather crap Prime Minister who frittered away an unbelievable amount of political capital.

All said though, TAFKAS did watch (live) Abbott’s recent speech to the Policy Exchange in the UK and thought the content quite good. TAFKAS also knew that, while entirely sensible, Abbott’s comments on the handling of Covid in Australia would cause a number of brain explosions in Australia:

In this climate of fear, it was hard for governments to ask how much is a life worth because every life is precious and every death is sad. But that’s never stopped families sometimes electing to make elderly relatives as comfortable as possible while nature takes its course. Inevitably, much of the media has spread virus hysteria, with the occasional virus linked death of a younger person highlighted to show that deadly threat is not confined to the very old or the already very sick.

So while discussing these comments, the dynamic dunderheads of the ABC, Fran Kelly and Patricia Karvelas on their weekly taxpayer funded session of self indulgence, decided to take exception with and implied a level of hypocrisy in Abbott’s statements because according to Karvelas:

… we all know he (Abbott) is a right to lifer, has outspoken views about euthanasia. The sanctity and importance of life. Essentially making a very contentious and I think a very controversial argument about the worth of life. The value of life. You’ve gotta sorta wonder if he’s morally and intellectually being particularly consistent Sabra (Lane). I would argue not so much. It seems when it suits him he would make those arguments. In this case not so much.

And speaking of being intellectually and morally unfit, is there a depth that the ABC and Karvelas won’t stoop?

If Karvelas cannot see the difference between euthanasia and abortion and the policy trade-offs between putting over 5 million Victorians under house arrests to protect the lives of some older and less healthy Australian’s versus the economic and social carnage from such policy, including a marked and evidenced increase in children self harming, then Karvelas needs to leave the island tout suite.

What an absolutely disgusting proposition from someone who has the luxury of a secure and comfortably public service job. Someone who is working from home in a pseudo-studio almost certainly paid for by tax payers while at the same time cheering on systematic economic and mental health strangulation of those tax payers who are funding her perfidy.

Karvelas – take the Alberici option. Consider an alternative career.