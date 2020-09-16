“Being stupid is not a barrier to political success”

Let me add a bit more on Daniel Andrew’s lack of intelligence. Being stupid does not mean one does not have other attributes that might make for political success. The school bully is seldom the same person who sits on top of the Honour Role.
When I say he is stupid, what I am saying is that he is unlikely to be able to make sense of complicated arguments. You will not be able to reason with him since he has his own agendas, he is too thick, not just to follow what others are saying, but is bored by such things.
We policy types like to sit and discuss ends and means with a specific matrix of theoretical and practical considerations that lead to various conclusions that are embedded in policy proposals some of which are then implemented. Daniel Andrews has never shown the slightest ability or interest in any of that. He’s a brute with his own ideas of what to do, who wants his own way at all times and is determined to get it, however much harm he may do. Most importantly, he is a far-left Marxist without the slightest interest in creating an environment in which the private sector can succeed. And he is as dumb as a box of rocks as well.
Reading the comments from the previous thread brought two things to light of particular interest to me. The first of the comments begins with a quote from the previous thread, in the second there is a comment from another commenter. This was from Rohan:
In fact, Daniel Andrews has botched every single thing he has done. He has not had a single success in anything he has done since becoming premier. Try to find anything he has achieved with all the billions he has gone through. Victoria was already bankrupt even before the virus arrived. Dwell on this from the link.
It wasn’t just his current stint as Premier either. Remember the ER waiting times where people were waiting over 24 hours on gurneys to be admitted as a patient, when he was health minister?
Remember how he told the bureaucrats to fudge the figures so he wouldn’t look bad but the front line ER docs blew the whistle?
Remember how he never addressed the root cause of the problem and it only got better after the LNP won in 2010?
Because he can’t solve problems. But he has rat cunning, is a master in the art of bullying, obfuscation and lying his arse off to cover for his lack of intelligence and practicality and common sense.
He is now running true to form with his proven lies over his dealings with the Commonwealth.
Then there is this from Tim Neilson commenting on the six years it took for Andrews to get through his pass degree at Monash in politics and classics. I was surprised by the classics which does show some intellectual interest but see below:
He is of above average intelligence by today’s standards. He has a BA, majoring in Classics and Politics. Granted, that is not what it used to be, by a long shot, but stupid people don’t earn such degrees, even today. There is real work and intelligence required, even today.
It’s pretty difficult to fail an Arts subject if you hand in assignments and turn up to exams.
The Classics should have more rigour than some pseudo-disciplines. However, Andrews would have had the Classics belted into him at his Catholic school. Then he could go back to square 1 at Uni and get a Classics minor in his pass degree pretty much just off what what the Brothers had strapped into him.
As for a Politics major, if you think pass marks in that required anything much more than “four legs good, two legs bad”, you’re sadly overestimating Australian universities.
Yes, he’s not full illiterate level stupid, but his pass degree in the Arts doesn’t mean that he’s got any real intellectual ability.
He has superficial polish and a determined ruthlessness which work for him. He is also well supported by the many many standard-issue cliches of the left on being kind and caring and the evils of capitalism. I am only pointing out his vast intellectual limitations to help explain the predicament we are in. And how useless it would be to try to talk him out of the kinds of things he is doing that are ruining the State.
I don’t say that intelligence is the be all and end all of political ability or even common sense. Universities are filled with people whose political views are unbelievably idiotic. What I am saying is that Andrews stands out as much stupider than the average and his limitations are having a terrible effect all over the place. He is certainly doing much to ruin the Labor brand in Australia.
I guess it depends on how you define stupid. Some of the highest IQ, most academically able people around exhibit this quality:
‘You will not be able to reason with him since he has his own agendas’
I have no idea if Andrews is smart or not, but a willingness to engage with reasoned argument is not an indicator. It seems contradictory, but at best it is a paradox. Really it is a result of the way we elevate and reward certain abilities, overlooking others
What I am saying is that Andrews stands out as much stupider than the average and his limitations are having a terrible effect all over the place.
The fact that Andrews has 62% of Melburnians behind him suggests that he is not stupider than the average person down there, Steve.
In fact, by attributing his malice to a lack of intelligence you are giving him an excuse.
It’s like those conservatives who opine that Leftists are mentally ill.
No…never give a Leftist an excuse.
They are morally reponsible for the misery they inflict on others with the wretched ideology.
It is after all the Chinese Year of the Rat.
Was Alcibiades a genius or a fool?
Stalin?
Mao?
Ephialtes?
The terrible failure of the Fourth Estate has gifted us Andrews where he is, doing what he does, and relentlessly destroying the Victoria we once enjoyed.
Social media, largely populated by anonymous abusive and hate-fueled cowards, is now more pivotal in influencing public opinion than the once respectable and trustworthy Fourth Estate.
Today’s level of public ignorance is both astounding and appalling.
Rob, #3586713: ‘The terrible failure of the Fourth Estate’
Precisely. This is a battle of old media against new media. If old media and those it supports wins in the USA in November then expect complete fiction for the rest of your lives. If new media wins, expect the usual and desirable contest of ideas.
Roger
#3586700, posted on September 16, 2020 at 10:13 am
I’m not sure your 62% figure support for him stands up to scrutiny anymore. Indeed the recent Age poll, (the readership is primarily rusted on lefties) showed nearly 70% voting against him. Another poll recorded up to a 14% swing against Labor in 3 key seats.
Related story by Judith Sloan in the Oz today. It is summarised so well by her last paragraph.
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/once-it-was-distance-but-a-new-tyranny-has-emerged-in-coronavirus-era/news-story/173654a1dfd96ea36e280d0f34b2b4a2
(Snip)
You consider Twitter a desirable contest of ideas?
By the way, Scott Adams proposes a third way of viewing things – that algorithms already shape us, and will continue to do more to an ever greater extent. Moreover, we (ie everybody) have less and less control over those algorithms, as they continue to shape us, that feeds back into their further creation. This is a powerful argument. Think of an algorithm as a virus that increasingly shapes its host.
Liken this to the virus that requires of its ground-dwelling ant host that it climbs a tree to a certain height where it will die, depositing the virus in a place maximally useful to the virus.
Whoops, I will restate that:
By the way, Scott Adams proposes a third way of viewing things – that algorithms already shape us, and will continue to do so to an ever greater extent. Moreover, we (ie everybody) have less and less control over those algorithms. As they continue to shape us, that feeds back into their further creation. This is a powerful argument. Think of an algorithm as a virus that increasingly shapes its host.
Liken this to the fungus that requires of its ground-dwelling ant host that it climbs a tree to a certain height where the ant will die, depositing the fungus in a place maximally useful to the fungus.
I do wonder about these Arts students. They do seem awfully quick to abandon Post-Modernist ideals for SCIENCE
Like Marx, Pants-On-Fire Andrews has never worked in a business as an adult and has no idea of worker-employer relationships, especially in smaller businesses. The far left thinks work is constant warfare rather than cooperation. Many people do not want responsibility at work – they just want a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work and no hassles. And the other fundamental defect in socialist thinking is the simple view that making rich people poor will make poor people rich. Because of their severely limited knowledge of the real world, they do not understand any aspect of human psychology.
This piece about Andrews is old news and its not his fault that he is in charge in 2020.
Victorians have been voting for him for 20 odd years. That includes two terms as Premier. Even after he paid over a billion dollars of the taxpayers’ money to compliant building mega corporations to not build things Victoria voted for Andrews as Premier.
Work that out!
I’m curious why we should (or would) value intelligence in leaders. Abbott (and Hawke) were both Rhodes scholars – and I would say only one was a good PM. Waffleworth was lauded for his intellect (admittedly by j’ismists not known for their own) and his fortune based on a single Sydney-centric quasi-insider deal at the height of the Internet bubble (Ozemail, forget HIH which had the potential for criminal prosecution with theGoldman-Sachs chequebook). KRudd, a supposed DFAT high fligher.
Admittedly, it is probably better than stupidity, but not much of a predictor of success.
*without the Goldman-Sachs chequebook
Mick – you’re right. Andrews is just the end of a 20-30 year line.
I can’t wait for Andrews to start quoting how many lives he has ‘saved’.
There is probably a Latrobe PolSci graduate working on the media release right now.