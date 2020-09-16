American Left to the Civilised World – DROP DEAD

Vox is … actually, what is Vox? Other than a crazy website magazine catering to the world of woke.
But get this. In Vox today about Beethoven’s 5th Symphony:
Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony starts with an anguished opening theme — dun dun dun DUNNNN — and ends with a glorious, major-key melody. Since its 1808 premiere, audiences have interpreted that progression from struggle to victory as a metaphor for Beethoven’s personal resilience in the face of his oncoming deafness.
Or rather, that’s long been the popular read among wealthy white men who embraced Beethoven and turned his symphony into a symbol of their superiority and importance. For others — women, LGBTQ+ people, people of color — Beethoven’s symphony is predominantly a reminder of classical music’s history of exclusion and elitism. One New York City classical music fan wrote in the 1840s, for example, that he wished that “all women shall be gagged by officers duly licensed for the purpose before they’re allowed to enter a concert room.”
A 180 year old quote!
It really takes talent to be so stupid. And of course a contemporary arts education at a liberal university.
Coming soon to a university near you …. and probably funded with a Commonwealth government research grant.
“all women shall be gagged by officers duly licensed for the purpose before they’re allowed to enter a concert room.”
An idea whose time has returned.
I could say ignore anything from Vox.
Unfortunately the woke crowd get a lot of their guidance from this site.
Without the grievance industry Vox would not exist.
There is enough madness in the world without seeking it out.
Leave this junk to an Arts faculty near you.
already at a universities in Australia…and reported around Australia on partly-taxpayer-funded community radio program, “The Wire”:
Rachel learned at Uni about systemic racism and ongoing colonialism, so decided to find something she could do to decolonise the way she thinks:
AUDIO: 4m48s: 15 Sept: The Wire: Social media campaign aims to put Indigenous country names on post
Featured: Rachel McPhail, social media campaign organiser
Rachel McPhail was surprised to discover her own Indigenous heritage as an adult, a fact not previously known to her.
Since then, she has aimed to engage with Indigenous culture, and ‘decolonise’ the spaces she inhabits…
http://thewire.org.au/story/social-media-campaign-aims-to-put-indigenous-country-names-on-post/
naturally, ABC – which now identifies “Country” only in all its “Gardening Australia” segments the last time I watched, and “Landline” programs, which identify “white privilege” name and Indigenous group – has already reported it:
10 Sept: ABC: Gomeroi woman campaigns for First Nations place names to be included in postal addresses
ABC Illawarra, By Fairlie Hamilton
“I would love for Australia Post and the Australian Government to make the traditional place names an official part of the address information,” she said.
“Secondly, I’d love to see Aussie businesses, universities, banks, MyGov, PayPal, Star Track, Uber etcetera asking people for the traditional place name as part of the address information when people are filling in the forms or going through the online checkout.”…
Ms McPhail found out about her Gomeroi heritage when she was 30 and is named after her great-great-grandmother, who left Country for fear of losing her lighter-skinned child…
“Over the past few years I’ve been trying to think of little ways that I can make a difference or decolonise my way of thinking.”…
The CEO of the Nowra Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC), Nicole Moore is supportive of the idea.
“Nowra LALC sees great potential for acknowledgement of country to act as recognition that Australia always was, always will be Aboriginal land,” she said.
Joe Williams is a Wiradjuri and Wolgalu man and former professional rugby league player, boxer and now author and mental health advocate.
“I think it’s brilliant,” he said.
“It’s just about showing respect and giving acknowledgement to a place that has existed in a documented 100,000-plus years…
Response to the idea on social media has been positive, the only criticism being that it could make delivery of the mail more complicated — a criticism Joe Williams rejects.
“Try being a kid in a remote community that is forced to learn a fifth and sixth language just because they have to go to school,” he said…
“To suggest that it is too difficult for Australia Post to adopt some of this reeks of privilege.”…
Australia Post supports the idea
Rachael McPhail is in early talks with Australia Post about how the idea can be promoted around the country.
“When it comes to the addressing of letters and parcels, customers are welcome to include the Traditional Nation name in the address,” an Australia Post spokesperson said.
“We recommend the traditional name is included below the recipient’s name but above the street address.”…
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-09-10/push-for-indigenous-place-names-in-addresses/12645756
and the associated costs of everyone signing on to this campaign will be paid by ???
Well, with due respect to the many women I know who have perfect concert manners, I largely gave up going to live orchestral concerts because I could guarantee that every. single. one I went to would eventually be ruined by some bored woman in the audience near me rattling her programme, rummaging through her purse, dropping her keys, etc. Why is sit still, shut up and listen such a lost art these days?
In his next book ‘Professor’ Uncle Bruce Pascoe will explain how the aborigines invented four digit postcodes long before the Invasion.
Then ignore it, you f*cking morons. No one is forcing you to listen to it.
There’s plenty of banal unlistenable low rent garbage out there catering to the questionable tastes of perpetually aggrieved imbeciles.
Communists love mozarts piano concerto no. 23. They have to because it was Stalin’s favourite.
Nazis love Wagner.
Mao is a slightly different story, according the the Guardian (!).
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2016/jul/08/after-the-cultural-revolution-what-western-classical-music-means-in-china
Mao’s story is in line with Vox (who’d have thought?):
So, that is what is in store for our classical musicians.
Because this preposterous pretentious fabricated racist idiocy wasn’t ruthlessly stamped out when it was invented by ernie drongo back in the seventies it now increasingly infects almost every aspect of our lives.
There are few things I find more cringe worthy than some pretentious guilt riddled white middle class collectivist labore/greenfilth deadshit mouthing that nauseating acknowledgment of/welcome to countrah on almost every conceivable occasion, such as the opening of an envelope.
I refuse to submit to compelled speech.
And ‘Stairway to Heaven’ is about Greta Thunberg’s promotion to a better life. Somewhere.
As depicted in the opening scene of “The Death of stalin” – “the recording incident”, with the wonderful Olga Kurylenko.
“What took you so long, you f*cking walk here?”
#Metoo. I’d often stand up and offer the persistent sniffer a tissue, or show the constant talker the exit, or the hummer, the tune. Almost had an aneurysm in one Opera where people behind read out the surtitles… out loud… the entire opera.
Vox promotes pedophilia, is it really a surprise
Funny, I can remember when Aboriginal occupancy was 40,000 years.
Zulu
You’re memory is surprisingly good for someone more than 60,000 years old!
Ten thousand professional comedians out of work…….