American Left to the Civilised World – DROP DEAD

Vox is … actually, what is Vox? Other than a crazy website magazine catering to the world of woke.

But get this. In Vox today about Beethoven’s 5th Symphony:

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony starts with an anguished opening theme — dun dun dun DUNNNN — and ends with a glorious, major-key melody. Since its 1808 premiere, audiences have interpreted that progression from struggle to victory as a metaphor for Beethoven’s personal resilience in the face of his oncoming deafness. Or rather, that’s long been the popular read among wealthy white men who embraced Beethoven and turned his symphony into a symbol of their superiority and importance. For others — women, LGBTQ+ people, people of color — Beethoven’s symphony is predominantly a reminder of classical music’s history of exclusion and elitism. One New York City classical music fan wrote in the 1840s, for example, that he wished that “all women shall be gagged by officers duly licensed for the purpose before they’re allowed to enter a concert room.”

A 180 year old quote!

It really takes talent to be so stupid. And of course a contemporary arts education at a liberal university.

Coming soon to a university near you …. and probably funded with a Commonwealth government research grant.