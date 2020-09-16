THE utter contempt for the public from the governing class – and not since colonial times have they constituted such a distinct, lavishly enriched class – is something only electoral destruction can possibly correct. The more likely outcome in Queensland, Victoria and elsewhere, however, is that gestapo bahaviour will not be punished by zombified voters but will, indeed, thrive in a second wave after polling day.



But let me say this very clearly, everyone just needs to have a cold shower when it comes to this, because every other state is asking a whole range of questions about how people are feeling about being in lockdown and coming out of lockdown.”

– Queensland Premier and megalomaniac Annastacia Palaszczuk denies a $500,000 coronavirus poll is a blatant robbery of taxpayers’ money to fine-tune the government’s upcoming (official) election campaign.