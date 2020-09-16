“Monty makes a very intelligent point”

Posted on 3:05 pm, September 16, 2020

49 Responses to “Monty makes a very intelligent point”

  1. Hay Stockard
    #3587056, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Julia Gillard did a fantastic job and I would be delighted to meet her

  2. Bazinga
    #3587057, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    I’ve decided to vote Labor/Greens

  4. Steve
    #3587064, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    This kinda sums up my earlier post really well…..

    It startling close to the ( coming) truth.

    https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1305479488248131584/photo/1

  5. [email protected]
    #3587076, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    A woman being held hostage by an ex boyfriend pretended to order a pizza.

  6. feelthebern
    #3587078, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Brussel sprouts are good eating !!

  7. Mother Lode
    #3587079, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    Is that why Monty posts here?

    Clearly in need of help, but the progressive left who believe they have acquired a ‘right’ to their minions will not recognise the nonsense Monty types as anything other than dutiful lefty propagandising.

  8. Hay Stockard
    #3587082, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Thanks for your service Numbers.

  9. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3587083, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    I couldn’t decide between these two:

    Gil McLachlan has done a fine job as AFL CEO.

    Bandanna Man has changed my mind on an Australian Republic.

  10. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3587084, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    I couldn’t decide between these two:

    Gil McLachlan has done a fine job as AFL CEO.

    Bandanna Man has changed my mind on an Australian Republic.

    😁

  11. Cassie of Sydney
    #3587085, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    “Bandanna Man has changed my mind on an Australian Republic.”

    Mine too.

  12. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3587086, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Waffles Turnbuckle is one of the most inspirational leaders in human history.

  13. Rex Anger
    #3587087, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    I am Iampeter.

    And youse r awl illiterot leftiss who dunno nuffink ’bout indivoduul rights!

  14. Rex Anger
    #3587088, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    @ Hay Stockard

    Thanks for your service Numbers.

    #OOF!

  15. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3587091, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Cassie of Sydney
    #3587085, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:40 pm
    “Bandanna Man has changed my mind on an Australian Republic.”

    Mine too

    Gee, what a discerning person you are, Cassie!

  16. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3587094, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Whose speeches are best enjoyed while savouring a pizza laden with Brussels Sprouts and Pineapple …

  18. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3587098, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    I’m quite happy to pay extra for electricity to save the planet

  19. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3587099, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    I’m with Hillary!

  20. Rex Anger
    #3587100, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Melbourne is most liveable city, tovarisch!

    I am support LockDan 1000%

    #Yingtongiddleipo

  21. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3587104, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    This could be made into a great after dinner game – it’s addictive!

  22. Fang
    #3587105, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    If Trump wins, I’m leaving Australia!

  23. Makka
    #3587106, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    Mine too.

    Same. Although it wasn’t bandana man who changed it. It was Scummo.

  24. Bruce in WA
    #3587107, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Sneakers McGowan has kept us safe in WA. McGowan for PM!

  25. Makka
    #3587108, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Give Dan a break. He hasn’t slept for 55 days… or 56.

  26. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3587110, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Makka,
    arm or leg?

  27. Makka
    #3587111, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Shhh BBS. It’s supposed to be code!

  28. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3587114, posted on September 16, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Sorry, Makka, for a few minutes I forgot that I was being held hostage😁

  29. nilk
    #3587116, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Sometimes, pineapple on pizza is acceptable. Just sometimes.

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3587117, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    Adding Coke to single malt Scotch is definitely the way to go!

  31. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3587118, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    Vikpol officers have been exhibiting remarkable restraint in response to unrelenting provocations by batshit crazy tinfoil hat wearing bogans.

  32. incoherent rambler
    #3587119, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Monty makes a very intelligent point …

    If you have an angle grinder

  33. BrettW
    #3587120, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    I entered this thread with doubts about thread title but it is actually quite funny,

    So funny that I have decided to leave Qld and move to Melbourne. Mainly because I really admire : VICPOL, the ability to work from home, no need to make travel plans, freedom of expression and more mask wearing opportunities (I have a box of 40 that I have not opened yet). Plus I have a thing for handcuffs.

  34. thefrollickingmole
    #3587121, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    We should implement the ideas of Bruce Pascoe and Professor Flannery tomorrow, this would make us a world leader in fighting obesity and greatly intensifying the “ buy local” campaigns.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3587122, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Bruce Pascoe for the “Voice” to Parliament!

  36. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3587124, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Great whites have a warm and sensitive side.

  37. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3587126, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    From BrettW at 4:04 pm:

    “I entered this thread with doubts about thread title but it is actually quite funny,

    So funny that I have decided to leave Qld and move to Melbourne. Mainly because I really admire : VICPOL, the ability to work from home, no need to make travel plans, freedom of expression and more mask wearing opportunities (I have a box of 40 that I have not opened yet). Plus I have a thing for handcuffs.”

    … and a stable government with long experience in office.

  40. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3587131, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    I’m moving to Byron Bay.

  43. Pyrmonter
    #3587139, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    I know how to make socialism work.

  45. notafan
    #3587144, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Every day I avidly watch Dan Andrew’s press conferences. I know he is keeping us safe and healthy #thankyoudan

  46. Some History
    #3587145, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Joe Biden is impressive.

  47. lotocoti
    #3587147, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Only if Annastacia triumphs in October can Queenslanders finally find those broad, sunlit uplands.

  48. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3587148, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    From Bar Beach Swimmer at 4:14 pm:

    “Or Nimbin.”

    Numbin (as we refer to it)?

    Nah, try the seachange option Bar Beach Swimmer – find a place on a beach near a major city with good facilities, hospital, successful rugby league team, university, mixed economy such as mining, agriculture, vineyards, grazing lands, a sizeable harbour with developed foreshore parks, nice lakes, sailing, an airport …

  49. notafan
    #3587149, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    The coronavirus second wave in Victoria was caused by Jeff Kennett closing Fairfield Infectious Diseases Hospital in 1996.

