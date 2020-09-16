Liberty Quote
Facebook isn’t killing journalism. Journalists are killing journalism.— Stephen L. Miller
-
-
“Monty makes a very intelligent point”
This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Innovation.
Julia Gillard did a fantastic job and I would be delighted to meet her
I’ve decided to vote Labor/Greens
Jim Chalmers is right.
This kinda sums up my earlier post really well…..
It startling close to the ( coming) truth.
https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1305479488248131584/photo/1
A woman being held hostage by an ex boyfriend pretended to order a pizza.
Brussel sprouts are good eating !!
Is that why Monty posts here?
Clearly in need of help, but the progressive left who believe they have acquired a ‘right’ to their minions will not recognise the nonsense Monty types as anything other than dutiful lefty propagandising.
Thanks for your service Numbers.
I couldn’t decide between these two:
Gil McLachlan has done a fine job as AFL CEO.
Bandanna Man has changed my mind on an Australian Republic.
I couldn’t decide between these two:
Gil McLachlan has done a fine job as AFL CEO.
Bandanna Man has changed my mind on an Australian Republic.
😁
“Bandanna Man has changed my mind on an Australian Republic.”
Mine too.
Waffles Turnbuckle is one of the most inspirational leaders in human history.
I am Iampeter.
And youse r awl illiterot leftiss who dunno nuffink ’bout indivoduul rights!
@ Hay Stockard
Thanks for your service Numbers.
#OOF!
Gee, what a discerning person you are, Cassie!
Whose speeches are best enjoyed while savouring a pizza laden with Brussels Sprouts and Pineapple …
I’m in Melbourne and things have never been better.
I’m quite happy to pay extra for electricity to save the planet
I’m with Hillary!
Melbourne is most liveable city, tovarisch!
I am support LockDan 1000%
#Yingtongiddleipo
This could be made into a great after dinner game – it’s addictive!
If Trump wins, I’m leaving Australia!
Mine too.
Same. Although it wasn’t bandana man who changed it. It was Scummo.
Sneakers McGowan has kept us safe in WA. McGowan for PM!
Give Dan a break. He hasn’t slept for 55 days… or 56.
Makka,
arm or leg?
Shhh BBS. It’s supposed to be code!
Sorry, Makka, for a few minutes I forgot that I was being held hostage😁
Sometimes, pineapple on pizza is acceptable. Just sometimes.
Adding Coke to single malt Scotch is definitely the way to go!
Vikpol officers have been exhibiting remarkable restraint in response to unrelenting provocations by batshit crazy tinfoil hat wearing bogans.
Monty makes a very intelligent point …
If you have an angle grinder
I entered this thread with doubts about thread title but it is actually quite funny,
So funny that I have decided to leave Qld and move to Melbourne. Mainly because I really admire : VICPOL, the ability to work from home, no need to make travel plans, freedom of expression and more mask wearing opportunities (I have a box of 40 that I have not opened yet). Plus I have a thing for handcuffs.
We should implement the ideas of Bruce Pascoe and Professor Flannery tomorrow, this would make us a world leader in fighting obesity and greatly intensifying the “ buy local” campaigns.
Bruce Pascoe for the “Voice” to Parliament!
Great whites have a warm and sensitive side.
From BrettW at 4:04 pm:
… and a stable government with long experience in office.
Sola Scriptura.
I hope Collingwood wins..
I’m moving to Byron Bay.
Or Nimbin.
I luv yu long time Dan
I know how to make socialism work.
Lol DB
Every day I avidly watch Dan Andrew’s press conferences. I know he is keeping us safe and healthy #thankyoudan
Joe Biden is impressive.
Only if Annastacia triumphs in October can Queenslanders finally find those broad, sunlit uplands.
From Bar Beach Swimmer at 4:14 pm:
Numbin (as we refer to it)?
Nah, try the seachange option Bar Beach Swimmer – find a place on a beach near a major city with good facilities, hospital, successful rugby league team, university, mixed economy such as mining, agriculture, vineyards, grazing lands, a sizeable harbour with developed foreshore parks, nice lakes, sailing, an airport …
The coronavirus second wave in Victoria was caused by Jeff Kennett closing Fairfield Infectious Diseases Hospital in 1996.