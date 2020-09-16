Never Forget

Posted on 10:17 am, September 16, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Never Forget

  1. Leo G
    #3586738, posted on September 16, 2020 at 10:46 am

    Was that really Obama who promised his America would be “a country where everyone plays by the same rules”?

  2. nb
    #3586752, posted on September 16, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Thank you for putting up Thomas Sowell. There are many black voices opposing current black narratives.

  3. nb
    #3586767, posted on September 16, 2020 at 10:59 am

    By the way, this is no ordinary interviewer. Peter Robinson wrote the words for Reagan: ‘Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall.’ Reagan approved the words against the advice of everybody.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.