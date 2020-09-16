“Police threaten Melbourne residents”… news at 11

Melbourne residents who try to sneak into regional Victoria to enjoy the relaxing of restrictions in the country have been warned they face fines of almost $5,000…

Victoria Police’s deputy commissioner of regional operations, Rick Nugent, said police would introduce a new offence to deter people from trying to leave Melbourne without a permitted reason…

Deputy Commissioner Nugent said police would particularly focus on drivers who looked like they were going on a holiday.

“We will be checking every vehicle that is towing a caravan, a camper trailer or other trailer, towing a boat or jetski or has surfboards or fishing rods or swags,” he said…

“The people who are found to be found breaching will be issued with a $4,957 fine, that is a huge fine,” Deputy Commissioner Nugent said.

“If there is more than one person, if it is mum and dad, mum and dad both get the fine, so that is close to a $10,000 fine.”