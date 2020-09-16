“Police threaten Melbourne residents”… news at 11

Posted on 4:06 pm, September 16, 2020 by currencylad

THE ABC’s abridged main page teaser version of this report raised both of my eyebrows: “Victoria Police say a new offence will be created…” Since when do police “create” new “offences”? Well, since Cuomo-on-the-Yarra Daniel Andrews began using the nation’s most corrupt constabulary to cover up his government’s homicidally negligent death toll by pretending it was a hitherto free public’s fault all along:

Melbourne residents who try to sneak into regional Victoria to enjoy the relaxing of restrictions in the country have been warned they face fines of almost $5,000…

Victoria Police’s deputy commissioner of regional operations, Rick Nugent, said police would introduce a new offence to deter people from trying to leave Melbourne without a permitted reason…

Deputy Commissioner Nugent said police would particularly focus on drivers who looked like they were going on a holiday.

“We will be checking every vehicle that is towing a caravan, a camper trailer or other trailer, towing a boat or jetski or has surfboards or fishing rods or swags,” he said…

“The people who are found to be found breaching will be issued with a $4,957 fine, that is a huge fine,” Deputy Commissioner Nugent said.

“If there is more than one person, if it is mum and dad, mum and dad both get the fine, so that is close to a $10,000 fine.”

 
Prohibiting not only protests but even public encouragement of opposition to a criminal state has serious and immediate consequences. Like this: a punitively extravagant, parliament-bereft “offence” cooked up in a chat between chest-beating police and ministers – aping each other on. There is no longer the faintest legal, much less constitutional, delineation between Victoria Police and its masters in the Andrews junta.

This entry was posted in Rule of law, State Politics and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to “Police threaten Melbourne residents”… news at 11

  1. Makka
    #3587128, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    There is no longer the faintest legal, much less constitutional, delineation between Victoria Police and its masters in the Andrews junta.

    Modern Brownshirts. Andrew’s Sturmabteilung.

  3. notafan
    #3587137, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    I have to leave Melbourne for a legitimate purpose. DHHS told me to complete a Stat Dec…even though the cho directive does not require me to provide any paperwork.

    Needless to say my car will be empty.

    Just more stress us locked ins needed.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3587140, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Good luck to Victoria Police the next time they are asking for public co-operation in solving a crime….

  5. Tezza
    #3587142, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    I no longer have any sympathy for Victorians. They are tolerating this.

  6. Docket62
    #3587146, posted on September 16, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    The police can’t ‘create an offence’ – all they can do is enforce a statutory offence. If its not on the statutes (and given parliament isn’t sitting) then it isn’t an offence.

    This is piss and wind.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.