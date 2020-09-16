“Police threaten Melbourne residents”… news at 11

THE ABC’s abridged main page teaser version of this report raised both of my eyebrows: “Victoria Police say a new offence will be created…” Since when do police “create” new “offences”? Well, since Cuomo-on-the-Yarra Daniel Andrews began using the nation’s most corrupt constabulary to cover up his government’s homicidally negligent death toll by pretending it was a hitherto free public’s fault all along:
Police threaten Melbourne residents with $5,000 fine for visiting regional Victoria when coronavirus restrictions ease.
Melbourne residents who try to sneak into regional Victoria to enjoy the relaxing of restrictions in the country have been warned they face fines of almost $5,000…
Victoria Police’s deputy commissioner of regional operations, Rick Nugent, said police would introduce a new offence to deter people from trying to leave Melbourne without a permitted reason…
Deputy Commissioner Nugent said police would particularly focus on drivers who looked like they were going on a holiday.
“We will be checking every vehicle that is towing a caravan, a camper trailer or other trailer, towing a boat or jetski or has surfboards or fishing rods or swags,” he said…
“The people who are found to be found breaching will be issued with a $4,957 fine, that is a huge fine,” Deputy Commissioner Nugent said.
“If there is more than one person, if it is mum and dad, mum and dad both get the fine, so that is close to a $10,000 fine.”
Prohibiting not only protests but even public encouragement of opposition to a criminal state has serious and immediate consequences. Like this: a punitively extravagant, parliament-bereft “offence” cooked up in a chat between chest-beating police and ministers – aping each other on. There is no longer the faintest legal, much less constitutional, delineation between Victoria Police and its masters in the Andrews junta.
Modern Brownshirts. Andrew’s Sturmabteilung.
That’s it then, it’s all over.
I have to leave Melbourne for a legitimate purpose. DHHS told me to complete a Stat Dec…even though the cho directive does not require me to provide any paperwork.
Needless to say my car will be empty.
Just more stress us locked ins needed.
Good luck to Victoria Police the next time they are asking for public co-operation in solving a crime….
I no longer have any sympathy for Victorians. They are tolerating this.
The police can’t ‘create an offence’ – all they can do is enforce a statutory offence. If its not on the statutes (and given parliament isn’t sitting) then it isn’t an offence.
This is piss and wind.