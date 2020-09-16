TAFKAS has written many posts on this site about constitutional reform. And the sum total of his ideas taken up is about the same as the sum total of skin in the game that Australia’s health bureaucrats have. And that would be a grand total of NIL.
But TAFKAS persists. Ideas and discussions have value in of themselves. Perhaps something that is written on the Cat is discussed somewhere within earshot of someone who might mention it to someone else.
So here he goes again.
US Senator Ben Sasse is one of the more brighter representatives in the US congress and last week he had an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal on the subject of Senate Reform – Make the Senate Great Again.
Obviously Sasse was writing about the US Senate, but given that the Commonwealth Senate drew some inspiration from the US (giving Australia our silly form of Wash-minster government), there are no doubt some lessons available to Australia.
If you have a subscription, please read it – and note that subscribers to the Australian get a freebie subscription to the WSJ.
But to Sasse’s list TAFKAS would add the following – ban Australian Senators from holding positions in the Executive Council. That is – no minsters from the Senate. If they want to be in the executive, they should run for the house of reps and deal with actually constituents.
Here are 2 Sasse proposals that TAFKAS would support any and every day:
Cancel re-election. One of the biggest reasons Congress gives away its power to the executive branch is that it’s politically expedient for both parties to avoid the decisions that come from the work of legislating. Lawmakers are obsessed with staying in office, and one of the easiest ways to keep getting re-elected is by avoiding hard decisions. We ought to propose a constitutional amendment to limit every senator to one term, but we should double it from six years to 12. Senators who don’t have to worry about short-term popularity can work instead on long-term challenges.
Sunset everything. For decades Pennsylvania Avenue has been a one-way street, as authority flowed from Congress to the executive branch. When the unelected bureaucracy gets power, it doesn’t let go. We ought to end that by having the Senate create a “super committee” dedicated to reviewing all such delegations of power over the past 80 years and then proposing legislation to sunset the authority of entire bureaucracies on a rolling basis. Does, say, the Health and Human Services Department ever answer for its aggressive regulatory lawmaking? Of course not. Sunset all its authority in 12 months and watch lawmakers start to make actual laws.
FDR created this problem.
Truman, JFK LBJ continued.
Carter, Clinton, BO continued.
Now Trump is trying to make a difference. Which is why the Democrats have fought back with the chaos now in the USA.
‘Senators who don’t have to worry about short-term popularity can work instead on long-term challenges.’
Perhaps. Or sit there for twelve years doing nothing other than lining up lucrative post-12 year occupations.
‘sunset…’
It’d be good to have this discussion with a member of parliament and others with practical experience. On the face of it, sunsets are a good idea.
A start would be for both state and commonwealth govs to review all existing laws and if there’s been no prosecutions for 5 years get rid of them. Like you say same with all future legislation or a sunset clause.
Nop, I don’t agree. Strongly.
The current Presidential two-term limit is as good a compromise as you can get. Senators must not have a 12 year term as once they get elected they’d know they’d have free rein. It would be corruption heaven.
The advantage of a two term limit is they have to behave well enough in the first term to be granted a second one by the voters. That limits the damage they can do.
What I would include though is a recall provision for the second term. That way there’s a control to the free-rein danger of the second term where the pollie will be tempted to go all out to amass as much grift as possible. A recall special referendum reduces that possibility somewhat.
Recall provisions for Australian Senators would be a nice option. It’d be fun!
I like sunsetting everything though. The only danger with it is the purple party principle, where the main parties do a deal to roll over any sunsetting laws. This has been happening with Congressional budgets lately.
Unfortunately Keating was right about never standing between a pollie and a bucket of money. But no one should make it easy for them.
Starting from what I think are similar premises to those TAFKAS holds:
– term limits mean there is a definite final round to the principal-agent problem as between voter and representative. What discipline will the representatives face?
– while it would be no problem in NSW or Vic, all of the other states have at some stage in the last 30 years ‘thrown all the bums out’ – had complete or near-complete victory for one party. TAFKAS’s proposal that ministers only be drawn from the HoR means any intending, quality candidate could expect to lose in a smaller state at some stage, and mean that senior pols would be likley to be drawn from safe seats in Melbourne and Sydney. Is that what you really want?
– constant re-legislation makes all settled rules unsettled. It would enhance, not remove, the tendency to log-rolling, and increase the demand for, and influence of, the extra-parliamentary operatives usually derided as ‘lobbyists’.
If we are reforming the Senate,lets stop the practice of casual vacancies occurring and being filled by the party’s nominee.If a senator wants to resign let his seat remain vacant until the next election.