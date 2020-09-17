Freedom Slipping Away

Posted on 11:43 am, September 17, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Well done to the Cats who produced this.

Many thanks to the people who have sent this to me.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Libertarians don't live by argument alone. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Freedom Slipping Away

  3. m0nty
    #3587923, posted on September 17, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Anti-vaxx lunacy never sounded so good.

  4. John A
    #3587929, posted on September 17, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    I wish to associate myself with that expression of enjoyment (Poobah)

  7. Some History
    #3587939, posted on September 17, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    You were getting in “the groove”, Mont?

  8. m0nty
    #3587943, posted on September 17, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    I was enjoying it until he started in on the vaccine. Bird in song form is still Bird.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.