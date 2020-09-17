Gas fires up the hornets of RE

The Coalition decision to go for gas (and a few other things) has poked a stick into the hornets nest of power generators and the RE industry. It is a move guaranteed to make nobody happy because there is no solution that is generally acceptable and it is hard to imagine a bipartisan policy in the current political situation.

In a world where facts are taken seriously I can imagine a bipartisan agreement on the “four icebergs” problem. (1) In view of the AEMO data nobody plausibly deny that we experience frequent and prolonged wind droughts. (2) It is also difficult to deny that the system should be capable of delivering 100% of demand 100% of the time. Similarly, we need air all the time to survive, and hyperventilating last week does not prevent choking or drowning this week. (3) The island effect. This has hardly surfaced in the public discussion so far because we still have just enough conventional power to get along almost 100% of the time. That will not be the case when Liddell closes unless there is a miracle to conjure up 2GW of additional reliable power out of the blue. (4) The claims that transmission lines, batteries and pumped hydro will solve the storage problem can be refuted but not in the same knock-down manner that applies to arguments 1-3.

This video from Mark Mills and Prager is a miracle of compression to explain the key points with vivid images in 5 minutes.