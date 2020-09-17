WHEN all other excuses fail, Democrat street terrorists brandish their brownness. It is impossible to respect an alleged renegade whose violence only proceeds on the understanding that he or she will be treated like a naive piccaninny when caught. They lack the courage of a George Washington’s convictions and should therefore be treated with contempt by everyone – including juries.
Colin & Urooj are children of immigrants, beloved by friends, lawyers working to balance the justice system. Now they face 45+yrs for allegedly setting fire to an empty cop car. One story from the Trump crackdown on #BLM protesters, from @AlbertSamaha & me https://t.co/QWqRopZ5WX
— Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) September 16, 2020
They won’t get 45 years of course but this is a criminal act and they should get gaol time and, worse for them, their legal future will only be with the leftie Democrat firms. Surely they will enjoy defending their activist loser friends for just legal aid money and representing union thugs against the usual stand-over tactic charges.
“allegedly setting fire to an empty cop car” no big only arson.
Love the T shirt – ‘The struggle continues regardless’ or maybe not if we get caught.
There was a time when arson like rape and murder got you hung. I can’t help but think that if we want our civilisation back we will have to return to what worked. As for these 2 do we call it brown or DemocRat privilege?
Hang em high. Hang em hard!
Colin & Urooj are children of immigrants …
I thought everyone was supposed to be equal before the law, even “immigrants”?
beloved by friends …
What does that have to do with anything? Even the very worst people (including serial killers) are “beloved by friends.”
lawyers working to balance the justice system
How does that justify acts of domestic terrorism, and where is this alleged lack of balance in the justice system?
If a lawyer won’t respect the law, why should anyone?
There is a wonderful artistic similarity of posters and Tshirts with the Socialist Alliance in Australia, that became the Green Left, Resistance and then the Young Socialist Alliance and then…. ( they must update the Trot Guide so we can follow all this). I’ve noticed the same style in graphics in the USA. Perhaps there is a PhD in that.
So they have the means to actually make a difference and resorted to vandalism. Reminds me of Michelle Obama using a hashtag to save girls whilst married to the most powerful man in the world.