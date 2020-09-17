WHEN all other excuses fail, Democrat street terrorists brandish their brownness. It is impossible to respect an alleged renegade whose violence only proceeds on the understanding that he or she will be treated like a naive piccaninny when caught. They lack the courage of a George Washington’s convictions and should therefore be treated with contempt by everyone – including juries.

Colin & Urooj are children of immigrants, beloved by friends, lawyers working to balance the justice system. Now they face 45+yrs for allegedly setting fire to an empty cop car. One story from the Trump crackdown on #BLM protesters, from @AlbertSamaha & me https://t.co/QWqRopZ5WX — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) September 16, 2020