Bureaucrats. Sound familiar?

The following couple of paragraphs are from an exceptionally good and important book by Iain Murray of the Competitive Enterprise Institute; it is called the Socialist Temptation. This is a very important book to read because it might be considered a manual for Australian Government.
Here is a link to an interview with Murray about the book.
TAFKAS is about half way through. Read it. Pass it on.
In the socialist commonwealth, the bureaucrat is all important. In a planned economy, it is the bureaucrat that does the planning. In a communist tyranny, it is the bureaucrat who orders the executions. In a democratic socialist country, it is bureaucrats who oversee the nationalized industries and the social services. In a socialized health system, it is bureaucrats who decide when your hip operation will be and which medicines you have access to. The role of democracy in all of this is so limited that, as Seldon implies, it is practically meaningless.
Bureaucrats issue permits and decide who should get them. Bureaucrats preside over everything from life-and-death decisions down to whether or not your public housing is eligible for repairs. In the public health bureaucracies, bureaucrats decide what you can and can’t ingest or inhale.
And the bureaucrats are not drawn from the population at random. Some degree of expertise is required, so bureaucrats emerge from training programs administered after selection from (generally) a college-educated pool of applicants. Thus bureaucrats all over the world share two characteristics: they believe what they are doing is for your own good, and that, like the gentlemen in Whitehall, they know better than you.
If bureaucrats were drawn from the people at random, then at least occasionally there would be some who questioned the system. But because people generally aspire to become bureaucrats because they believe in the system, bureaucracy routinely validates itself.
So in the name of equality the socialist system empowers a special class of people to control or at least direct the lives of the majority. Over time, this class becomes entrenched, and has a tendency to become corrupt.
Not just corrupt. Incompetent and self perpetuating.
You seem to have neglected to add: self-serving and malicious”.
“Nuremberg Defence” rules apply.
Witness Canberra
the designed-for-purpose removed-from-reality bureaucrat bubble.
Another argument for decentralised government – more like the Swiss cantons, or maybe weakening State and Fed governments, and moving authority to local council level.
This aspect was highlighted in a recent History Channel doco about the women of the Third Reich.
Clerical workers had the job of selecting names scheduled for death. They did so quite matter-of-factly.
Frightening.
to add a few things: Affirmative action and the bureaucratic mind: People who are hired now understand that they are part of a diversity policy. Hence they know they are not the best at their job and there are more competent people. So they must create a job environment where 1. this can never be found out and 2 they never have to compete with more competent people. The standard stategy is to create a mini kingdom of favours and keep any useful information secret. They must have people ‘owe them’ so in the rise to power they are obsequious, obscure and secretive, and try to influence the new hires to join their circle of favours. To ensure no one finds out they are incompetent, everyone has meetings with new gobbledygook training that no one understands, but they all nod. Very quickly the department becomes virulent and , of course, completely useless . Hey welcome to Victoria!
A Bureaucrat is someone who is too timid to face the realities of the real business world, too lazy to get a proper job and too nervous to steal. My sister-in-law is a classic bureaucrat who demonstrates the Peter Principle for all the world to see and yet she has just been promoted again.
The end point? Victoriastan, a 30 year experiment coming to fruition.