Bureaucrats. Sound familiar?

In the socialist commonwealth, the bureaucrat is all important. In a planned economy, it is the bureaucrat that does the planning. In a communist tyranny, it is the bureaucrat who orders the executions. In a democratic socialist country, it is bureaucrats who oversee the nationalized industries and the social services. In a socialized health system, it is bureaucrats who decide when your hip operation will be and which medicines you have access to. The role of democracy in all of this is so limited that, as Seldon implies, it is practically meaningless.

Bureaucrats issue permits and decide who should get them. Bureaucrats preside over everything from life-and-death decisions down to whether or not your public housing is eligible for repairs. In the public health bureaucracies, bureaucrats decide what you can and can’t ingest or inhale.

And the bureaucrats are not drawn from the population at random. Some degree of expertise is required, so bureaucrats emerge from training programs administered after selection from (generally) a college-educated pool of applicants. Thus bureaucrats all over the world share two characteristics: they believe what they are doing is for your own good, and that, like the gentlemen in Whitehall, they know better than you.

If bureaucrats were drawn from the people at random, then at least occasionally there would be some who questioned the system. But because people generally aspire to become bureaucrats because they believe in the system, bureaucracy routinely validates itself.

So in the name of equality the socialist system empowers a special class of people to control or at least direct the lives of the majority. Over time, this class becomes entrenched, and has a tendency to become corrupt.