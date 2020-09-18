Everything and the Kitchen Sinc

No doubt our exhausted and exalted editor in chief Sinclair has seen this and has probably published this, but TAFKAS has only stumbled upon this. This is Peter Theil:

This comes to mind (and is quoted) in a recent Niall Ferguson piece in Bloomberg where he writes:

As Andersen puts it, “In the near future, every person who enters a public space [in China] could be identified, instantly, by AI matching them to an ocean of personal data, including their every text communication, and their body’s one-of-a-kind protein-construction schema. In time, algorithms will be able to string together data points from a broad range of sources — travel records, friends and associates, reading habits, purchases — to predict political resistance before it happens.”

Interesting. Very interesting.

So the question for TAFKAS is how did the Victorian Government so quickly identify Zoe Buhler and all the other social media posters to whose homes the police came.

Can someone in Victoria please ask the Victorian Government, perhaps at one of the Dan-Briefings, whether the Victorian government is using AI and other data analytics to track citizens? Also, what information and analytic services has the Victorian Government purchased from Facebook?