Everything and the Kitchen Sinc

No doubt our exhausted and exalted editor in chief Sinclair has seen this and has probably published this, but TAFKAS has only stumbled upon this. This is Peter Theil:
This comes to mind (and is quoted) in a recent Niall Ferguson piece in Bloomberg where he writes:
As Andersen puts it, “In the near future, every person who enters a public space [in China] could be identified, instantly, by AI matching them to an ocean of personal data, including their every text communication, and their body’s one-of-a-kind protein-construction schema. In time, algorithms will be able to string together data points from a broad range of sources — travel records, friends and associates, reading habits, purchases — to predict political resistance before it happens.”
Interesting. Very interesting.
So the question for TAFKAS is how did the Victorian Government so quickly identify Zoe Buhler and all the other social media posters to whose homes the police came.
Can someone in Victoria please ask the Victorian Government, perhaps at one of the Dan-Briefings, whether the Victorian government is using AI and other data analytics to track citizens? Also, what information and analytic services has the Victorian Government purchased from Facebook?
Erm… she was on Facebook. And also in the White Pages, probably.
You lot watch too many TV shows.
Monty she used ‘ Zoe Lee ‘ on Facebook and who, other than businesses and my mother has a landline any more?
China ALP
Wasn’t she dobbed in by someone on Facebook?
The left are full of karens. Some will join groups (or follow certain people on Twitter for example) so that they can then dob in the activity and get the page shut down or tweeter suspended.
No need AI when you have millions of dobbers actively and voluntarily searching.
Yes ring dhhs and press 8 if you are dobbing
Other young mum who got home visit was told Facebook was being monitored. She said she had neither driver’s license or passport.
Since I doubt even the Victorian police have the resources (or interest) to monitor Facebook 24/7, she was obviously shopped to the cops. The simplest explanation is usually correct.
What a Brave New World we live in.
Yes, the State could be and probably is spying on citizens, but I think that it’s more likely that one of her (and their) Facebook friends isn’t really a friend at all.
OTOH
https://www.theregister.com/2020/09/17/uk_contracts_palantir_border/
Who needs psychics floating in a fishtank.
What are the odds that Zoe was previously “known to police”?
Why does that matter?
The question was how the police knew who Zoe was. Perhaps she and Plod went way back.
Yes, the State could be and probably is spying on citizens,
And m0nty is quite comfortable with this. He has grown to love Big Fascism.