Everything and the Kitchen Sinc

Posted on 11:09 am, September 18, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

No doubt our exhausted and exalted editor in chief Sinclair has seen this and has probably published this, but TAFKAS has only stumbled upon this.  This is Peter Theil:

Crypto is libertarian.  AI is communist.

This comes to mind (and is quoted) in a recent Niall Ferguson piece in Bloomberg where he writes:

As Andersen puts it, “In the near future, every person who enters a public space [in China] could be identified, instantly, by AI matching them to an ocean of personal data, including their every text communication, and their body’s one-of-a-kind protein-construction schema. In time, algorithms will be able to string together data points from a broad range of sources — travel records, friends and associates, reading habits, purchases — to predict political resistance before it happens.”

Interesting.  Very interesting.

So the question for TAFKAS is how did the Victorian Government so quickly identify Zoe Buhler and all the other social media posters to whose homes the police came.

Can someone in Victoria please ask the Victorian Government, perhaps at one of the Dan-Briefings, whether the Victorian government is using AI and other data analytics to track citizens?  Also, what information and analytic services has the Victorian Government purchased from Facebook?

14 Responses to Everything and the Kitchen Sinc

  1. m0nty
    #3589224, posted on September 18, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Erm… she was on Facebook. And also in the White Pages, probably.

    You lot watch too many TV shows.

  2. notafan
    #3589227, posted on September 18, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Monty she used ‘ Zoe Lee ‘ on Facebook and who, other than businesses and my mother has a landline any more?

  4. Baa Humbug
    #3589229, posted on September 18, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Wasn’t she dobbed in by someone on Facebook?
    The left are full of karens. Some will join groups (or follow certain people on Twitter for example) so that they can then dob in the activity and get the page shut down or tweeter suspended.
    No need AI when you have millions of dobbers actively and voluntarily searching.

  5. notafan
    #3589230, posted on September 18, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Yes ring dhhs and press 8 if you are dobbing

    Other young mum who got home visit was told Facebook was being monitored. She said she had neither driver’s license or passport.

  6. Damon
    #3589231, posted on September 18, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Since I doubt even the Victorian police have the resources (or interest) to monitor Facebook 24/7, she was obviously shopped to the cops. The simplest explanation is usually correct.

  7. Hay Stockard
    #3589232, posted on September 18, 2020 at 11:32 am

    What a Brave New World we live in.

  8. A Lurker
    #3589237, posted on September 18, 2020 at 11:38 am

    So the question for TAFKAS is how did the Victorian Government so quickly identify Zoe Buhler and all the other social media posters to whose homes the police came.

    Yes, the State could be and probably is spying on citizens, but I think that it’s more likely that one of her (and their) Facebook friends isn’t really a friend at all.

  9. Diogenes
    #3589243, posted on September 18, 2020 at 11:48 am

    OTOH

    The UK government has enlisted controversial US AI biz Palantir in a bid to “mitigate and manage potential disruption at the border” as the country’s departure from the EU comes into force.

    According to documents seen by The Guardian, Palantir, co-founded by Trump-backing Peter Thiel, has been contracted by the Cabinet Office to build a Border Flow Toolkit.

    In the US, Palantir, which is contracted to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has created an Analytical Framework for Intelligence to pull data from federal, state and local law-enforcement databases to create individual profiles and citizens thought to represent a risk are tracked. The database includes personal details, social connections and travel histories.

    According to information leaked to The Guardian, Palantir was contracted to build the Border Flow Toolkit on 11 September, having completed a “successful test connection made to Home Office system with Palantir technology” a few days earlier.

    https://www.theregister.com/2020/09/17/uk_contracts_palantir_border/

  10. K2
    #3589246, posted on September 18, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Who needs psychics floating in a fishtank.

  11. m0nty
    #3589248, posted on September 18, 2020 at 11:54 am

    What are the odds that Zoe was previously “known to police”?

  13. m0nty
    #3589252, posted on September 18, 2020 at 11:58 am

    The question was how the police knew who Zoe was. Perhaps she and Plod went way back.

  14. Boambee John
    #3589257, posted on September 18, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Yes, the State could be and probably is spying on citizens,

    And m0nty is quite comfortable with this. He has grown to love Big Fascism.

