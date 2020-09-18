Good news everybody, China is thinking about peak emissions!

Well if you can believe this, you can believe anything.

“China is willing to contribute more and we are now considering and studying a mid-century long-term vision for climate change, including such issues as the peaking of carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality.”

China’s former chief climate negotiator, Xie Zhenhua, said in a speech on Wednesday that the country had met its 2020 carbon emission target three years of schedule and was “making active preparations” for updating the 2030 target.

Beijing is favouring clean energy over fossil fuels in its coronavirus recovery package, but provinces have reverted to building coal power plants to reboot economic growth.

In its initial pledge towards the Paris Agreement, China committed to peaking emissions by 2030 and cut the carbon intensity of its economy 60-65% from 2005 levels.

Signatories to the Paris pact are expected to submit updated targets by the end of 2020, but the UN only expects 80 to meet the deadline, not including China.

UK climate action champion Nigel Topping said on Twitter that China’s announcement “raises expectations for COP26 in Glasgow next year. Could China be about to join the race to zero?”

