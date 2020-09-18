Green energy in Britain

See if you can find the wind and solar. Source.
Jo Nova’s report on the return to coal yesterday when the temperature was up and the wind was down. Read all about it!
Kevin Rudd tweeted: “For anyone who thinks it cannot be done: the UK has not produced any electricity from coal for the last two months — the longest period since the Industrial Revolution. Let that sink in,” he concluded with all the deadening portentousness he could muster.
But then it got warm, calm, and everyone wanted to use the air con:
At its peak this week, the UK was getting nearly 3000MW from coal, well more than three times the 800MW or so coming from all the wind turbines, both those that despoil the British landscape and those parked equally hideously offshore.
And in Australia this morning, how many people outside Tasmania would get a hot breakfast and morning coffee if it was up to the wind to provide the power?
but….but…. but renewables are cheaper, they’re…they’re…. they’re renewable. Awh fu*k it they don’t work when you need them most.
When that dickhead rudd said that the UK were still generating over 40% of their needs from gas. Some how gas suddenly became a renewable in his tiny mind.
11 Sept: China Dialogue: What are the prospects of an EU–China climate deal?
Ahead of the EU–China leaders’ call on 14 September, the EU is looking to China for strong climate targets
by Byford Tsang, Jennifer Tollmann
Although trade will be the focus of the EU–China leaders’ call on 14 September, it would be a mistake to think climate is off the summit’s agenda or unimportant in the broader relationship…
***Unspoken, but not forgotten in the European debate is growing concern over China’s reawakening coal habit. If China completes all the coal power plants it is currently building and plans to build, the lifetime emissions from these projects would be equal to nearly seven times the EU’s annual emissions…
https://chinadialogue.net/en/climate/what-are-the-prospects-of-an-eu-china-climate-deal/
15 Sept: The Diplomat: China, EU Leaders Hold ‘Intense’ Virtual Meeting
by Shannon Tiezzi
On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel…
According to Michel, the meeting addressed “four key topics”: climate change, economic and trade issues, “international affairs and human rights,” and “COVID-19 and economic recovery.”
The video call was a sharply downgraded version of what was once planned as a massive in-person summit to be held in Leipzig, Germany this September, bringing together Xi and the heads of state of all 27 EU member countries. The summit – and a long-dreamed-of bilateral investment treaty between China and the EU, known as the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) — was to be the crowning achievement of Germany’s rotating presidency of the Council of the EU. But the in-person summit was cancelled months ago, officially due to the coronavirus pandemic…
The two sides also agreed to set up “high level dialogues” on the environment and climate as well as digital issues. The environment is an issue of much friction between Europe and the United States, as the Trump administration has withdrawn the country from the Paris climate agreement and consistently downplays the threat of climate change. Thus seeking cooperation on climate action is one of Germany’s key priorities for relations with China, according to a top German diplomat for the Asia-Pacific…
In another topic Beijing would be keen to downplay, Michel and von der Leyen also stressed the need for China to provide full cooperation for an international investigation of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic – a sensitive topic for China, given the virus’ initial emergence in Wuhan…
https://thediplomat.com/2020/09/china-eu-leaders-hold-intense-virtual-meeting/
1 Nov 2019: Time: China Is Bankrolling Green Energy Projects Around the World
By Charlie Campbell/Shanghai
The vast majority of the more than $244 billion that China has spent on energy projects worldwide since 2000 have been on fossil fuels, according to data from the Global Development Policy Center, a policy-oriented research body affiliated with Boston University. Despite Xi telling journalists at April’s second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing that he embraces “open, clean and green development,” China has financed more than 300 foreign coal plants from Egypt to the Philippines…
According to Nicholas, the analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, Beijing’s vociferous championing of renewables is “partly an attempt to position itself globally regarding climate issues, but also to distract from the fact that it’s also heavily pushing coal-fired technology to developing countries.” For as long as the Chinese Communist Party’s legitimacy relies on the prosperity of the Chinese people, green intentions will always be sacrificed on the altar of economic expediency, both at home and abroad.
https://time.com/5714267/china-green-energy/
It’s blowing a gale here in South Gippsland at the moment, so I assume that all the windmills have been turned off.