Green energy in Britain

See if you can find the wind and solar. Source.

Jo Nova’s report on the return to coal yesterday when the temperature was up and the wind was down. Read all about it!

Kevin Rudd tweeted: “For anyone who thinks it cannot be done: the UK has not produced any electricity from coal for the last two months — the longest period since the Industrial Revolution. Let that sink in,” he concluded with all the deadening portentousness he could muster.

But then it got warm, calm, and everyone wanted to use the air con:

At its peak this week, the UK was getting nearly 3000MW from coal, well more than three times the 800MW or so coming from all the wind turbines, both those that despoil the British landscape and those parked equally hideously offshore.

And in Australia this morning, how many people outside Tasmania would get a hot breakfast and morning coffee if it was up to the wind to provide the power?