This is a link to a course being run by UTS – University of Technology Sydney.

They are running a course at the cost of $1,200 per head to explain to people how best to win government business.

Yes. One arm of government charging the private sector a fee to explain how to sell to government,

This course demystifies the complexity of public sector procurement and helps you to develop practical plans to capture your share of the $150 billion worth of annual government expenditure across goods and services.

According to UTS:

There has never been a more important time than now to consider the diversity of your customer base. If the government sector is not already a significant portion of your revenue, you should seriously think about developing new sales and marketing plans targeting government as a client.

And what is the first “learning outcome”:

Understand why it’s not always about the cheapest price

It would probably be covered in the content but what also is important:

which ex-politicians or ex-senior public servants should be hired to help.

how to lobby the government to undermine your competitors and/or to restructure the procurement to meet your needs and not the tax payer’s.

why diversity is more important than price and quality.

At a time when government accounts for more than 50% of GDP this is seems par for the course.

We are stuffed. We are so, so stuffed.