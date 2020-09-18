This is a link to a course being run by UTS – University of Technology Sydney.
They are running a course at the cost of $1,200 per head to explain to people how best to win government business.
Yes. One arm of government charging the private sector a fee to explain how to sell to government,
This course demystifies the complexity of public sector procurement and helps you to develop practical plans to capture your share of the $150 billion worth of annual government expenditure across goods and services.
According to UTS:
There has never been a more important time than now to consider the diversity of your customer base. If the government sector is not already a significant portion of your revenue, you should seriously think about developing new sales and marketing plans targeting government as a client.
And what is the first “learning outcome”:
Understand why it’s not always about the cheapest price
It would probably be covered in the content but what also is important:
- which ex-politicians or ex-senior public servants should be hired to help.
- how to lobby the government to undermine your competitors and/or to restructure the procurement to meet your needs and not the tax payer’s.
- why diversity is more important than price and quality.
At a time when government accounts for more than 50% of GDP this is seems par for the course.
We are stuffed. We are so, so stuffed.
Yep, Australia is rooted, rubber booted and electrocuted (but saved by the blackout).
South Africa or Argentina – choose your fate.
Look up “tenderpreneur”.
If you can’t beat em …
The next logical step is of course to get rid of that pesky private sector altogether and simply nationalise the entire economy.
Then we will be able to abolish inequality, finally. And we’ll have climate change licked to boot. And the beer virus, too.
Did I forget anything, comrades?
No doubt the course will have input from private security firms with experience in securing contracts with the Victorian government during times of emergency. This section will cover important aspects such as who you know in the Labor government and union sector (currying favor with mates) and presenting your business as a diversified, gender equal and indigenous operator.
The first learning outcome statement is wrong. It’s mostly about the cheapest price. It’s written by UTS as a hook to snare the gullible. I’ve pitched, won and lost many tenders and consulted to Govt procurement so I know how the selection process works. It’s awful and designed to protect their masters.
Talked with a group of European uni students a decade or so go. Every one, every one, was doing a degree in government regulation. No longer technology or literature, now it is learning the regulations so you are employable in government and business.
I’ve dealt with government in the past. Sold stuff to CAA, RAAF, DSTO etc.
Made a decision a while ago to no longer do business with government.
As someone who has “sold to government” at all levels over many years, let me assure all that this course is a waste of time.
With government RFPs, the fix is always in from the start, 100% of the time. I’ve witnessed the winks & nods, the deluded belief that it’s a level playing field, and more.
They always do elaborate dances representing “fairness”, “transparency” etc., but they are dances. The decision as to who gets the business has been made well before the RFP goes out.
It’s at its worst in local governments – the City of Sydney being notorious for using RFPs as a political tool to donate ratepayers money to its cluster of Alphabet People luvvies.
States reward ‘correct-think’ organisations that embraces the whole toxic cocktail of Leftist views.
The Feds are more cautious as they fear scrutiny.
Be assured, government business is a grant, a payoff, and government RFPs are a fraudulent piece of street theatre.
Is it being run by Geoff Dixon and redundant QANTAS executives?
Sounds like a very practical course.
The private business will be smart enough to inflate their prices to easily cover the $1200, so they won’t be any worse off … UTS can earn money without being a burden on the taxpayer. You know it makes sense.
Hopefully they give Milton Friedman’s explanation:
The 4 Ways Of Spending
1) Spend your own money on yourself.
2) Spend your own money on somebody else.
3) Spend somebody else’s money on yourself.
4) Spend somebody else’s money on somebody else.
This is all you need to understand to see why it’s not about the cheapest price, nor about the best product for that matter. Look … you can’t blame a university for teaching some theory that is solid … and then what people choose to do with that understanding (from a moral standpoint) is their own decision. If more people understood this they might also become better informed voters.