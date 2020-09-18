When all else fails, find a “death threat”

I’M not worried about the so-called “death threats” which Queensland’s governing class – the chummy, COVID-hysterical, them-against-us Karenclatura of police, medical “officials,” journalists and Annastacia Palaszczuk – have suddenly invented to silence criticism of unctuous virus czar Jeanette Young. We’ve seen “death threats” used before – usually on behalf of women – to flip a news cycle and turn a blunderer into a martyr. The gender card is now strictly for plonkers. Real women hide behind “death threats.” The NSW Blues were at greater risk in Caxton Street than the CHO will ever be. Carriage services should not be misused to frighten people – on that all reasonable people agree. But just because a righteously angry citizen expresses contempt for Queensland’s daffy duumvirate in imprudently colourful terms doesn’t mean the latter are in danger. Here is footage of Julie Bishop being violently mobbed at Melbourne University in 2014. The ABC’s reporter, Lisa Tucker, described the then Foreign Minister’s most willing assailant as a “gentleman.”

Justifiably under pressure for mindless authoritarianism – to say nothing of a trooper’s willingness to advertise “our strong response” to the “pandemic” for the ALP until election day – Young has been grating the nerves of Queenslanders for months. Just when she was starting to be held to account over her cold-hearted handling of interstate border exemptions, she conveniently became the Salman Rushdie of Australian public life: “police officers outside her home and with her everywhere she goes.” I’m sure this personal bodyguard makes Young feel immune to both imaginary assassins and – more importantly – accountability but I’m not the only one who isn’t genuinely worried about her safety. Queensland Police aren’t bothered either. The man charged yesterday with making death threats online against Young and Palaszczuk has not been held in custody but was issued a breezy Notice To Appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on October 7.

The cartoon: Health Minister Dr Steven Miles (a doctor of trade unions) says it’s a “ : Health Minister Dr Steven Miles (a doctor of trade unions) says it’s a “ new low .”