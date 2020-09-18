When all else fails, find a “death threat”

I’M not worried about the so-called “death threats” which Queensland’s governing class – the chummy, COVID-hysterical, them-against-us Karenclatura of police, medical “officials,” journalists and Annastacia Palaszczuk – have suddenly invented to silence criticism of unctuous virus czar Jeanette Young. We’ve seen “death threats” used before – usually on behalf of women – to flip a news cycle and turn a blunderer into a martyr. The gender card is now strictly for plonkers. Real women hide behind “death threats.” The NSW Blues were at greater risk in Caxton Street than the CHO will ever be. Carriage services should not be misused to frighten people – on that all reasonable people agree. But just because a righteously angry citizen expresses contempt for Queensland’s daffy duumvirate in imprudently colourful terms doesn’t mean the latter are in danger. Here is footage of Julie Bishop being violently mobbed at Melbourne University in 2014. The ABC’s reporter, Lisa Tucker, described the then Foreign Minister’s most willing assailant as a “gentleman.”
Justifiably under pressure for mindless authoritarianism – to say nothing of a trooper’s willingness to advertise “our strong response” to the “pandemic” for the ALP until election day – Young has been grating the nerves of Queenslanders for months. Just when she was starting to be held to account over her cold-hearted handling of interstate border exemptions, she conveniently became the Salman Rushdie of Australian public life: “police officers outside her home and with her everywhere she goes.” I’m sure this personal bodyguard makes Young feel immune to both imaginary assassins and – more importantly – accountability but I’m not the only one who isn’t genuinely worried about her safety. Queensland Police aren’t bothered either. The man charged yesterday with making death threats online against Young and Palaszczuk has not been held in custody but was issued a breezy Notice To Appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on October 7.
Qld’s public health emergency declaration expires on 2 October.
We await with ‘bated breath to see whether it is extended…which will be quite a trick given that nobody actually seems to be ill.
FFS what a bunch of precious ‘individuals’ inhabit Queensland. Placechook and her side kick have pretty much destroyed the tourism industry in Queensland singlehandedly. Lucky they’ve still got Adani or there’d be no new employers in the state at all.
The Leftards. So super sensitive. And bullshit artists . They are the ones of threats and bullying. They make me sick with their projections.
Just like those IPA ones on the ALPBC?
That ceased to be any obstacle to the rapid implementation of the New-Totalitarian Australia quite early in the whole scamdemic saga.
Never fear: We will soon all ‘work’ for the government.
So it won’t matter.
You need an illness for a public health crisis? How quaint.
Has Anna lost a lot, lot of weight or did the artist run out of paint? Reminds me of Shakespeare’s opening of Macbeth although the horse would have to be the third witch.
“… police officers outside her home and with her everywhere she goes.”
Driving Miss Crazy.
What’s “ridiculous”, “unscientific” and especially “far-right conspiracy” about the cartoon in question? Everything seems undeniable, with the possible exception of COVID IS ONLY A MILD FLU.
It’s just a list of the standard retorts that lefties use against anyone who disagrees with them…about anything.
As I have said before, Covid is the most politicised disease since the big lie that we were all going to die from AIDS.
Until a few politicians start losing elections that won’t change.
LOL. Pay that.