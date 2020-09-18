Yet another new role for Government

Who knew. A Labor Party member from South Australia who is a lawyer by training, spent his entire “professional” career as either a union official or a member of parliament believes, within any specific or detailed information, whether a private project in NSW is “economic”. Fascinating.

In the SMH:

The gas that matters most to this question is near Narrabri in northern NSW, where Santos estimates it can produce gas at $6.40 a gigajoule – a price Butler believes is too high to solve Australia’s energy challenges. (Mark) Butler criticises the project on economics more than emissions.

Very impressive that someone who knows nothing about economics can make such a call. But this is Politics Oz Style.

But boy this Butler chap is talented:

Butler believes domestic gas will be too expensive to justify more power stations at a time when solar, wind and battery storage are getting cheaper.

Butler is so talented that he knows more than the people who are putting their own money and reputation on the line. Impressive. Maybe a job at the United Nation or the European Union beckons.

Yep. We are stuffed. We are so, so stuffed.