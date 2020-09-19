Breaking news: Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a pioneering figure in the fight for women’s legal equality and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died on Friday at the age of 87.
-
-
I bet they tried to revive her for hours – possibly days.
I reckon a Trump nomination will be in the pipe within a week.
And here I sit without champagne.
.
h/t Q&A
The progressive left will go apeshit crazy in 3…..2……1
Breaking emergency.
Efforts are being made to revive Mitch McConnell with massive doses of hydroxychloroquine. It is believed all blood has rushed from his head to his groin.
Do not speak ill of the dead.
It must be recognised that what she did for her “side” was heroic. It was elder abuse to encourage/force her to stay on the court whilst ill. It probably took years off her life.
Cat…..pigeons. Go!
I hope DJT already has a list in a desk drawer of who to appoint.
Funny how Trump released an updated list of Supreme Court picks just last week.
The man seems to now in advance. Always one step ahead.
I thought RBG would retire leading up to the election to stir up the left to go and vote.
This is actually bad for Trump because the left will get out the vote for fear of losing Roe v Wade.
Nothing is more important to the left than the ability to kill babies.
Weekend at Bernies will be on a rerun marathon
Bloody hell.
And we thought the left had already lost their tiny minds.
Poor woman. Should have retired years ago and left herself some time to smell the roses. RIP.
I’m sure they’ll leave the replacement pick to the whoever wins the election…right? The people’s choice and all that.
C.L.
#3590206, posted on September 19, 2020 at 9:56 am
Some believe she has been kept alive (in name only for last 18 months) ever since Kavanaugh was sworn in as an associate justice of SCOTUS.
5/3 to the republicans or 4/4 to the swamp. Roberts is believed to be bought.
Ha… ha… no.
That was a direct quote of what a panel member said on Q&A when Maggie Thatcher’s death was announced, to lots of giggling among the impartial audience.
Holy hell. If Trump can get someone like Amy Coney Barrett confirmed soon, the streets are going to burn. More. Images of Trump’s opponents losing their shit is going to help him.
And if any prissy evangelical types were thinking of sitting this one out, they now have a powerful interest in voting.
mOnster just threw up that free lunch JC bought him on the previous bet as to RBG’s longevity.
Bloody hell! The python is feeling the pain already.
Within a couple of days the MSM will start treating her SCOTUS seat as an hereditary title, to be bequeathed to her nominated successor.
Anything else would disrespect feminism, the fight for social justice, yada, yada.
As if this election season wasn’t insane enough. The republicans have the numbers do they have the mongrel? Or will they once again snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The next 7 weeks are going to be entertaining to watch. From half the world away should be far enough.
Would you like some champagne?
Arnost, RBG was completely in her element as a SCOTUS justice. No one forced her to stay on the bench. She died doing the job she loved.
It’s pretty amazing she lived so long. Not sure what she died of, but she beat pancreatic cancer for far longer than you would expect.
Good news for Trump, he gets a campaign reset.
I see the US Left is already getting extremely bolshie about packing the courts if McConnell rams through a Federalist Society droog.
metastatic pancreas cancer! Pah, it was Covid what done it. Couldn’t be anything else.
The people voted in 2016 for a president knowing he would serve 4 years and that vote counts until the next election, so go FUCK YOURSELVES lefties.
Merrick Garland says hey.
I think in this instance, yes. Mitch McConnell is a judge confirmation machine. It’s his superpower.
They were going to do that anyway.
I was disgusted that an ABC audience would cheer the death of Margret Thatcher – so to I am disgusted that anyone could celebrate RBG death.
My humble suggestion is – don’t be disgusting…
The senate and president make the decision and Amy Barrett has some democrat support – but is there enough time to nominate within next 60 days – a big ask – Ginsburg is the head of the lefties so if people thought Kavanauh selection was tough this one will be atomic!!
Would it actually be better for Trump if he waited, so that he has an issue to go to the election with?
I would expect the Republicans preferred replacement to be announced today. Time’s awastin’.
Merrick Garland be damned. McConnell had the numbers to say no back then, and he has the numbers to say yes now. Do I understand why liberals would be upset at the double standard? Yes. Do I feel sorry them, feel that McConnell is doing the wrong thing? Good lord no. The Dems would do exactly the same thing if they had the numbers.
They probably shouldn’t have started the process of dumping the Senate filibuster back in 2013. Chickens, roosting etc.
Small edit suggestion, dickhead.
I’m sure they’ll leave the replacement pick to the whoever wins the election…right? The people’s choice and all that and then the Demonics can front up with perjury trolls to destroy the nominee. ” 40 years ago, he bumped into me at a High school reunion and it wasn’t accidental”.
Kamala Harris will have to take a break in campaigning if there is a confirmation hearing…
This throws a massive spanner in the works.
No. Do it now. At this point the left’s insanity is one of Trump’s biggest selling points. Riots and open hysteria can only improve his chances. He can also use it as part of his promise that people would become tired of all the winning. It’s about momentum.
Spare a thought for mUnty. Trump will shit it in, SCOTUS is about to become resolutely conservative for a generation. It’s all slipping away, isn’t it mOron? The Dreams of My Father are stuck to toilet paper now, wiped away and flushed.
…
Will she get the same amount of funerals as George Floyd? Maybe they can embalm her and put her in a glass sarcophagus like Lenin so she can live on for eternity and still vote!
It has to be a ‘woman of colour’, otherwise they’ll invent more fake rape accusations.
“We have to do fascism because the opposition would be fascists if they won government.”
The argument of fascists.
It’s pretty amazing she lived so long. Not sure what she died of, but she beat pancreatic cancer for far longer than you would expect.
Tough old chook, Pancreatic cancer is 99% of times a death sentence, and she beat it once.
They probably shouldn’t have started the process of dumping the Senate filibuster back in 2013. Chickens, roosting etc.
That was my first thought, and Monty im afraid your howling and clinging to Bidens skirts on it being wrong to force it through might need reviewing in light of his own statements on the matter.
As Democrats’ chances of gaining a majority in the Senate have increased, calls for the abolition of the filibuster if they take control have also gained steam. Some senators who have been previously skeptical of change, such as Chris Co ons (D-Del.), have indicated an openness to reform. At the funeral of civil rights leader Representative John Lewis (D-Ga.), former President Barack Obama argued that if Republicans obstructed voting rights legislation in the next Congress, Democrats should eliminate the filibuster to pass it. For his part, Biden told reporters in July that “depend[ing] on how obstreperous [Republicans] become … I think you’re going to just have to take a look” at abolishing the procedure.
….
Also..
While much of the Senate’s business now requires the filing of cloture motions, there are some important exceptions. One involves nominations to executive branch positions and federal judgeships on which, thanks to two procedural changes adopted in 2013 and 2017, only a simple majority is required to end debate.
Roost, coming home, chickens, some assembly required….
“We have to do fascism because the opposition would be fascists if they won government.”
..
For his part, Biden told reporters in July that “depend[ing] on how obstreperous [Republicans] become … I think you’re going to just have to take a look” at abolishing the procedure.
…
thanks to two procedural changes adopted in 2013 and 2017, only a simple majority is required to end debate.
You like to take a swing at defending those statements 7 changes made by the HariDen/ Obama administrations?
O C O:
“Not sure what she died of, but….”
I hear that COVID-19 is the Cause of Death du jour..
No, it’s just politics, m0nty. I understand you’re too dim-witted to realise your people would do exactly the same thing if the shoe were on the other foot, and you’d cheer them on as they were doing it.
Maybe you do realise this but you’re too dishonest to admit it.
Maybe some from column A, some from column B.
This will help the Dems bigly.
Expect a massive turnout now.
I’m sure they’ll leave the replacement pick to the whoever wins the election…right? The people’s choice and all that.
I am sure that the Democrats would have waited till the election!
LOL
Was Pancreatic cancer in the end.
Horrible way to go, usually very painful.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, supreme court justice, dies aged 87
Stalwart of court’s liberal bloc had survived four cancer treatments
Death of justice gives Trump chance of third appointment
This is sure to send the Left Regressives stark raving crazy in trying to work out which way Trump will use his SCOTUS nomination in what remains of the election cycle. You watch he will just play masterfully with their minds, it will be beautiful to watch & in the meantime he will concentrate on winning his re-election
McConnell confirms he will ram through a new SCOTUS pick before the election.
Murkowski already saying she will vote no, you’d expect Romney also would be a no. Pressure on Collins, and there has to be one other to block it.
McConnell confirms he will ram through a new SCOTUS pick before the election.
And hell be able to do it using the changes made by the Obama administration….
“The democratic system allows us to be fascists so we must be fascists” is certainly a take.
McConnells statement.
The Senate and the nation mourn the sudden passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. Justice Ginsburg overcame one personal challenge and professional barrier after another. She climbed from a modest Brooklyn upbringing to a seat on our nation’s highest court and into the pages of American history. Justice Ginsburg was thoroughly dedicated to the legal profession and to her 27 years of service on the Supreme Court. Her intelligence and determination earned her respect and admiration throughout the legal world, and indeed throughout the entire nation, which now grieves alongside her family, friends, and colleagues.
In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year. By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise.
President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.
If only the Fascist administration of Obama hadnt made the changes eh Monst?
Poor Dems, they were so convinced ‘Illary would win they banked on not riling up the Repub voters by using the rules they put in place.
Footage of Obama & ‘Illary contemplating changing the rules about confirming judges, 2016, colourised.
McConnell has to get 50 votes from the Senate Floor. He can then use Pence’s vote to tie break if needed.
All Dems (47) will not vote for the nominee so he can only have 3 No’s from the Reps side.
I think McConnell is right to let the Senate vote. Repbulicans only have to appear normal. You can trust the Dems and their peaceful protestors to batshit crazy. It is the only playbook they know.
Here’s what I think will happen. Trump will nominate before election day – probably a woman to avoid the possibility of his selection being Kavanaughed. This may help with suburban women. Conventional wisdom (ie. normie polling) states Trump needs to to shore up their support. Whether this is true or not remains to be seen.
The Senate will noisily commit to NOT confirming until after the election – and GOP senators will run on a message that the only way to get the SCOTUS nominee confirmed is to maintain the Republican hold on the Senate, ie. vote for them. This could be decisive in tight Senate races. It might mean the end for Dem senators in red states like Joe Manchin, though he obviously has a strong connection with his constituents that has transcended partisan politics before. The guy who beat Roy Moore in 2018 in Alabama was never going to win. It may further complicate Susan Collins’s campaign, but she has a connection with her constituents like Manchin has with his. Anyway, the game is afoot.
It’s what you people do very well. Although you like to call yourselves anti- fascists whilst you’re behaving like brownshirts.
McConnell’s reasoning is basically that the system allows him to be an extremist partisan with no principles except loyalty to the King, so that’s what he’s going to do. There is nothing normal about that in a modern democracy.
OCO, I’ll give you this: at least you have the honesty to admit that you have no morals.
It’s okay, m0nty. I know you’re upset. This must be very disheartening for you.
Again, I don’t feel sorry for you in the slightest. Your people would do the very same thing McConnell has done and is doing if they were in his position, and you’d be cheering them on as they did it AND being all smarmy about it here. So let the salt flow, m0nts. Delicious salty goodness.