Confirming for posterity that she was an activist, not a judge



A “liberal icon” to the end, her final thoughts weren’t about world peace, human fraternity, an end to hunger or the healing of wounds so recently and violently inflicted on American society by her adoring fellow leftists. No, the final wish of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was that a life peerage in her memory be institutionalised on the bench of the Supreme Court and that haters of Donald Trump go on hating him. I see no greatness here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

LinkedIn

