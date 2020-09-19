Confirming for posterity that she was an activist, not a judge

A “liberal icon” to the end, her final thoughts weren’t about world peace, human fraternity, an end to hunger or the healing of wounds so recently and violently inflicted on American society by her adoring fellow leftists. No, the final wish of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was that a life peerage in her memory be institutionalised on the bench of the Supreme Court and that haters of Donald Trump go on hating him. I see no greatness here.
A dictum of Lord Keynes: In the long run we are all dead. I do not question the truth of this statement; I even consider it as the only correct declaration of the neo-British Cambridge school.— Ludwig von Mises
“Liberal” to the end.
Is there time enough for Trump to appoint a new judge, or is there a process to go through which the Dems can drag out?
It may backfire. The Supreme Court picks last time were one of several key rrasons to vote Trump.
Did she really say that or has her family said she said that.
Republicans have three vote majority in senate I think. That means they can do it. Republicans senate majority prevented Obama replacing Scalia with Garland.