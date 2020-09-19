Confirming for posterity that she was an activist, not a judge

Posted on 7:48 pm, September 19, 2020 by currencylad

 
A “liberal icon” to the end, her final thoughts weren’t about world peace, human fraternity, an end to hunger or the healing of wounds so recently and violently inflicted on American society by her adoring fellow leftists. No, the final wish of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was that a life peerage in her memory be institutionalised on the bench of the Supreme Court and that haters of Donald Trump go on hating him. I see no greatness here.

This entry was posted in American politics, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Confirming for posterity that she was an activist, not a judge

  1. stackja
    #3591018, posted on September 19, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    “Liberal” to the end.

  2. Tony Taylor
    #3591022, posted on September 19, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Is there time enough for Trump to appoint a new judge, or is there a process to go through which the Dems can drag out?

  3. John Brumble
    #3591027, posted on September 19, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    It may backfire. The Supreme Court picks last time were one of several key rrasons to vote Trump.

  4. Tintarella di Luna
    #3591029, posted on September 19, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Did she really say that or has her family said she said that.

  5. notafan
    #3591030, posted on September 19, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Republicans have three vote majority in senate I think. That means they can do it. Republicans senate majority prevented Obama replacing Scalia with Garland.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.