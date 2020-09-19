Luvvie galoot with waratah and boobs

THE 55 finalists for this year’s Archibald have been announced. The hopefuls are the usual panel van artists, their subjects a traditional line-up of ‘fascinating’ left-wing bores: David Marr, Adam Spencer, Annabel Crabb, Barry Jones, Jack Mundey, Anthony Albanese, Bruce Pascoe, Magda Szubanski, Tim Flannery, Jacinda Ardern. And one exemplar of today’s Liberal Party described in the notes for the portrait as a “committed Catholic” with “progressive views on abortion.” Matt Kean posed for this willingly:
‘The flaming waratah represents both his passion for his job and the controversy that engulfed him over the summer. While being a committed Catholic, Matt has also drawn fire for his progressive position on abortion. Fearless and nimble in his rationales, Matt treads a bruising line between passion and duty as he searches for balance between his personal beliefs and his constituents’ expectations.’
“nimble in his rationales”. Must remember that one, next time the wife catches me out.
I wish they would stop labelling their regressive views as “progressive”. It is simply Orwellian to do so.
Looks like he’s from Star Trek
Kean is too stupid to even realise this abomination is a piss take.
What is it about collectivist imbeciles and their constant screeching about being “committed Catholics”, especially when it is bleedingly obvious that they’re nothing of the sort?
Give it a rest, you preposterous dishonest mongrels.
Why has he got breasts?
Matt is dressed in quicksilver to reflect his mercurial personality.
“Mercurial” = erratic and inconsistent?
I couldn’t help noticing that there was a preponderance of artists or sitters of the dusky persuasion in this year’s finalists. The artists are gaming the system, I think. You are way more likely to score woke progressive correct left brownie points (and hence increase your chances of making the cut-off or even winning) if you are, or portray, some one descended from our original inhabitants, no matter how amateurish or cartoonish the actual work. About the worst possible combination, from the judges’ point of view, would be a mature, well-off white male artist submitting a competent and recognisable portrait of, say, Tony Abbott.
Deborah Conway is painted in the Archibald and is currently losing likes on Facebook for daring to criticise Dan!
If you haven’t seen the Pascoe painting, do. He goes to the same tanning salon as Tan Grant.
Please pass the sick bucket…
“Why has he got breasts?”
Forgot to take his testosterone tablets.
“nimble in his rationales”
A situational ethicist, then?
Then, there are the “artists”…
Says it all about the Lieboral Pardy. BTW, is Trumble still a member?
Why any sane elector votes Liberal is beyond my comprehension.