Luvvie galoot with waratah and boobs

THE 55 finalists for this year’s Archibald have been announced. The hopefuls are the usual panel van artists, their subjects a traditional line-up of ‘fascinating’ left-wing bores: David Marr, Adam Spencer, Annabel Crabb, Barry Jones, Jack Mundey, Anthony Albanese, Bruce Pascoe, Magda Szubanski, Tim Flannery, Jacinda Ardern. And one exemplar of today’s Liberal Party described in the notes for the portrait as a “committed Catholic” with “progressive views on abortion.” Matt Kean posed for this willingly:

For the portrait, Mouyat had Kean wear a reflective silver skivvy. ‘Matt is dressed in quicksilver to reflect his mercurial personality. My portrait consciously vacillates between portraying him as a futurist seer-saint and a secular idolater.

‘The flaming waratah represents both his passion for his job and the controversy that engulfed him over the summer. While being a committed Catholic, Matt has also drawn fire for his progressive position on abortion. Fearless and nimble in his rationales, Matt treads a bruising line between passion and duty as he searches for balance between his personal beliefs and his constituents’ expectations.’