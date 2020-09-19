Open Forum: September 19, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, September 19, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Open Forum: September 19, 2020

  2. zyconoclast
    #3589952, posted on September 19, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Speeding Tesla driver caught napping behind the wheel on Alberta highway

    The RCMP in Alberta have charged a 20-year-old British Columbia man with speeding while he was asleep at the wheel of a Tesla electric car.

    The RCMP received a call at about 4 p.m. on July 9 concerning a 2019 Tesla Model S speeding south on Highway 2 near Ponoka, about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

    Both front seats were fully reclined, and both the driver and passenger appeared to be sound asleep, police say.

    The car appeared to be driving on autopilot at more than 140 km/h, RCMP Sgt. Darrin Turnbull told CBC News on Thursday. The speed limit on that stretch of highway is 110 km/

  4. Megan
    #3589957, posted on September 19, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Third. It second if I push Zyco off that spot on the podium.

  6. Megan
    #3589959, posted on September 19, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Too late, she cried. Loudly.

  7. Rockdoctor
    #3589961, posted on September 19, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Nighty night. Gotta do a run to Newcastle tomorrow so off to bed…

  8. Megan
    #3589967, posted on September 19, 2020 at 12:09 am

    Still locked up in Afdanistan. After the conga line of useless pollies we’ve had since Rimmer V 1.0 I did not think it was possible to despise anyone as much as I despise Dictator Dan the totalitarian FITH20 moron in charge. Absolutely vile filth.

    I’ve always thought Australians would never waste a bullet on a worthless member of the political class…but now? Let’s put it this way, I am no longer capable of predicting the lengths to which people will go to get what they want. *

    *NADT.

  9. Megan
    #3589970, posted on September 19, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Bless me Fatger, for I have sinned. I managed a haircut today and it was not from a dog groomer.

    Dan’s new laws would throw me straight into the lockup for that.

    Worth it to stop looking like the Dulux sheepdog.

  10. Megan
    #3589972, posted on September 19, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Father…the Samsung keyboard plays guess that letter!

  11. Makka
    #3589978, posted on September 19, 2020 at 12:16 am

    “but now”

    I hear you Megan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.