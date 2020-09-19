The Ruthless Left

Posted on 10:28 am, September 19, 2020

  3. cuckoo
    #3590299, posted on September 19, 2020 at 10:39 am

    For not retiring under Obama? But didn’t everybody know that Hillary was going to win?

  4. stackja
    #3590316, posted on September 19, 2020 at 10:47 am

    Trump’s Supreme Court list: President reveals names of 20 more people he’d consider nominating
    Published September 9
    The list included sitting GOP senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley

    Other names include:

    – Bridget Bade, 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

    – Paul Clement, former U.S. solicitor general

    – Stuart Kyle Duncan, 5th Circuit judge

    – Stephen Engel, assistant attorney general

    – Noel Francesco, former solicitor general

    – James Ho, 5th Circuit judge

    – Gregory Katsas, D.C. Circuit judge

    – Barbara Lagoa, 11th Circuit judge

    – Christopher Landau, U.S. ambassdor to Mexico

    – Carlos Muniz, Florida Supreme Court

    – Martha Packold, Northern District of Illinois judge

    – Peter Phipps, 3rd Circuit judge

    – Sarah Pitlyk, Eastern District of Missouri judge

    – Allison Jones Rushing, 4th Circuit judge

    – Kate Todd, deputy assistant to the president

    – Lawrence Van Dyke, 9th Circuit judge

  5. Tom
    #3590338, posted on September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am

    Biden’s fascist Brownshirts have spoken: all out war will be waged against Trump on the streets of America for the next two months. Nothing will stop them now.

  6. Robber Baron
    #3590408, posted on September 19, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Nothing will stop them now.

    Looks like a repeat of Nixon 1968

