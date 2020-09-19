The Ruthless Left

fuck you Ruth Bader Ginsburg
fuck you for not retiring under Obama
fuck you for dying under Trump
fuck you
fuck you
fuck you
— nicole 👀 (@BadBunnyTwitch) September 18, 2020
The left are so cute!
Nice.
For not retiring under Obama? But didn’t everybody know that Hillary was going to win?
Biden’s fascist Brownshirts have spoken: all out war will be waged against Trump on the streets of America for the next two months. Nothing will stop them now.
Nothing will stop them now.
Looks like a repeat of Nixon 1968